CVR Energy: The Dividend Will Return

Although this may sound negative on the surface, they are well positioned to reinstate their current dividend once conditions recover.

Given the very difficult operating conditions for CVR Energy, it seems very likely that they will reduce their dividend shortly.

Introduction

Following the turmoil striking the global economy, it comes as little surprise that analysts are warning that CVR Energy (CVI), whose dividend yield is currently sitting near a massive 18%, is at risk of reducing their dividend. Even though a dividend reduction seems widely expected, analyzing their situation can still provide insights regarding their prospects to reinstate their dividend once conditions recover.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Although their dividend coverage has fluctuated over the years, which is natural due to the volatility of commodity prices, it has still managed to average 105.56%. Whilst this is not particularly strong, it was still adequate to ensure they funded all of their dividend payments through organically generated free cash flow. The average of this period of time seems to provide a good snapshot of their performance during operating conditions that were broadly normal, being neither a boom nor a bust and thus are a useful reference point for estimating their future.

Considering they are facing a very significant decrease in demand and compressed refining margins, it seems more likely than not that their free cash flow will fall significantly. Especially since they are pursuing what they call their “long-term value creation projects”, which sees their capital expenditure for 2020, including turnaround expenditure, increasing to $260m at the midpoint of their guidance, as per slide 16 of their March 2020 Investor Presentation. This further increases the probability that they reduce their dividend, however, these growth projects should provide additional operating cash flow once completed between 2022 and 2023, thus increasing their ability to reinstate their dividend once conditions recover.

Financial Position

Even though their dividend coverage has been adequate on average, the strength of their financial position will determine whether they can afford to reinstate their dividend once conditions improve or undergo a painfully long deleveraging process. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their leverage ratios will obviously worsen due to their deteriorating earnings, they entered this downturn with a strong financial position and thus positions them well to not only survive, but also reinstate their dividend once conditions recover. Their single largest strength is their liquidity with a very strong current ratio of 2.17 and a cash balance that approximately equals one entire year of operating cash flow. This means that if they reduce their dividend as expected, any reliance on their credit facility would be minimal, which is a very desirable attribute during turbulent times.

Even if their net debt doubled during this downturn, their net debt-to-EBITDA would only equal 1.43 if conditions recover and thus their EBITDA were to average that of 2017-2019. This would still be quite safe and thus they would be able to reinstate their dividend quickly, or if desired, deleverage quite quickly. Once again if their free cash flow averaged the same as 2017-2019, it would only take approximately one and half years to reduce their net debt back to the same level from the end of 2019. Whilst this seems unlikely to be necessary, the example was provided nonetheless to illustrate their advantageous position.

Conclusion

Whilst it appears that a dividend reduction is virtually assured as their operating conditions have darkened due to this economic downturn, once conditions recover the company is well-positioned to reinstate its current dividend. Even though it will likely be a bumpy road ahead, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate, as the prospects of receiving a double-digit dividend yield on cost in a couple of years is very attractive.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from CVR Energy’s 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.