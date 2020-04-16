Assessing Survival Potential: TriplePoint Headed Lower Due To Mass Startup Layoffs

While TPVG's proposition is unique, investors may be better off with more traditional BDC strategies that are backed by tangible collateral.

Looking through TPVG's portfolio, we can see that many of its debtors are experiencing layoffs, furloughs, extreme revenue declines, and default.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) is one of the more interesting business-development-companies on the market. The company invests primarily in growth loans in late-stage startups. This includes companies like CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), Untuckit, and Varsity Tutors.

Importantly, TPVG is not exactly a "venture capital" fund as over 90% of its investments are in debt with the remaining 10% in warrant and equity kickers. These loans have extremely high yields with a weighted average of 15.4% in 2019. While such high yields are attractive, they are extremely risky if the valuations and revenue of the underlying startups decline.

While many of the company's growth capital loans (99% of its debt portfolio) are secured, the collateral is often intangible assets such as intellectual property. Problematically, if a startup fails to be profitable, its intellectual property is likely worth far less than it was originally estimated to be. Remember, a significant portion of growth startups have yet to reach profitability so this is a significant risk in an economic downturn.

Problematically, like many BDCs today TPVG has pushed its leverage toward the allowable maximum. The company must have total assets to debt of 1.5X. It was at 2X at the end of Q4 which means it will only take a 25% asset drawdown to bring it to the leverage constraint.

Considering high-yield rates skyrocketed 50%+ last month, it is entirely possible that the market value of the company's assets has already declined this far. If TPVG's asset coverage ratio declines below 50%, they will need to dilute common stock or sell assets at a loss. Given this, I believe a dividend cut is quite likely.

Further, much of the company's debt is in its 2022 5.75% note (TPVY) which, at one point, was down 50% during the March crash. See below:

While the bond has since recovered, this is a significant signal that TPVG's common equity is of extreme risk today. While it is not due until 2022, TPVG will be unlikely to acquire new financing at a profitably low rate.

While TPVG's risk is high, so too are its potential rewards. As you can see below, the BDC's recent 50% decline has left it with a much higher dividend yield and a lower valuation:

Clearly, TPVG has tremendous upside potential with significant downside risk. Given many high-yield bonds/loans have lost 25-50% of their value, it is likely the fair-value of TPVG's loans will have declined to a point where the BDC's leverage could be above the limit. Further, if another wave lower occurs or if startup funding fades, it is entirely possible that TPVG's equity-value is wiped out.

Of course, TPVG's value loans are not indexed and are thus somewhat subjective so it will take time before their devaluation is clear. Thus, if the economy does see a 'V-shaped' recovery and VC capitalization remains intact, TPVG may see significant upside. Let's dig in.

A Look at TPVG's Portfolio

On one hand, the BDC's portfolio is heavily diversified between industries. 11.5% of its holdings are in business applications software (example: Quantcast which recently had a 5% layoff), 7.8% in consumer products and services (example: Clutter, Outdoor Voices which has had layoffs), and 7.2% in Financial Services (example: Upgrade Inc.).

Going through the list it is clear TPVG focuses on business with a significant online/cloud presence. It is also clear that quite a few are already seeing businesses slowdowns and are being forced to cut employees. Problematically, because most are largely online-based businesses they lack safe collateral.

One very high-risk position is WeWork competitor Knotel Inc which recently failed to pay rent. Outstanding principal to this company as of Dec 31st, 2019 was $30M. Another of their $30M positions is Casper Sleep (CSPR) stock value has declined from $13 to $5 with a TTM EPS of -$2.5. Casper also recently furloughed its retail employees and closed all retail stores. Yet another of their large $30M principal positions ClassPass (an exercise streaming company)has seen a 50% layoff/furlough as 95% of its revenue has dried up.

To add more, TPVG has an outstanding $20M loan to GoEuro which is (yet another) online travel booking service that is likely to see significant revenue declines. TPVG has a $15M loan position in Moda Operandi which has seen significant layoffs and has closed its menswear business. The list goes on.

Obviously, some of TPVG's positions are unlikely to be significantly impacted by COVID. That said, a significant portion of its debtors are (see the debtor list on Annual Report Page 76). That said, there are likely many not mentioned that are seeing similar difficulties that will greatly reduce their ability to make payments.

What I see as the overarching problem is that most of the portfolio companies I see have very high competition and are not unique. As such, they have a very high chance of failure. This seems to be the core problem as to why venture capital and debt investing do not go together. Most startups fail to become profitable and will be unable to repay their loans. The few who become profitable will rise in value, but the upside to TPVG is limited as it does not have significant equity/warrant kickers.

The Verdict

Due to the many signs that TPVG's portfolio companies are on the verge of closure, I believe TPVG is a hard sell. The BDC has high leverage and, once a few of its loan positions go under, it will likely see a significant asset value loss that I believe will cause its leverage to be above BDC limits. When that occurs, TPVG will need to dilute shares in order to stay afloat. Before then, a dividend cut is likely as it looks to preserve capital. While TPVG's assets are secured, intangible collateral in non-unique startups is likely to be of limited value given the failure of the startup.

TPVG could be a short opportunity and I personally believe its equity could be wiped out. That said because its valuation is so low it does have high upside risk in case there is a clear "V-shaped" economic recovery that allows these startups to return to their previous status. I see this as unlikely, but tight stop losses are needed. If anything, TPVG should be avoided as its valuation, though low, does not fully account for its significant risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TPVG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.