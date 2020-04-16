Etsy: Great E-Commerce Platform For The Stay-At-Home Economy

The gains are well deserved: revenue and GMS have seen accelerating growth, and Google Trends data suggests that Etsy's traffic has risen since the coronavirus began.

So far, since the coronavirus began, all eyes in the e-commerce space have shifted to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as the big beneficiary as consumers convert their typical grocery and household orders to the online giant. But the stay-at-home economy has created more winners than just Amazon, and I believe, in particular, that Etsy (ETSY) will emerge a big victor as well.

So far, the market has acknowledged that Etsy is in good shape to navigate through these unprecedented times. Shares are up 25% year to date, defying a ~15% drop in the broader markets across the same time period.

Data by YCharts

Still, with shares ~20% below all-time highs reached last June, I believe Etsy has plenty of headroom to rise. Recall that, even before the coronavirus kicked in (potentially shoving more traffic Etsy's way; we'll look at some indicators in this article), Etsy was already on a strong growth trajectory. At the same time, Etsy wasn't ignoring profitability either, with the company producing consistent EBITDA and cash flows. The reliability of Etsy's bottom line has become a clear distinguisher among tech companies in a jittery stock market that has prioritized companies' survivability over their growth rates.

Given Etsy's strong projections for growth, we suggest staying long here.

Strong growth trends that will possibly be augmented by the coronavirus

Let's start first with Etsy's state of affairs before the coronavirus kicked in. For the holiday quarter ending in December 2019, Etsy reported (unsurprisingly) record revenues, with the company additionally disclosing that Cyber Monday and the following day were the 1st and 2nd best days for GMS in the company's history. (For investors new to Etsy, GMS, or "gross merchandise sales", represents the value of transactions conducted on Etsy's platform, akin to other e-commerce companies' GMV.) The company has called out wider awareness of free shipping offers as one of the primary drivers of the recent sales boost.

We know that Etsy's GMS growth had been accelerating in the back half of 2019, thanks to the company's acquisition of Reverb, an online marketplace that specializes in vintage musical instruments, for which Etsy paid $275 million in cash. But even when accounting for Reverb's contribution in both the third and fourth quarters of 2019, we can see that Etsy saw a 190bps acceleration in GMS growth in the fourth quarter that we can treat as organic acceleration. Revenue saw even better performance, accelerating 340bps year over year in Q4 to 35.0% y/y growth:

Figure 1. Etsy GMS/revenue trends

Source: Etsy 4Q19 earnings deck

Etsy largely expects to see these strong growth rates continue into 2020. The company is projecting 25-28% y/y growth in GMS in FY20, alongside a 27-30% y/y growth in revenues to $1.04-1.06 billion - marking the first time that Etsy will cross the psychologically important $1 billion revenue threshold.

Figure 2. Etsy FY20 guidance

Source: Etsy 4Q19 earnings deck

Yet, we think these growth estimates may even be a touch too conservative. Though most retail companies expect to see a hit to sales, thanks to poor macroeconomic conditions, Etsy could see the reverse, thanks to the amount of people cooped at home and spending more time online.

Some sell-side firms think Etsy will also see sales dry up throughout the current crisis. Google Trends search data, however, seems to disagree. Readers of my other articles will know that I've liked to use Google Trends as a proxy for which websites and companies have seen traffic increases or reductions throughout the stay-at-home order.

The chart below from Google Trends, capturing search volumes for the term "etsy", shows a clear spike in traffic from late March and sustaining through April. Google Trends indexes search volumes on a basis of 0 to 100, with a value of 100 representing the time period with the most active search queries. Etsy's index score at the beginning of the year was a mere 48, but peaked at 100 on April 4 and has sustained in the 70s in the following days of April - suggesting that search traffic for Etsy has risen anywhere between ~40% and 50% since the beginning of the year.

Figure 3. Etsy Google Trends results

Source: Google Trends

Of course, a 40% surge in traffic won't necessarily produce a 40% surge in GMS or revenue, but we think it's highly likely to produce a few points of acceleration in Q1/Q2 relative to Q4, giving Etsy plenty of room to "beat and raise" this year, while most other companies in the S&P 500 miss their estimates and yank their guidance forecasts.

Strong cash flows and ample liquidity

Besides strong growth, we also like Etsy's propensity for consistent profitability at this time. Unlike many other tech companies growing at >30% y/y, Etsy has a history of being highly cash flow positive - an important distinguisher for investors in a nervous stock market.

In FY19, Etsy generated $206.9 million in operating cash flows and spent $15.3 million on capex and internal software, indicating free cash flow of $191.6 million. That represents a solid 23% FCF margin and is up 7% y/y.

Figure 4. Etsy cash flows

Source: Etsy Q4 earnings release

Similarly, Etsy also 34% y/y growth in Adjusted EBITDA, the company's primary profit metric, while hitting a 23% adjusted EBITDA margin:

Figure 5. Etsy Adjusted EBITDA

Source: Etsy Q4 earnings release

We also like the fact that Etsy is continuing to project strong EBITDA growth in FY20. Based on its estimate of 27-30% y/y revenue growth at a 21-22% adjusted EBITDA margin range, Etsy is forecasting FY20 Adjusted EBITDA of $220-235 million, representing a growth range of 18-26% y/y.

Etsy is also remaining remarkably liquid during this difficult time, despite the company's recent cash purchase for Reverb. The company currently has $821.3 million of cash on its books, as of the end of December, alongside $785.1 million of debt. For reference, Etsy's operating expenses in FY19 were $458.9 million; if we subtract out $44.4 million in stock-based comp and $48.0 million in depreciation and amortization, Etsy's cash operating expenses tally up to roughly $366.5 million. Etsy has more than double this amount in cash on its balance sheet - which, alongside ~$200 million of annual FCF, should give investors comfort in Etsy's capital cushion amid the mad scramble that other firms are undertaking to shore up liquidity.

Figure 6. Etsy balance sheet

Source: Etsy Q4 earnings release

Etsy's debt repayment schedule, taken from Etsy's 10-K and shown in the snapshot below also shows that the majority of Etsy's debt repayment will occur in greater than five years, further freeing up liquidity.

Figure 7. Etsy debt repayment schedule

Source: Etsy 2019 10-K

Key takeaways

Thanks to strong underlying growth trends that existed before the coronavirus hit, as well as the evidence of stronger traffic to Etsy's website since the shelter-in-place orders began, Etsy remains a strong growth stock to maintain in your portfolio. A strong cash flow profile and cash-rich balance sheet also make Etsy stand out from other high-growth tech stocks. Stay long here and look for an entry point if you don't have a position in Etsy already.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.