Diamond Offshore Will Restructure Its Debt - Others Will Follow

It looks like the company decided that the downturn was so severe that it made sense to be the first driller to restructure debt and get a fresh start.

Diamond Offshore filed an 8-K in which it stated that it did not pay interest on bonds due 2039.

The “restructuring season” begins for offshore drillers: Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) has just filed an 8-K in which it stated that it elected not to make the semiannual interest payment due in respect of its 5.70% senior notes due 2039. Diamond Offshore commented:

“The company has retained the services of Lazard Freres & Co. LLC as financial advisor and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP as legal advisor to assist the board of directors and management team in analyzing and evaluating the various alternatives with respect to its capital structure”.

At first glance, this is purely shocking news: the driller with the best balance sheet (in your author's opinion), which has just borrowed an additional $400 million from the credit facility and had sufficient funds to go through this year, will be the first one to restructure.

On second thought, the move, once again, highlights the conservatism of Diamond Offshore management team, which has been the best forecaster since the initial crisis began in 2014. It looks like Diamond Offshore believes that the downturn will be horrendous, and no driller will survive with the current capital structure. In this scenario, it makes no sense to burn through available cash and then face competition from restructured competitors. Thus, the company gains from proactive restructuring as it will position the post-restructured Diamond Offshore ahead of its peers.

Failure to pay interest on the due day is not an event of default. The default will occur if the payment is not made in thirty days. After this, cross-default provisions will lead to all debt becoming due. Obviously, the company has no intention to pay interest in the next thirty days, and it has opted to avoid the payment to initiate restructuring.

Diamond Offshore has not yet published its fleet status report, but it is possible that it has experienced some contract terminations - reports from Noble Corp. (NE) and Borr Drilling (BORR) signaled that contract terminations have become widespread in the industry. If that’s the case, Diamond Offshore’s cash flow outlook has worsened, and this could have been an additional catalyst for the management’s decision to restructure the company’s debt.

The key intrigue here is the position of Loews (NYSE:L), the main shareholder, who owns approximately 53% of Diamond Offshore common shares. If Loews wants to save some of its stake, it will have to inject additional money into the business as part of the restructuring. This money may be used both for near-term operating needs and for distressed asset purchases. Thinking about a really long-term perspective, the current crisis may be the best time to purchase rigs for pennies for those players who believe they can survive the downturn (as opposed to liquidation – we are not talking about surviving with the current capital structure since this is unrealistic).

Before the news, Diamond Offshore had $200 million of market capitalization. That much money won’t be left on the table by the company’s creditors – you don’t have to be a fortune teller to predict major downside from current levels (I’m writing this before the U.S. market open on April 16).

However, I’m not sure whether a call for a complete wipeout is appropriate – a token recovery for common equity looks more likely to me. As I mentioned above, the key unknown factor is the position of Loews – are they ready to invest more money into the business to position it for the next decade, or not?

Diamond Offshore’s move will likely speed up the decisions of other major drillers plagued with debt like Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble Corp., Valaris (NYSE:VAL). The coronavirus crisis dealt a deadly blow to the industry, and it looks like it’s high time to start from scratch with clean balance sheets. From a practical point of view, all of the above-mentioned stocks are for near-term speculative trading only. We have entered a very interesting period so stay tuned!

