The Big Put On The Bond Market Is Back, And It Is Not Leaving Soon- Time To Look At TIPs

In December 2015, the US Fed pivoted from monetary policy accommodation to tightening credit for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis. After seven years of short-term interest rates at zero percent and an unprecedented quantitative easing program that pushed interest rates lower further out along the yield curve, moderate economic growth created the environment where tightening credit became possible.

The US economy continued to grow, and the Fed became more aggressive with a hawkish approach to monetary policy that lifted short-term rates to a high of 2.25%-2.50% until July 2019. At the same time, the central bank reduced its balance sheet by allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off at maturity. At the same time, fiscal stimulus in the form of tax and regulatory reforms under the Trump Administration caused GDP growth higher and unemployment in the US to the lowest level since the 1960s.

In February 2020, the Coronavirus began to spread around the globe. In March, the US, Europe, and the rest of the world started to face an event that has been the most significant black swan since 2008, and perhaps the Great Depression in the 1930s. Economic growth evaporated in the blink of an eye as the global economy came to a sudden halt. Unemployment in the US exploded over the past three weeks, over 17 million new applications for unemployment insurance may only we the tip of an iceberg as all nonessential businesses remain closed and social distancing guidelines are keeping people in their homes.

Markets have experienced the most significant deflationary spiral in years over the past weeks. The US Federal Reserve quickly acted to install a massive put option under the bond market that is likely to remain in place for years to come. Scientists will eventually come up with effective treatments and a vaccine for the virus, but not before many lose their lives, and others become ill. The price tag for the pandemic will remain long after the virus fades into our memories.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the flood of liquidity and stimulus pushed commodity prices to multiyear highs in 2011. The potential for a similar reaction is rising. The 2020 stimulus is likely to dwarf the levels from a dozen years ago. The iShares TIPS Bond ETF product (TIP) holds a portfolio of inflation-protected US Treasury bonds.

The flood of liquidity came in March

On March 3, the US Fed responded to deteriorating market conditions on the back of the global pandemic, and the Fed cut the short-term Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points. Less than two weeks later, on a Sunday evening, the rate was pushed to zero percent. The Fed and the European Central Bank began spraying trillions of dollars into the global financial system to provide stability as the virus spread from China to Europe to the United States.

The world is in an unprecedented situation. The virus spreads like wildfire, and markets react to the economic halt in the blink of an eye. The US, and other governments around the globe, have installed stimulus programs, so the wheels of both monetary and fiscal stimulus are working overtime to provide stability through this challenging period. Unlike other crisis situations, the solution to the pandemic is in the hands of scientists working on therapies and a prophylactic measure. Unfortunately, the virus and markets move a lot faster than science. The price tag for the flood of liquidity, which amounts to increasing the money supply to unprecedented levels, grows higher each day.

US bonds rose to historic highs

The quarterly chart of the US 30-Year Treasury Bond futures contract shows the impact of the pandemic and the US Fed’s response in March.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows the explosive move in the bond market that occurred across all maturities. While the long bond retreated from its March peak, at 180-26 on April 15, it remained above the previous record high from 2016 at 177-11.

The stimulus is keeping a pulse on the comatose economy

Central banks and governments have little choice but to continue to pump stimulus into markets until scientists can come up with the answers necessary to return some sense of normalcy to our daily lives and restart the wheels of business activity. On April 14, Goldman Sachs analysts said that the impact of Coronavirus could be four times worse than the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Fed and US governments are doing everything in their power to build a financial bridge to a future where the pandemic ends. The monetary and fiscal stimulus is acting as a ventilator for an economy that is in a self-induced coma.

The legacy will last a long time

Revenues have ground to a halt. The deflationary impact has pushed the prices of many assets to multiyear lows. And, interest rates will remain at the lowest level in history for as long as the eye can see. The tsunami of liquidity that increases the money supply weighs on the value of currencies, eroding purchasing power.

When it comes to commodities, the bellwether for inflationary pressures in the global economy, the current environment will encourage production to decline. OPEC, Russia, and other world oil producers agreed to a short-term production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day last weekend, but that is not likely to be enough to address the decline in demand for energy. Production will naturally fall further as the market price is below the cost of output. At the same time, Coronavirus is causing production to decline as workers come down with the illness. Last week, Freeport McMoRan (FCX) closed down its mine in New Mexico because of the spread of the virus. Smithfield Foods closed down a pork processing plant for the same reason. The pandemic is likely to cause bottlenecks at ports. A lack of workers could prevent the flow of supplies points of production to consumption around the globe.

In the short term, inventories will grow, pushing prices lower. Prices of cattle and hog futures have declined to multiyear lows; crude oil is trading at its lowest level since 2002. Many other raw materials could experience the same price declines, the more protracted the spread of the pandemic that is wreaking havoc on demand. However, the price cycles will eventually fall to levels where the lack of production leads to falling inventories and price bottoms. At that time, the impact of central bank and government stimulus programs that destroy the purchasing power of fiat currencies could cause explosive rallies as demand outstrips supplies and gluts become shortages.

The deflationary spiral has the potential to lead to an inflationary period. We witnessed this effect when the commodities asset classes reached highs in 2011. Central banks were able to keep inflationary pressures under control in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis. Meanwhile, if Goldman Sachs’ most recent projection that the pandemic is four times worse than the last crisis, inflationary pressures could become the next significant problem facing the world economy.

TIP could be the optimal product to hold

A TIP is a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security is indexed to inflation, has US government backing, and pays investors a fixed rate of interest as the bond’s par value adjusts with the inflation rate. The iShares TIPS Bond ETF is a product that holds a portfolio of TIP instruments. The fund summary and most recent top holdings of TIP include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

TIP is a highly liquid ETF with net assets of $19.89 billion, and over 3.24 million shares changing hands each day. TIP charges holders an expense ratio of 0.19%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the deflationary spiral in March sent the price of the inflation product significantly lower before the TIP product rebounded. On any future deflationary spikes to the downside, buying TIP at distressed levels could be the optimal approach to the current market volatility. If inflation turns out to be a legacy of the unprecedented level of stimulus, TIP could be an instrument that outperforms traditional US Treasury bonds and could serve as a hedge for portfolios. The big put option from the Fed and central banks around the world is back, and it is bigger and better than ever and is going to be around for a very long time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.