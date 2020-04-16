The Ethanol-Gasoline Spread's Impact On Corn And Archer Daniels Midland

Ethanol is a biofuel. In the United States, corn is the primary ingredient in the processing of ethanol because the US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of the coarse grain. In other parts of the world, other agricultural commodities are the input in the production of the biofuel. In Brazil, the world’s leading producer and exporter of sugarcane, it is the sweet commodity that is the input in the refining process to make ethanol.

In the United States, one of the leader processors of ethanol is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

ADM shares moved appreciably lower in 2020 during the risk-off period that caused the most significant decline in asset prices since the global financial crisis of 2008. The refining margin for processing corn into ethanol has not been supportive of the company’s earnings and shares.

An inverted spread for ethanol versus gasoline reflects weakness in the oil product

Energy prices have been under siege since early March. While the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus caused demand for oil and oil-based fuels to evaporate, OPEC and Russia’s decision to abandon production quotas on March 6 and flood the world with petroleum caused the price of crude oil and oil products to tank. Gasoline, the world’s most ubiquitous fuel, fell to its lowest price of this century.

The quarterly chart shows that gasoline futures on NYMEX fell to a low of 37.60 cents per gallon in March, which was the lowest level since 1999. While the price of ethanol futures fell to a new all-time low of 79.9 cents per gallon wholesale, the spread between the oil product and biofuel inverted as ethanol outperformed gasoline.

As the monthly chart of the price of nearby NYMEX gasoline futures minus ethanol futures on the CME shows, the spread fell to around a 22.5 cents per gallon premium for the biofuel on April 15 from an almost 80 cents per gallon premium for gasoline last year at this time.

The US mandate and ethanol supports energy independence, the environment, and agricultural production

In the United States, the government mandates for an ethanol and gasoline blend that powers all automobiles. Consumers have been fueling up with the mix for years, and the government has supported the ethanol market for three leading reasons. First, the US government supported ethanol-blended gasoline because of studies that indicated that the biofuel lowered emissions lowering the carbon footprint. While some dispute those findings, the environmental rationale has always been one of the leading reasons for the ethanol mandate. Second, since the US is the world’s leading producer of corn, the mandate initially lowered the dependence on foreign energy sources before the US rose to become the world’s leading producer of crude oil in recent years. Finally, government support for farmers in the US made the ethanol mandate a form of a subsidy for agricultural producers.

Corn has dropped as gasoline demand fell off a bearish cliff

The price of ethanol closed 2019 at $1.375 per gallon wholesale on the nearby futures contract.

As the monthly chart illustrates, at 94.7 cents per gallon, the price was 31.1% lower as of April 15.

The monthly chart of CBOT corn futures shows that the coarse grain closed 2019 at $3.8725 per bushel, and was trading at $3.20 on April 15, a decline of 17.4%. While both the biofuel and grain fell, corn was down almost twice as much as ethanol on a percentage basis.

ADM processes corn into ethanol

The overall price action in the stock market has weighed on ADM shares.

As the chart highlights, ADM closed 2019 at $46.35 per share and was trading at $35.53 on April 15, a drop of 23.3%. At the low in March, ADM shares fell to $28.92, the lowest price for the stock since 2013.

ADM had a market cap of $19.759 billion at its latest share price. The stock trades an average of over 3.7 million shares each day, and the latest dividend of $1.44 per share reflects a yield of around 4%. Like many other companies, ADM could suspend or lower its dividend in the current environment as the global pandemic has been a black swan event for markets, companies, and individuals in the US and around the world. For many years, ADM’s slogan had been that the company is the “supermarket to the world.” The demand for agricultural products that feed people all over the globe makes ADM an essential business. However, the processing spread for producing ethanol from corn is weighing on the company’s earnings.

The margins for ethanol processing are ugly, and the costs are high

In the production of ethanol, the input is corn, and the output is the biofuel. A refining business is capital intensive. The price of ethanol is over 30% lower than at the end of last year. Corn has declined by just over 15%. ADM now pays a lot more for the input in the refining process than it receives from selling the biofuel since the end of last year. The refining margin has deteriorated in a business where fixed costs are considerable.

While ADM has many revenue verticals when it comes to feeding the world, the ethanol processing business has become a thorn in the side of the company when it comes to earnings.

Keep an eye on the price action in the corn and ethanol futures markets as it serves as a real-time indicator for the earnings of ADM and other companies that process corn into the biofuel. While ethanol has done a lot better than gasoline from a price perspective, the differential between the cost of corn and ethanol has been problematic for the company. With gasoline demand at its lowest level in years, ADM will likely cut back on the production of the biofuel, which is likely to cause corn inventories to increase in a chain reaction.

The global pandemic is rippling across markets in all asset classes like a deflationary tsunami.

