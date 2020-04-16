Aurora Cannabis: You Were Warned

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) just delivered more bad news. As I had predicted in my previous articles on the cannabis producer, it announced a 12-to-1 reverse stock split and its management issued an arguably bleak revenue guidance for Q3. The stock reacted negatively to the news; it's down by as much as 15% at the time of this writing. Readers and investors may be wondering if this is a good time to bottom fish for the stock, but I wouldn't recommend that. The scrip could still fall further over the coming days and weeks.

It Finally Happened

Readers and investors shouldn't be surprised that Aurora's board actually decided to carry out a 12-to-1 reverse stock split. I had detailed in an article published on March 4 that the cannabis producer was due to receive a non-compliance notice from NYSE in the near future and that it was heading for a reverse stock split. From my article on Aurora Cannabis published last month:

Given how quickly Aurora Cannabis' shares have been losing value and reaching close to the $1-mark, I believe the company's board will propose to carry out a reverse stock split in the coming few months. It'll prevent Aurora from falling into the penny stock category and keep any listing-related problems at bay.

The article received harsh comments. A few readers probably felt it was too extreme of a step and maybe also that it wasn't in sync with the reality. But the writing was on the wall.

Aurora Cannabis disclosed that it received a non-compliance notice from NYSE on April 8. Its board reacted quickly and approved a 12-to-1 reverse split. Once approved by regulators and stock exchanges, the split will be effective next month on May 11. Also, the company won't be issuing any fractional shares post-consolidation. Based on its current stock price of $0.76 at the time of this writing, the reverse split would artificially inflate Aurora's share price to about $9.12.

This wouldn't have any direct impact on Aurora's operational and financial positioning, and the move is geared primarily to keep the company compliant with NYSE's continued listing norms. The silver lining here, in my opinion, is that the board approved the reverse split very quickly.

Boards usually defer reorganization efforts until it's absolutely necessary. In this case, Aurora's board could have deferred the move by as much as 6 months without facing any dire repercussions from NYSE at least (explained in the last article). But the speedy resolution by Aurora's board suggests that:

Their top brass wants to focus on the business and maybe also on turning it around, rather than getting bogged down by stock price-related complications Their top brass doesn't feel confident that they'd be able to turn the business around, fast enough for their shares to organically recover above NYSE's $1-minimum threshold, over a 6-month time frame

I'll leave readers to decide which of the two bullets is more prevalent in Aurora's case.

Sluggish Revenue Recognized

Moving on, Aurora's press release, wherein they announced the reverse split, contained a key sentence.

Aurora today reaffirmed its previous commentary that fiscal Q3 2020 cannabis net revenue is expected to show modest growth relative to fiscal Q2 2020;

This sentence sounds encouraging at first glance. The company's management is talking about a quarter on quarter sales growth, at a time when the investment community would be contemplating its growth prospects.

But here's the thing. The words "modest growth" could mean anything. I did a rough sensitivity analysis and the table has been shared below for your reference. A 5% quarter on quarter sales growth would still result in a year on year sales decline of 7.1%. The company would have to actually post a quarter on quarter sales growth of 13%, which is far from modest, in order to achieve flat year on year growth. So, the mentioned statement in Aurora's press release doesn't seem too promising for long-side investors at least.

(Compiled by author, data from Seeking Alpha)

Having said that, informal surveys from last month (such as this) suggested that some Canadian cannabis stores were experiencing unprecedented demand as people rushed to stock up on their personal inventories. But if Aurora is scheduled to post sluggish (or declining) year on year sales growth, then one can argue that the company did not benefit much from this reported coronavirus-driven purchase frenzy.

I had actually warned readers in a prior article to not rely on these informal surveys. From the article:

Aurora's management has acknowledged in prior earnings calls that retail-side bottlenecks have limited its retail sales growth within Canada, and so, store closures [due to COVID-19 outbreak] are only going to further worsen the problem for the company… the problem here is that none of these surveys actually quantify the growth in dollar terms… I'm expecting Aurora's international and domestic recreational revenues to drop in the ongoing quarter.

To put things in perspective, the chart below would highlight that Aurora's revenues have remained under the pressure of late.

(Figures in C$, Source: Business Quant)

What Lies Ahead

Aurora's shares are down by about 15% at the time of this writing, following news of its reverse stock split and its management's arguably sluggish revenue guidance. It seems like the contents of Aurora's press release came as a rude awakening for the Street. So, I'm of the opinion that analysts will now start lowering their price targets for Aurora Cannabis and downgrade the name over the coming weeks, as they factor in the new development.

But overall, Aurora's financial and operational challenges haven't vanished because of its reverse stock split. If anything, the company's management can become complacent, now that it doesn't have to worry about NYSE's continued listing-related norms and its $1-minimum stock price threshold.

I actually conducted a study on 550 companies that carried out reverse splits over a span of 30 years between 1997 and 2017. The results were rather interesting. About 60% of the companies saw their share price decline in one year of undergoing a reverse stock split.

So, from a statistical standpoint, Aurora's shares are more likely to drop over the next 12 months. I believe the odds of that happening could increase further if the company doesn't start posting sustained financial growth in the coming quarters. Hence, readers and investors may want to avoid bottom fishing for Aurora's shares, at least until it starts showing some signs of growth. This, however, should not be construed as a call to short the stock.

