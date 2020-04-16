Occidental Petroleum: The Dilution In Ownership Is A Necessary Evil

There's no indication whether this will be the new normal, but I believe there's a high probability for this to occur in the next two quarters.

I was correct about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY). No, I'm not talking about the 15% gain in the share price since I last wrote about the company. Rather, it's about my claim that Occidental knows how to make the headlines. This time around, the headline is that Occidental will pay its quarterly preferred dividend of $200 million due to Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A) in common shares, not cash. This naturally leads to a dilution in the ownership of Occidental for existing shareholders. In reaction to this news, shares fell 8.7% on April 15 and a further 2% in post-market trading to $13.33. Over the last few weeks, a few other noteworthy developments have taken place at the company, primarily as a result of Icahn's involvement. With a careful analysis of all these developments, along with the ability of the company to honor short-term debt repayments, I reaffirm my buy rating for Occidental Petroleum shares.

The Icahn involvement

Carl Icahn and the Occidental management led by Vicki Hollub have been at war ever since the CEO decided to involve Berkshire to complete the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. On March 12, Icahn reported an increase in his Occidental stake to 10% of the outstanding shares of the company. In a bid to "save" the company from the activist investor, Occidental adopted a poison pill, the next day. Eventually, the management lost the grip amid the chaos and signed a deal with Icahn to make major changes to the business structure of the company, including a salary cut of U.S. employees by 30%, a reduction in the CapEx budget of $800 million on top of the previously announced $1.7 billion, an 80% reduction in Vicki Hollub's salary, and the appointment of two Icahn lieutenants to the Occidental board.

Most of these new measures were taken in a bid to conserve much-needed cash. Earlier in March, the quarterly dividend was slashed by 86% for the same purpose.

The latest of such measures, the payment to Berkshire in common shares, will help the company remain in one piece for longer.

The dilution is a necessary evil

Nobody wants their ownership to be diluted. But, what would hurt investors more is the potential bankruptcy of a company they are invested in. With this in mind, let's look at how we got here and whether it's the right decision to pay Berkshire in common stock.

The company plans to expend between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion in capital expenditure this year. The current expectations represent a reduction in the CapEx budget of at least $2.4 billion. The oil production, on the other hand, will take a 6% hit as a result of these measures, and the company now expects to produce between 1.275 million and 1.305 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company has to allocate around $364 million per annum to pay dividends at the current rate of 11 cents per quarter. The 86% cut in the dividend payout will save a further $2 billion for the company. Whether or not the dividend will be cut again is up for debate, but it would be conservative to assume that the company would pay dividends. This enables investors to get a worst-case view of the company's cash position. In addition to the $4.4 billion of cash savings we are looking at here, the company will save an additional $600 million as a result of the salary cuts and other optimization measures of operating costs. This puts the total savings at $5 billion. Is this going to be enough for Occidental to survive the turbulence? In 2020, yes. But the outlook for 2021 is bad.

The consensus estimate for operating cash flow this year, according to data compiled by TIKR, is $5.03 billion, in contrast to $7.3 billion in 2019. If capital expenditures hit $2.9 billion for 2020, the upper limit of the guidance by the management, free cash from operations will come to $2.13 billion. The company does not have any debt maturities in 2020. However, in 2021, Occidental is scheduled to repay $6.4 billion of debt. This is where things get tricky. The company was planning to sell non-core assets to generate sufficient cash to service debt. At the time of the Anadarko acquisition, the management painted a positive outlook about Occidental's ability to sell Anadarko's assets in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, and South Africa. Despite this optimism, the company is now facing an unpleasant reality. The asset sales in Ghana to Total (NYSE:TOT) is held-up as a result of a capital gains tax bill. The entire process of selling non-core assets seems to be in jeopardy as a result of the significant crash in oil prices as well, which is not welcome news for investors.

Because of this newly discovered reality, Occidental is forced to take necessary measures to save more cash to facilitate its debt repayments in 2021. The quarterly dividend payment to Berkshire in common stock is one such measure, in my opinion. It's better to be ready than to seek last-minute financing. It's still unknown whether Occidental will issue more common shares to pay preferred dividends due to Berkshire in the coming quarters, but I believe the company will most likely go down that path. More dilution of ownership is on the cards, but, if an investor has to choose between letting Occidental default its debt repayments, which would lead to a massive erosion of market value, and a dilution of ownership, I'm sure an investor would happily let his ownership dilute in the hope of a massive recovery from the company.

If an investor is still holding Occidental shares after the recent carnage, that is an indication of his bullishness on the business prospects of the company. Such an investor can accumulate more shares as well, which would be the brave thing to do.

Hang tight until crude oil recovers

It's not wise to assume that crude oil prices will remain under pressure for a prolonged time. True, there are negative developments from both the supply and demand side. The supply-side impact will partially be offset by the OPEC+ deal on the reduction of crude oil production. However, it might take a while for demand to return to the pre-coronavirus levels. It took China around two months to start manufacturing activities, and the expectations for India and the United States are similar.

The International Monetary Fund projects a sharp decline in global economic growth in 2020. But, the good news is that the eventual bump in growth in 2021 will be the best in three decades.

This spectacular recovery will lead to a surge in demand for oil, and investors need to remain patient with Occidental until such time.

Takeaway: it's not easy to say this, but Occidental still can survive and deliver stellar returns

Despite a drop in earnings and operating cash flow, I don't doubt the ability of Occidental to remain solvent in 2020. Surviving 2021 will be tricky, and a lot will depend on the average price of a crude oil barrel. As a low-cost producer, Occidental will be able to survive if oil price averages just over $30. I constantly talk about the company's ability to remain solvent because there's no point in writing about whether Occidental will report stellar numbers this year. The company, most certainly will not. Therefore, a better way to analyze the company is to assess whether Occidental can survive this onslaught. If the company does, attractive growth would be ahead for the company and investors will be duly rewarded.

The bold measures of cutting the dividend, reducing the CapEx budget, and the slashing of salaries have all improved the ability of Occidental to remain solvent. Paying the preferred dividends due to Berkshire in common stock is the latest measure toward preserving cash. As much as I'm not a fan of ownership dilution, this seems to be the best course of action for Occidental to improve its chances of recovery once oil prices gain traction.

In my previous article, I discussed why Occidental shares are an attractive play for risk-seeking investors, and I still hold the stance that Occidental will deliver stellar returns once the oil market chaos is over. The company, in my opinion, has what it takes to weather the storm.

