Direxion Brazil 3x Leveraged ETF Has Changed Its Ways

The recent changes to BRZU over the past couple of weeks reminded me of my favorite trilogy, which is the Back to the Future. This trilogy provided us with the much-needed entertainment that we desperately desired to survive the tedious years of the 1980s. Unfortunately this year the market is also providing us with entertainment, but unlike in the 1980s, we did not want this entertainment nor do we need it. We did not need it because when a pandemic is spreading throughout the world, the last thing most of us want to think about is the stock market. We would prefer to focus our energy on putting measures into place that reduces are chances of getting COVID 19 and keeping food on the table.

So back to my film analogy. If you are familiar with the Back to the Future Trilogy, you will know what I am talking about, and for those who are not, watch it and then return to this article. If you analyze Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II, you will notice that there was a casting change. Claudia Wells initially played the role of Jennifer Parker. In Back to the Future Part II, it appears as if the filmmakers went back in time and put Elizabeth Shue in the role of Jennifer. For sure, the filmmakers had their reasons, but their reasons will not help us recover the emotional trauma we all experienced (LOL).

Direxion took a page from the trilogy and changed the leverage amounts on many of their leveraged ETFs. In this article, I will only refer to the Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU). Just looking at the name, you can barely notice the change, but it is there. You see, it used to be "Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 3X Shares". For sure, the team at Direxion, just like the filmmakers, had their reasons, but those reasons will not help us recover our losses nor make us feel better about them.

Still did not notice the difference between the two? So, let me write it out for you. BRZU used to be leveraged 300%, and now it is leveraged only 200%. What this means for BRZU investors is the following. If you wait until the market returns to pre COVID 19 levels, your investment will still be down by at least 33%, if not more, due to the costs. I know this fact is very heavy, but when you mess with the continuum, things tend to get distorted (a little Back to the Future reference that means that what has been done cannot be undone). Just a quick note, I found no information stating that Direxion will return leverage percentages to normal levels after the pandemic ends.

What are the BRZU investors' options? This answer depends on why you are investing in BRZU, in my opinion. So, I will explain why I invested in BRZU and what options I feel I have.

Let us say that I need to invest 10% of my portfolio in Brazilian securities, and I chose the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index to be my diversified investment. Instead of investing the whole 10% in EWZ, I invested only a third into BRZU and the rest into a one year CD. Investing in BRZU allows me to get my Brazilian equity and FX-rate exposure my portfolio needs while at the same time reducing my total expense ratio that results from investing in ETFs.

OPTIONS FOR INVESTORS WITH SITUATIONS SIMILAR TO MINE:

A. Hold until you can fully recover your investment. This option may seem like a good option, but it will probably make you a victim of the Loss Aversion Bias. Do you feel that the Index and the Brazilian Real <BRL> will fully recover plus 33% more in the near future? I will write another article just on my Index and BRL projections, but common sense tells us that it will be hard for the world economy to recover quickly from the COVID 19 pandemic.

B. Sell BRZU and take advantage of the tax loss for any gains that you may have made or will make during this year. Take these funds and invest in EWZ to gain the necessary exposure. I am suggesting this because of the expense ratios of both ETFs and because of the possibility to use the tax loss to your advantage. EWZ has an expense ratio of 0.59%, and BRZU has an expense ratio of 1.29%, according to Seeking Alpha. With a low-interest rate and a high expense ratio for only 2 x leverage, it is no longer a cost-efficient solution like it was when it was 300% leveraged. Also, BRZU will suffer a 1 to 35 reverse-split after the bell on the 22nd of April, 2020. It will be a good idea to check to see if your trading platform charges you for the split. I know that my online broker does charge a fee, which will further increase my loss and strengthen my argument to replace BRZU with EWZ.

CONCLUSION:

Due to a high expense ratio, lower than 300% leverage, and a low-interest-rate environment, BRZU no longer is considered a good cost-benefit investment for investors wanting exposure to Brazilian equities.

I was deployed to Iraq during 2007 and 2008, and I decided to sell my shares of every company that I owned so that I would not get distracted from my mission. As you probably noticed from the year, I managed to dodge the market crash of 2008 just by sheer luck. Maybe there will be the same silver lining for us now as there was for me in 2008. I feel that for this to happen, we will have to be well informed, so follow me via Seeking Alpha to stay up to date on Brazil market news. Also, use Seeking Alpha's My Portfolio function to be better informed about the stocks that matter the most to you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRZU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have plans to sell BRZU one day after this article is published.