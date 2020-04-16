AMD: Up, Up And Away

Market participants have good reasons - strong partner sales in February and March, as well as positive commentary from Intel's CEO - to avoid shorting the stock.

Editor's Note: This article was amended on 4/17/2020 to reflect a correction in the stock's price movement.

Shares of AMD (AMD) have been volatile lately due to coronavirus-related fears but this may just be a gross market overreaction. Latest data actually reveals that short interest in the scrip declined once again in the last cycle; it's currently hovering near its 52-week low. Also, our supply chain checks reveal that it's business as usual for AMD and that there hasn't yet been any major coronavirus-driven disruption that would threaten its Q1 numbers at least. This should come across as a relief for long-side investors and discourage panic selling in the name.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Short Interest Subsides

Short interest is essentially the number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric indicates that market participants are actively stacking short-side bets in anticipation of the concerned stock to fall in the near future. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric would suggest that market participants are actively winding up their short-side bets as, perhaps, they feel the stock has bottomed out. So, the metric helps in gauging the Street's sentiment regarding any given stock.

As far as AMD is concerned, its short interest dropped to 66.4 million shares in the last cycle, down from about 67.5 million in the first half of March, marking a sequential decline of approximately 1.2 million shares. This means that its short interest now amounts to just about 5.7% of its entire public float. The chart below would highlight that this figure is actually at its 52-week low.

Data by YCharts

Having said that, the drop in AMD's short interest during the last cycle is rather counterintuitive given the news flow surrounding the name. Analysts recently warned investors about an impending global recession and slashed price targets for AMD and its peers. If market participants actually perceived this to be a highly probable scenario, they would have actively shorted the name in a bid to profit off of the eventual decline in its shares. But clearly, the opposite happened and market participants covered their shorts instead.

The short covering took place when AMD's shares were trading between $40 and $47 apiece in the last cycle. So, we can argue that market participants perceive the stock to be fairly priced in the said price band. It's currently trading at about $54 per share at the time of this writing, which is close to the mentioned price band. This short interest-driven price action essentially suggests that there's very limited downside in AMD's shares from the current levels, for long-side investors at least.

(Data from Yahoo! Finance)

But the question arises - Why does AMD's short interest keep on dropping?

Being Bullish

For starters, AMD's operational situation doesn't seem to have deteriorated during the coronavirus outbreak, contrary to what the bears would lead us to believe. This really takes away any material reason to short the stock, especially after panic-driven selling significantly drove down its share price.

To put things in perspective, AMD's management had reiterated its Q1 and annual guidance during the first week of March. Then I published an article around mid-March detailing how AMD's AIB partners posted robust sales growth during February (read here).

The situation turned out to be similar during March as well, which is when AMD's Q1 ends. Per our supply chain database covering over 1,300 firms, AMD's AIB partners - such as Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock - posted healthy sales growth once again during March. This is a tell-tale sign that consumer GPU and CPU sell-throughs flourished during Q1 in spite of COVID-19-related disruptions.

(Source: Business Quant)

It's also evident from the chart above that Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) registered a year-on-year revenue growth of over 42% during March. If AMD, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its chip partners were truly experiencing a slowdown in sales, then TSMC's revenues during March would have remained rather muted. But the opposite happened and TSMC's sales surged, indicating that AMD, Nvidia and other chip partners are in great shape, for Q1 at least, regardless of what the bears may lead us to believe.

This data is further corroborated by encouraging remarks from Intel's (INTC) management. Intel's CEO, Bob Swan, noted last week that the coronavirus outbreak is bringing along strong notebook/PC sales growth during Q1. Here's the excerpt for your reference:

It's somewhat logical and intuitive. Where our lives are disrupted and we need to do more and more things from our home, we need to ensure we have the technology at our disposal so things can go on as normal as possible... What that has meant is demand for more and more devices, including PCs, for parents to continue to conduct their work and for kids to continue their education.

Upon considering all these factors, an encouraging picture comes to light for AMD and its shareholders. So, it's really no wonder why shorting activity in the name remained muted in the last short interest cycle.

Final Thoughts

I'd like to point to readers that this bull thesis is based on the assumption that AMD's supply chain would remain intact and that it won't come to a grinding halt in the future, due to a potential acceleration of the coronavirus outbreak at a global scale. Any deterioration on supply chain front might actually lead to downgrades for the chipmaker and its peers.

Also, AMD's revenues for the year are a big variable at this point in time. It's anyone's best guess as to how the coronavirus-related situation will evolve over the coming months and what kind of new challenges would it bring along for semiconductor firms such as AMD and Intel. It's possible that AMD's sales momentum could change for better, or for worse, in the coming quarters.

For the record, AMD's management is expecting its Q1 revenue to come in between $1.75 billion and $1.85 billion, and the company is expected to release its Q1 earnings in the next three weeks.

But what we do know is that AMD's channel partners posted significant sales growth during Q1, short interest in the name declined once again to almost reach its 52-week lows and its larger rival's management made encouraging remarks last week around demand trends. These factors suggest that AMD is en-route to posting a strong set of Q1 results.

So, I would suggest readers and investors to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt, stick to facts and avoid panic-selling. AMD still seems like a good stock to own at current levels.

Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another article on AMD next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.