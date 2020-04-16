BlackBerry: Take A Closer Look

BlackBerry's (BB) solutions and cybersecurity capabilities (Cylance) are expected to benefit from the strengthened remote work theme driven by lockdown restrictions across top economies. While the stock has sold off on mixed forward guidance presenting an attractive opportunity for value diggers, investors should bear in mind that near term gains might not be as pronounced as anticipated due to competitive pressure preventing the mass adoption of BB's cloud platform. As a result, investors should continue to remain cautious.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Source: BlackBerry

Google's COVID-19 Community Mobility Report shows a 44% dip in workplace commute traffic, and a 14% surge in traffic in residential areas in Canada, BlackBerry's home country. A similar trend has been observed in top cities across the globe. This trend favors the adoption of remote work tools for business continuity. BlackBerry has the products to drive more sales via its remote work offerings. This will help it expand its sales pipeline in Q1'20.

How robust will the pipeline build be? Let's explore.

Like Citrix, BlackBerry is among the vendors reporting a sudden leap in demand for remote solutions. Alex Willis, the company's vice-president of global sales engineering, said in an interview this morning there's been a big spike in sales recently for BlackBerry Digital Workplace. It's a $99 a user a year managed bundle that includes BlackBerry Desktop (extends corporate data to remote PCs for email, calendar and secure browsing), an antimalware from its recent acquisition of Cylance and integration with a product Awingu, a web-based front end to a virtual desktop infrastructure. No VPN is needed, he added.

Assuming this is true, there should be a spike in traffic on BB's website as tech and non-tech workers hit its IP-enabled assets to learn more about its offerings.

SimilarWeb shows that traffic has been on a downtrend.

Source: SimilarWeb

For an apples to apples comparison, here is Okta's (OKTA) trend (identity and access management platform).

Source: SimilarWeb

And here is Zoom (ZM).

Source: SimilarWeb

Google Trends revealed a little spike in demand for BlackBerry's productivity offering. Here is the latest comparison (Cylance) with CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Source: Google Trends

If BlackBerry is recording a lot of leads, the traffic trend to its IP-enabled assets shouldn't be on a downward slope. I have serious doubts about the robustness of BlackBerry's pipeline build this period. In the least, if consumers are exploring BB's platform, it should be observed at the top of its sales conversion funnel (website visit, app store rank). Assuming we make the argument that sales reps are only selling to key decision-makers who, in turn, deploy these solutions for their employees, then there should be a surge in demand for endpoint solutions like its UEM app in the android play store. No such trend exists. As a result, investors should be careful buying shares of BlackBerry based on its growth factor or robust sales pipeline build in the near term.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

BlackBerry's income statement and recent capital allocation strategies give the vibe that BlackBerry has all the parts of the puzzle in place to start driving growth and ROIC as it hasn't made any new acquisition since Cylance. Its website lists products positioned to drive revenue. Since the acquisition of Cylance, most of the leading cybersecurity vendors have picked up more capabilities in cybersecurity. If the charts laid out in the demand section are considered, it's not clear BlackBerry has what it needs to drive serious growth in 2020. When you throw in the commentary about the 50% revenue loss scenario analysis during the last earnings call, investors will realize that an extension of the current bear trend is already clearing its own path.

Source: BlackBerry

I have no issues with BlackBerry paying back its convertible debt; the decision is accretive to BB's EPS factor as it saves on interest payment. I'm only concerned about the efficacy of the existing products to drive cash flow, given that BlackBerry now has little cash to make new acquisitions.

QNX is vulnerable to the shutdown that has affected the sharing economy as major transportation facilities have been crippled. The UEM platform is the star that is supposed to shine the brightest this period; however, the free 60-day licensing move suggests it's mostly a sales pipeline tool at best. BlackBerry doesn't have ample leverage to ramp its pipeline during this period. It faces serious competition for its collaboration tools from the likes of Slack (WORK), Atlassian (TEAM), Microsoft (MSFT) Teams, and G Suite. If you turn in the direction of endpoint security, that space is equally congested. This means BB needs to have a blowout licensing year to do better than 2019. I doubt that is happening going by the recent guide in its annual report. This effectively creates a mismatch between the bullish SaaS revenue growth narrative and its near term product momentum.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Like most companies, BlackBerry's biggest challenge will result from macro headwinds impacting free trade flow across top economies. This will lead to the demise of businesses with huge financial leverage. There will be downsizing and consolidations, which means investors should expect a revision of BlackBerry's total addressable market heading into the next earnings call. If economic activities don't pick up due to a possible extension of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, those UEM call options (free-trial) might expire worthless as the move doesn't reflect BB's product strength.

Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Competitors like CrowdStrike and Okta recently IPOed. BB's most recent significant capital raise is from the arbitration win with Qualcomm (QCOM). This puts it on the same footing with new cloud security players in terms of its capital allocation incentives. As a result, it acquired Cylance, a move which poured a fresh coat of paint on its rebranding strategy to be perceived as a pure SaaS play.

While the street is valuing competitors for their strong growth and momentum factor, BlackBerry isn't enjoying the same treatment as its annual revenue (~$1billion) is where its competitors hope to be within the next two years.

Source: Author (base estimate assuming a V-Shaped recovery)

Another issue I have with BlackBerry's growth structure is the combo of products under the hood. While most competitors have well-defined platforms with capabilities that ensure they all derive from the network effect, BlackBerry's product unification is more of a recent attempt to streamline the EMM and cybersecurity business under one umbrella. If the strategy is working out fine, the IoT division is supposed to drive strong double-digit growth. Most cybersecurity companies have products that complement each other. Fortinet's (FTNT) product lineup includes capabilities in WiFi, cloud, endpoint, and network security, which are all available to every one of its customers. I find it tough to come up with compelling evidence that BlackBerry's QNX customers also buy Radar, or BlackBerry's Athoc customers also buy its EMM solution. At best, its products are macro complementary, not micro complementary. This means it has products that can be used in different departments of a company, while individual products struggle to become the dominant platform in each department. This means that while upsell and cross-sell will be easy for competitors, BB will struggle to make a similar case to its customers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As it stands, I'm not sure BB is playing the game its competitors are playing. While it has the DNA of a SaaS company, its moves don't correlate with those of its peers. It hasn't created that gung-ho level of DevRel network that makes you go wow via loads of extensible APIs. It doesn't have the usability or latency hack that is driving the virality of products like Zoom, CrowdStrike, or Slack. QNX is the biggest weapon it can use to create a serious uproar in the future of moonshot tech. However, QNX has been substituted from the pool of serious near term growth drivers until the lockdown orders are lifted.

Source: Author

This means going forward, BlackBerry will be split between improving its profitability factor and its growth factor. Improving the growth factor seems to be the right strategy as it will attract the interest of growth investors who are after the next big thing in tech. It's only going to be dangerous as growth investors don't have the stomach for quarterly revenue miss or single-digit/low-mid-teens growth.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Neutral)

Source: Author (highlighted products benefit strongly from the remote work theme)

BlackBerry isn't in the best position to take advantage of a period that could have accelerated the success of its years of hard work towards transitioning into a SaaS platform. Investors should fully assess the UEM stack before taking a position. While valuation remains suppressed, there is no strong signal to show that BB will be driving substantial growth after we exit the current bear market.

