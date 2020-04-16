BioCryst's Galidesivir: A Promising Candidate Drug In The Race To COVID-19 Treatment

Although the initial stage of the trial should make us be very cautious about the future result, due to Galidesivir's background, I am very optimistic about the outcome.

On April 9, BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) reported that it has opened enrollment into a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the safety, clinical impact, and antiviral effects of galidesivir (an investigational broad-spectrum antiviral drug) in patients with COVID-19. The expected news was released just after the end of Wednesday's trading session, causing the stock price to rise 40% in AH trading.

The trial (NCT03891420) is being funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. As I said in my article: "Biotech Companies In The Race To Find COVID-19 Treatment", the company was waiting for the authorization of the Health Authorities to start the trial because it is precisely this organization that will provide the public funds necessary for the development of trial.

Given the severity of the global health crisis, in my opinion, NIAID has been too slow to authorize BioCryst to start the trial. I don't understand how authorization hasn't come before since the COVID-19 crisis has been in the US since the end of January (the first confirmed case was reported on January 20) and since then, the number of infected and deaths has not stopped growing. Perhaps the Government has been focused only on the two drugs that have been mentioned repeatedly in the daily briefings on the evolution of the crisis: Gilead's (GILD) Remdesivir and Hydroxychloriquine.

As specified in the company report, the trial will be conducted in Brazil, led by Doctor Esper Kallas, infectious diseases specialist and professor of medicine at the School of Medicine, University of São Paulo, and principal investigator of the COVID-19 clinical trial with galidesivir.

The trial will be carried out in two phases: A first with 24 patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. These patients will be administered galidesivir for one week at the rate of one intravenous dose every 12 hours. At the end of this phase and based on the results obtained, the second phase will begin with 42 patients with COVID-19.

Given the efficacy that has shown galidesivir in animal trials against Ebola, yellow fever virus, and Malbourg virus, and in vitro tests against a wide range of viruses including coronaviruses, I am very optimistic in the trial just ended started in patients with COVID-19. The full results of this trial are likely to be reported by early June because according to the company, after 56 days from the start of the trial the final survival rate will be assessed. However, since the first phase is expected to last only a week, some kind of baseline data on drug tolerance in patients and first impressions of efficacy may be reported very soon.

The potential revenue that galidesivir could generate if it is finally approved as an antiviral treatment against COVID-19 is difficult to quantify at present, given the enormous scope of the global health crisis, and the lack of approved treatment as yet. This without counting on the highest value, human lives saved.

In summary, we are facing another great catalyst, along with the results expected to be reported in less than 2 months for BCX9930 Proof of Concept for PNH patients, make BioCryst an excellent company to invest in current levels.

As I have explained in my previous articles on BioCryst, I am invested in the company for several months, not for galidesivir, but for the various candidates' drugs that make up its pipeline (Berotrasltat, BCX9930, etc.).

Having said that, I must say that I am very optimistic about the results that galidesivir will show in the Brazilian trial.

Galidesivir was originally designed as an antiviral that attempts to prevent adequate replication of viruses. This nucleoside RNA polymerase inhibitor disrupts the viral replication process and has been shown to be effective in in vitro assays against different types of viruses, including coronaviruses.

Galidesivir completed a phase I trial conducted in May last year to assess human safety. No notable adverse effects were reported among the volunteers in the trial.

Therefore, from a security point of view, it has already proven to be completely harmless to humans.

And regarding effectiveness, galidesivir has shown good survival rates in animals against different types of viruses such as Ebola, yellow fever virus, and Malbourg virus. Here, it is important to clarify that the yellow fever virus is very similar to COVID-19 since they are both RNA viruses with a very similar replication mechanism.

Its efficacy has also been shown in in vitro tests against different types of viruses, including coronaviruses.

