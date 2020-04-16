Inphi Is An Excellent Long-Term Growth Play

In January 2020, Inphi acquired eSilicon Corporation, which will help the company accelerate the development of its electro-optics products.

Inphi Corporation's (NYSE:IPHI) share price bounced back strongly post the recent correction in the stock market. The company has strong growth drivers in place, which is driving its share price higher. The company's digital signal processor and data center interconnect products have strong and sustainable demand in the market. Inphi is a growth stock which long-term investors can buy during pullbacks.

Inphi is a fabless provider of semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets. It offers 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor devices, which are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks. In January 2020, Inphi acquired eSilicon Corporation for approximately $215 million in cash. The acquisition will help Inphi accelerate its strategy to develop its electro-optics products.

Growth Drivers

Inphi is a leading merchant coherent DSP (digital signal processors) supplier to major OEMs across the world. Inphi's coherent DSP product portfolio is one of its major growth drivers. The company's Canopus coherent DSP is industry's first merchant 7nm coherent DSP enabling 400G pluggables. Canopus can deliver the performance needed for metro and long-haul networks. Inphi also offers LightSpeed-II and LightSpeed-III family of coherent DSP products, which are 28nm and 16nm products, respectively. Inphi's low-power and low-latency DSP products offer groundbreaking performance, and therefore, they enjoy high demand in the marketplace. According to a report,

"The Digital Signal Processors (DSP) market was valued at 9580 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 19500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Signal Processors (DSP)."

Inphi's DSP revenue is also expected to grow at a similar rate.

Inphi's PAM4 DSP PHYs are also driving the revenue growth of the company. The expansion of cloud services worldwide, along with big data and analytics offerings by various companies, is driving the demand for Inphi's PAM4 DSP PHYs. In addition, the advent of 5G wireless, video streaming, and e-commerce are creating the need for network bandwidth expansion, which in turn is driving the demand for high-speed 50/100/200/400G data center interconnects (DCIs). Inphi's PAM4 DSP PHYs deliver top performance along with high power efficiency and speed at lower costs. According to a report,

"The Global Data Center Interconnect Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2017 to 2025."

Inphi's DCI revenue will grow at a similar pace.

Inphi's innovative COLORZ silicon photonics technology is its another growth driver. COLORZ is a low latency, high density, and low power device that is used to connect multiple regional data centers so that they can function like a single mega data center. Inphi's COLORZ II device is a pluggable coherent transceiver for DCIs used by major cloud operators. Using COLORZ II, they can connect metro data centers at lower costs. For linking short-distance data centers cost effectively, Inphi offers its new COLORZ-Lite technology. According to a report,

"Owing to the increasing demand for better high bandwidth and power efficiency, the global silicon market value had ballooned to $774.15 million in 2018, and the opportunities will increment at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.90% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025."

Inphi's COLORZ revenue will grow accordingly.

Competitive Landscape

The cloud and communications market is highly competitive, and competition will intensify with more and more semiconductor companies entering the market. The semiconductor market is characterized by decreasing average selling price and rapid technological advancements, which makes a product cheap and obsolete rather quickly.

Inphi's competitors include Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), and Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC). Inphi competes with its competitors on the basis of its ability to design and develop complex and high-speed, analog and mixed signal semiconductor devices. Inphi also competes based on product performance, reliability, and price.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Inphi's fourth quarter 2019 revenue was $102.9 million, compared to $86.5 million in the year-ago period, up 18.9% YoY. The company's fourth quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income was $23.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share in the year-ago period.

Inphi's full-year 2019 revenue was $365.6 million, compared to $294.5 million in full-year 2018, up 24% YoY. Non-GAAP net income in full-year 2019 was $76.6 million, or $1.61 per diluted common share, compared to $38.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share in full-year 2018.

The company delivered record revenue growth in both fourth quarter and full-year of 2019, driven by cloud and data center products. The company also delivered 87% non-GAAP EPS growth in full-year 2019 over full-year 2018, which is an excellent result. Despite a challenging macro scenario in 2019, the company was able to deliver strong results, which is the reason for the company's strong share price rebound post the coronavirus correction. However, 2020 could be an ordinary year for the company due to the coronavirus pandemic. I expect the stock to stay in a range-bound movement in the near term. In the long term, the stock will certainly rise.

Valuation

Inphi's most similar peers include Acacia Communications, Broadcom, MaxLinear, Qorvo, and Semtech. Inphi's non-GAAP forward PE multiple is 39.94x, compared to Acacia's 34.88x, Broadcom's 11.70x, MaxLinear's 28.22x, Qorvo's 13.65x, and Semtech's 28.09x. Inphi's trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 10.76x, compared to Acacia's 5.92x, Broadcom's 4.46x, MaxLinear's 3.32x, Qorvo's 3.15x, and Semtech's 5.24x. Inphi's trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 41.35x, compared to Acacia's 38.42x, Broadcom's 10.28x, MaxLinear's 13.61x, Qorvo's 10.47x, and Semtech's 24.01x.

Inphi is richly valued compared to its competitors. Inphi's rich valuation is justified because of the following reasons. First, the company's five-year CAGR revenue growth is 30.63%. Second, the company's DSP and PAM4 DSP PHY products have strong demand in the markets. Third, in full-year 2019, the company delivered excellent results amid a challenging macro backdrop.

I expect Inphi's revenue will grow around a CAGR of 10% in the next five years. This is the approximate figure that was mentioned in the Growth Drivers section. In the past five years, the company's revenue grew on a low base, which is not possible in the next five years. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $365.6 million. Assuming that revenue will grow at a CAGR of 10% in the next five years, the company's 2024-end revenue will be $588.9 million or $12.78 per share. In the past five years, Inphi's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 3x and 10.8x. Applying a price to sales multiple of 10.8x on Inphi's 2024-end revenue per share, I get $138 as the company's 2024-end share price.

Risks

Inphi sells a significant part of its products to a limited number of customers. In 2019, 70% of the company's total revenue were collected from its 10 largest customers. In 2018, the company collected 18%, 14%, and 11% of its total revenue from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Huawei, and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), respectively. If the company loses any one or more of its key customers, its revenue growth might be negatively impacted. In order to attract and retain customers, if the company offers more and more competitive prices to its customers, the average selling prices of its products will decline, which will negatively impact its operating results.

Inphi is currently developing semiconductor products for 100G/200G/400G data transmission rates. It is investing a significant amount of money to develop these products. If the company fails to accurately predict the market demand for 100G/200G/400G semiconductor products, its operating results would be adversely affected.

Conclusion

Inphi's high-speed analog and mixed signal processing expertise will help the company develop semiconductor solutions that will address data bottlenecks in networks. These unique semiconductor solutions will drive revenue growth of the company in the next five years. Long-term investors can buy Inphi's shares during pullbacks to maximize their gain.

