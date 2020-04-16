Cracker Barrel: The Bottom Is In

But there is much more where that came from thanks to a cheap valuation.

Shares of restaurant stocks have been decimated since the start of the year. The reason is obvious; an entire industry's demand suddenly collapsed. However, for the good ones that have enough liquidity to ride out the storm, there are bargains to be had. One such bargain, in my view, is Cracker Barrel (CBRL). I said back in January that the stock should be avoided because it was fully valued at the time. That isn't a problem any longer, however, and I think we have seen the bottom.

Steady upward growth trajectory

Cracker Barrel has had its ups and downs in recent years, but over time, it delivers. Revenue has seen starts and stops, as we can see below, but its relatively recent acquisition of Maple Street Biscuit should help as well.

Revenue, in millions of dollars above, has moved higher every year in recent memory. Some years are better than others, but over time, we can generally expect 2% to 4% top-line expansion. This should become easier as Cracker Barrel scales up its Maple Street Biscuit concept, which is still fairly small. But even without that, Cracker Barrel's restaurants have been able to push through nice pricing increases that have offset modest traffic declines and slight weakness in the retail business. This isn't perfect by any means, but given how cheap the stock is, that's good enough.

Obviously, this year is going to be one of suffering as no one has any idea how long restaurants will be takeout-only. Below, analysts have taken a shot at Cracker Barrel's revenue, saying the top line will decline about 5% this year. I don't know if that's right or not, and I'm not sure it really matters all that much.

What matters is that looking out into next year - when we should be back to some version normal - we should see a nice mid-single-digit rebound, essentially erasing the losses of this year. Beyond that, Cracker Barrel should get right back to its ~3% annual top-line growth. For long-term investors, that is what matters; not how far revenue falls this year.

Unfortunately, Cracker Barrel's margins have oscillated quite a bit in recent years, as we can see below, with operating income in millions of dollars.

Operating income soared from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2017 but has moved lower in each of the past two years. Rising labor and food costs caused margins to decline in recent years, but in the first half of this year, some of that was unwound with lower input costs and savings on labor. With what appears to be some stabilization in margins, Cracker Barrel is well-positioned to see better profit growth in the coming years, once we're back to normal than it was in the past two years.

Estimates have fallen a long way since the year began, for obvious reasons. However, what is interesting is that analysts don't foresee a rebound to normalized levels anytime soon, which I think is uncalled for.

Cracker Barrel's own guidance from just two months ago suggested it would be in the mid-$9 area for EPS this year. It makes total sense that earnings would fall 30% or more from that area this year, but next year and after that? There is no reason for that sort of bearishness from what I can see.

The company has continued to drive pricing higher, and while traffic has oscillated around the flat mark, Cracker Barrel has done well to control costs and reap the rewards of its pricing increases. Cracker Barrel has proven it can survive and thrive in any environment, and today is no different.

Maple Street Biscuit will help drive some incremental growth after the pandemic is over, and I expect Cracker Barrel to return to normalized comparable sales increases in the low-single-digits later this calendar year. Given this, there is no reason to think long-term EPS is capped at less than $8, which is what analysts are pricing in today.

Capital returns add attractiveness

Apart from what I think are too-low analyst expectations and what should be a return to meaningful growth in the not-too-distant future, Cracker Barrel is famous for its capital returns. Below, we have cash from operations, capex, common dividends, and special dividends, all in millions of dollars.

The point here is to illustrate that Cracker Barrel spends just about every penny of operating cash flow that is left after capex on dividends, returning cash to shareholders throughout the year, and in big quantities. The company has spent roughly $400 million in the past four years on special dividends alone, and more than that on common dividends.

While the dividend for the most recent quarter has been suspended, Cracker Barrel should resume paying its dividends in the same way that it did before when conditions return to normal. Whether that's in a month, two months, or 10 months, I don't know. But I do firmly believe Cracker Barrel will survive this crisis given its strong balance sheet, and that it will return to its former levels of strength.

The bottom line

Shares are trading at just 12 times next year's earnings, which is a low valuation in and of itself for a stock that has spent the past few years in the upper-teens. However, if I'm right in saying that EPS estimates are unnecessarily bearish, the true multiple could be significantly lower than 12. Time will tell, but even if I'm wrong, I think Cracker Barrel is far too cheap at 12 times next year's earnings.

I thus think long-term holders will get a stock that grows EPS in the mid-single-digits thanks to revenues, mostly, but with the potential for a bit of margin expansion from the bottom it appears has been made. In addition, you get a huge yield that is roughly doubled by special dividends.

On a normalized basis, when Cracker Barrel resumes paying its dividend, the yield will be ~6% on today's price. If we add in the same amount for a special dividend, which likely won't be paid again until next year given the circumstances, it is more like 12% in cash returns each year. Even if the special dividend is half of the common dividend, the total yield would still be 9%.

The combination of such a yield plus a very cheap valuation makes Cracker Barrel stand out among the crowd. The bottom is in, and while we may get some volatility, today's price is a fantastic entry point for long-term holders.