Here, it is important to note that since there is currently no approved antiviral treatment against COVID-19, we have no data on the minimum necessary efficacy that galidesivir should obtain in the Brazilian trial. The only data we have is the preliminary results of a study with Remdesivir conducted with patients with FDA-authorized COVID-19 under the Compassionate Use Program. This trial has been performed on 53 patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 and the results show that 68% of the patients treated with Remdesivir improved with respect to their oxygen support needs after 18 days of the first dose. It should be clarified here that in this trial, being carried out under the flexible rules of the Compassionate Use, the data obtained suffers from many limitations and cannot be considered as fully reliable data.

We will have to wait until May to know the final results obtained by Remdesivir in the trials. These results, if promising, will serve as a reference for galidesivir in the Brazilian trial.

Given that galidesivir is very similar both molecularly and in its mechanism of action to Remdesivir, I am convinced that galidesivir will be at least as effective as Remdesivir.

What negative points do I find in galidesivir's essay?

Firstly, the delay with which the test has been started. As I said earlier, for days and weeks, BioCryst shareholders resignedly observed the days that had passed without the company reporting on the start of the trial. It was evident that galidesivir could efficiently contribute to reducing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis due to its good qualities demonstrated in tests against different types of viruses. This delay, especially with respect to other candidates' drugs such as Remdesivir (whose trial started 2 weeks ago), may make galidesivir, if ultimately effective, a bit relegated to Remdesivir. But it is also true that Remdesivir has not yet been proven effective in trials. On the other hand, even if Remdesivir was finally approved before galidesivir, the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis has been so brutal worldwide that both drugs will be in sufficient demand globally. The other negative point I find is the small number of patients the trial will have. As you can read in the company's statement, phase I will have 24 patients with COVID-19 and phase II with 42. In total, 66 patients. I suppose that given the severity of the situation, they have prioritized the speed of the trial results and that is why they have preferred to have a small number of patients. In any case, even with 66 patients, if the results are completely conclusive in terms of efficacy and safety, the FDA will speed up the drug approval process. Furthermore, and given the severity of the crisis, the FDA ensures that it can authorize the use of any drug against COVID-19 even if its use has not been approved.

Conclusion

Finally, after several days and weeks waiting for news, last Thursday, April 9, the company reported the start of the trial with galidesivir in patients with COVID-19.

Despite the large number of companies that in the heat of the COVID-19 crisis have been reporting in recent days, the beginning of trials with alleged effective drugs against coronavirus, we can affirm that the case of BioCryst with its candidate drug galidesivir is completely different. And we can assure it with full strength for several reasons:

1-It is a powerful antiviral drug with demonstrated ability to suppress the replication of coronaviruses in in vitro and animal tests.

2-Its safety has already been demonstrated in a phase I trial conducted in May of the last year 2019 in which no notable adverse effects were reported in humans.

3- The trial is going to be funded by NIAID. This fact is of remarkable importance because if we look, only the most promising drugs are chosen to be subsidized with public funds.

Although the initial stage of the trial should make us be very cautious about the future result, due to galidesivir's background explained above, I am very optimistic about the outcome of this trial. These results will determine the possibility that it may be chosen as a treatment to fight COVID-19 until an effective vaccine is approved, expected in about a year or a year and a half. Several antiviral treatments will probably coexist, Remdesivir, which should not be a big problem because, due to the great world demand that these treatments will have, the coexistence of several of these treatments is even recommended.

The results of phase 1 of the trial are likely to be reported in the coming days, with initial data on the tolerance and efficacy of the drug in treated patients. If the results are promising, we will see a significant bullish reaction in the share price, as it would mean that the final approval would be closer.

Given the severity of the health crisis and the lack of approved treatment yet, the Health Authorities show great interest in approving treatments against COVID-19 as soon as possible. And galidesivir is, after the start of this Brazilian trial, in a prime position to finally be one of the approved drugs.

BioCryst has some exciting days and weeks ahead of it, and given the high expectation that this trial is going to generate among investors, we will surely see a lot of volatility with strong movements in the price in the coming days and weeks that will likely take the stock price to higher levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.