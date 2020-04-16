General Motors: Investors Are Overestimating The Threats

Entering 2020, GM had abnormally low inventory in North America due to the UAW strike last fall, so it won't need to reduce inventory in response to weaker demand.

With over $30 billion of cash on hand at the end of Q1 (including cash recently drawn from its credit lines), GM has ample liquidity for the next several months.

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. beginning last month has decimated domestic auto sales. It has also forced automakers around the country to suspend production. Top U.S. automaker General Motors (GM) announced its production halt on March 18, as part of a broader agreement between the UAW union and Detroit's Big Three.

Unsurprisingly, shares of GM, Ford Motor (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), and many other automakers have plummeted in 2020. Yet while GM has been punished nearly as much as its Detroit rivals, it is in far better position to ride out the current crisis and return to strong profitability over the next few years.

Data by YCharts

The big risk: a working capital crunch

An abrupt production halt is dangerous for automakers because they typically have negative working capital. Automakers can ship vehicles to dealers and get paid for them before they need to pay their suppliers in full. In effect, this means that under normal conditions, suppliers are providing interest-free financing for their automaker customers.

In the current environment, cash receipts are rapidly drying up (because production has been shut down), but automakers still owe suppliers for components purchased earlier this year. For example, GM ended 2019 with $46 billion of short-term liabilities in its automotive segment, mainly consisting of $21.1 billion of accounts payable and $22.5 billion of accrued liabilities. Offsetting those liabilities, it had $17.3 billion of cash and short-term investments, as well as $6.6 billion of receivables.

While automakers will burn cash due to unavoidable operating expenses as long as their factories remain idle, working capital movements will represent the biggest drain on their cash flow in the near term. That's why Ford may have burned as much as $6 billion last quarter.

Despite that cash burn, Ford ended Q1 with about $30 billion of cash on its balance sheet, after borrowing $15.4 billion from its credit lines. With cash burn likely to slow following the initial working capital unwind, CFO Tim Stone recently projected that Ford has enough cash to make it to the end of the third quarter even if production were to remain idled.

GM also drew down about $16 billion from its credit lines late last month. As of that time, it expected to end the first quarter with more than $30 billion of cash. That implies much less cash burn during Q1 (roughly $2 billion, give or take) than what Ford has previewed. Indeed, there are good reasons to expect GM's performance to remain far superior to that of Ford (as well as Fiat Chrysler) over the course of 2020.

Restructuring is paying off

Over the past five years or so, General Motors has moved aggressively to exit underperforming markets. Rather than chasing vague long-term growth opportunities, it is focusing on markets where it has a strong competitive position: principally North America and China, and to a lesser extent, South America, Korea, and the Middle East. Markets it has exited include Europe, Russia, India, most of Africa, Southeast Asia, and (most recently) Australia and New Zealand.

(GM has narrowed its focus to its most promising markets in recent years. Image source: General Motors.)

These moves are paying off now. The markets GM has left were barely profitable in the best of times and would have been huge cash drains in the current environment.

Today, GM gets the vast majority of its volume from North America and China. In China, GM's deliveries plunged 43% year over year last quarter, but operations are already returning to normal and increased government subsidies will help shore up demand. While S&P recently projected that industry sales could fall as much as 10% on a full-year basis, that would imply a return to modest growth for the balance of the year.

Deeper declines appear likely in North America this year. However, GM at least got off to a solid start in the U.S. (which makes up most of the North American market) last quarter. Total deliveries fell 7% year over year, but deliveries of GM's high-margin full-size pickups jumped by 28%. Moreover, GM is better positioned for a weak North American auto market than its crosstown rivals (and many foreign automakers, for that matter).

The upside of the UAW strike

GM's key advantage in North America right now is that it entered the year with lower-than-normal inventory. That in turn was a vestige of GM's unionized labor force going on strike for six weeks last fall. U.S. dealer inventories ended 2019 at 616,023 units: down 18.4% year over year.

(Source: General Motors Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation, slide 10)

Inventory increased during the first quarter, but only in line with typical seasonal trends. (January and February tend to be the slowest months of the year for auto sales.) As of the end of the quarter, GM's dealer inventory stood at 668,443 units: still down a little more than 18% year over year.

Thus, while U.S. industry volumes were expected to be roughly 16.5 million units entering 2020, GM began the year with inventory appropriate for demand in the vicinity of 13.5 million-14 million units. As a result, even though demand will likely remain below 2019 levels after dealerships fully reopen, General Motors won't need to adjust its inventory. By contrast, most automakers will face a double-whammy. In addition to needing to limit production to match demand, they may also need to reduce dealer inventories by further restricting wholesales, magnifying the impact of the downturn on their cash flow.

A secondary advantage is that the new labor agreement reached last fall allowed GM to proceed with closing several plants in North America. This will boost its capacity utilization and improve its earnings power through a downturn.

The biggest risk is a long-term production halt

Coincidentally, General Motors proved its resilience in the event of a possible downturn last fall. Wholesales plunged 24% year over year in North America during Q4, due to the UAW strike. Nevertheless, GM managed to eke out a small profit. Considering the inefficiencies associated with suspending production for more than a month and then quickly ramping back up (compared to producing at a slower rate for a full quarter), GM would likely be able to break even in North America with industry sales 30% or more below 2018 levels.

The automaker's GM Financial subsidiary is also in good shape to ride out a downturn. It ended 2019 with $3.2 billion of excess capital above the minimum level required, which will allow it to absorb the expected uptick in loan losses related to the current economic slowdown.

(Source: March 2020 GM Financial Update, slide 4)

Thus, to the extent that auto stocks are under pressure due to worries about a generic auto market downturn, the selloff in GM stock is overdone, particularly on a relative basis. GM is likely to vastly outperform its rivals over the next few quarters, as it has already right-sized its inventory in North America and has limited exposure to low-margin markets (especially Europe).

The only real risk is that production remains halted for a very long period due to health concerns. Yet if Ford has enough cash to survive for six months, it's likely that GM has at least that much runway, based on its superior financial and strategic position.

In any case, recent evidence suggests that the number of active COVID-19 cases is already peaking in most parts of the U.S. Assuming the number of new cases trends downward over the next several weeks as expected, GM should be able to resume production (with additional safety precautions) at some point in May: well before it would face any liquidity issues.

There's no doubt that 2020 will be a rocky year for automakers. However, GM's aggressive restructuring efforts of the past several years (both its market exits and its plant closures in North America) should enable it to remain profitable through the downturn. The same can't necessarily be said for many of its rivals. With General Motors' market cap sitting at just $31 billion (and below $20 billion, adjusting for the value of its Cruise self-driving subsidiary), compared to normalized annual free cash flow potential of more than $5 billion, I am strongly considering adding to my position in GM stock in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.