Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. First Quarter Earnings

Furthermore, Goldman is in good enough shape to contribute, along with the other biggest banks in the US, to assistance programs to customers and communities during the financial crisis.

Still, Goldman seems to be in good enough shape to weather the problems that will be coming and continue its move into its new future.

The economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has caught Goldman Sachs in the early stages of its restructuring effort and this will certainly impact performance in the future.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been going through restructuring, trying to catch up with its main United States competitors, the five other biggest banks in the country.

Goldman began this restructuring later than other banks. Filled with self-confidence, Goldman came out of the Great Recession believing its business model was still the best around and so it continued on, much as it had done before the downturn.

It was wrong. In 2016, with David Solomon as its new leader, Goldman Sachs began to change. And, the change was beginning to produce some pretty good results. Goldman Sachs was becoming a "new" bank and investors were beginning to benefit from it.

Unfortunately, some other events are now taking center stage in the banking industry. The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have hit the economy and now Goldman must deal with this as well as its restructuring.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earned a return on tangible common equity of 6.0 percent, which can be compared with the 5.0 percent return posted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

First Quarter Earnings

Goldman Sachs reported net earnings of $1.2 billion, down 46 percent on a year-over-year basis.

It should be noted that revenue of $8.74 billion was basically flat from the first quarter of 2019. This was, I believe, a good performance.

This was also true at JPMorgan Chase, which meant most of the year-over-year decline in net earnings came primarily from the increase in the provision for loan losses.

Goldman produced an exceptional performance in its investment banking area as revenue rose 25 per cent year on year. This outdistanced its peers by a substantial amount.

In the wealth management and consumer division, which includes online lender Marcus and its Apple card, provisions for losses came in at just $168m.

Goldman's New Businesses

As mentioned above, Goldman has been attempting to alter its business model, moving into consumer banking. Consequently, investors and shareholders should watch this effort closely.

Goldman's consumer bank, Marcus, which makes small personal loans and offers online savings accounts, performed well in the first quarter. According to the company's first quarter report, there was "Continued growth in Consumer & Wealth Management net revenues," as Marcus posted a $12 billion increase in quarterly consumer deposits.

Goldman had $4.7 billion in outstanding consumer loans as of December 31, and another $13.7 billion in credit lines made available to, but undrawn by, holders of its Apple Inc. co-branded credit card.

Investors have been warned by management that the bank was focused on 'through-the-cycle' profits, corporate-speak for looking past any downturn that would result in early losses.

Loan Loss Provision

Like the other big banks reporting this week, first quarter earnings at Goldman were dragged down by provisions for loan losses.

The basic reason for the decline, charges to the provision for loan losses of $937 million, 622 billion to cover the investment banking book of the former major investment banker.

It can be noted that for all of 2019, Goldman charged off $1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. added $8.6 billion to its provision. Much of this difference reflects the history of the two organizations, as JPMorgan has always been a commercial bank, whereas Goldman Sachs is a much smaller institution with its roots in investment banking.

Support for the Community

Goldman Sachs, like the other big banks in the United States, seems to be positioned well enough financially, that it can contribute to the support and coordination with the Federal Reserve and the US federal government to support efforts to assist businesses and individuals through this rough economic time.

As Mr. Solomon, Goldman CEO moved to assure investors, "I am firmly convinced that our firm will emerge well-positioned to help our clients and communities recover."

This is something JPMorgan and other large banks are all participating in.

In its quarterly report the company announced that the bank is starting a customer assistance program, a deferral payment program of Marcus loans or Apple Card payments, an early CD withdrawal program, and other efforts to assist its customers through this difficult time.

The bank also announced a $550 million commitment to COVID-19 relief efforts, including $500 million of emergency loan capital for underserved small businesses and several other programs to help small businesses and other impacted institutions.

Conclusion

As with the other five largest banks in the United States, Goldman Sachs is moving to position itself for the upcoming economic collapse, however deep or long it might be.

Goldman Sachs, even though it is in the early stages of its restructuring program, is in good enough shape at this stage of the business cycle that it believes it can contribute to financially support the industry effort to help sustain businesses and consumers.

Also, like the other major banks, Goldman has begun to build up its loan loss account so as to be able to handle a substantial increase in bad loans resulting from a severe downturn in the economy. The allocations here are far from over.

One other note: Goldman Sachs has stated that it is not planning any suspension of dividend payments. This is consistent with the stance of the other big US banks. Also, there will be no stock buybacks any time soon.

Overall, Goldman Sachs seems to be doing all right. Unfortunately, bad economic events caught it while it was in the early stages of its restructuring efforts. Still, the bank seems to be in good financial shape, it has ample resources, and it has quality people working for it.

Over the past seven or eight years, I have been hesitant to get excited about what Goldman was doing and how it was performing. Historically, I have always been a fan of the company. But, for now, I wish it the very best coming through the economic downturn and await to see the future and how the new business model works itself out. It is not on my investment list at this time.

