Cruise Liners, Cruising For A Bruising

Despite cruise line stocks falling well over 70% amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, these stocks are still not representing value. Loss of revenue, operating costs and not knowing how long this crisis will last place cruise line companies at significant financial risk.

In this article, I’m going to discuss the three main cruise line companies being Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH). Together they represent approximately 70% of the total cruise line industry. There are so many opinions on these companies and so many people touting these companies as a strong buy.

Given these companies are down 75%, 78% and 70% from their recent highs (at time of writing), it’s easy to see why. Let’s break down these companies and see if the fundamentals stack up with all the hype, and are they a worthy buy for the long term?

Share price data by Stockcharts

To analyze these companies, what I have done is to review their previous quarterly earnings report before the recent market crash. The numbers in the table below (and this article) are not impacted by the fall out of the global situation and restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

(Source: 2019 Q4 company quarterly report)

On a positive note, all three companies are profitable and making money. What stands out however is how much of the revenue made is kept as profit. Strikingly, each company makes little profit on its revenue as can be seen by the ‘Operating Margin.’ So respectively each company is only making 10% to 13% profit on their revenue. This is due to their very high fixed costs in running a cruise line company which is capital intensive. Costs include payroll, fuel, maintenance, depreciation, marketing, and other operating costs.

The offshoot to the above profitability is that each of these companies has to work really hard to drive growth for a small resultant amount of profit.

It is apparent by now that cruise line companies are very capital intensive and they are also cyclical in nature. As we’d all be aware, there is a hiatus on cruise travel, so do these companies have enough cash and assets on board to get them through the travel restrictions and market downturn?

(Source: 2019 Q4 company quarterly report)

In the above chart, we can see that Carnival Corporation has over half a billion dollars in cash with the other two cruise lines about half that much. This simply is not enough cash reserve to survive the market downturn. Carnival Corporation as an example has taken on more debt to pad out its balance sheet. In fact, all of the companies have sought various means to have a cash infusion. Note that these companies are at risk of default, therefore any borrowing costs reflect this, despite the low interest rate environment we are in. Case in point, Carnival Corporation sold $4 billion worth of bonds as a capital raising exercise offering a staggering yield of 11.5%.

What is worrying from the above data, are the customer deposits. This ranges between two to five billion dollars for each of the three companies. Given customers prepay to travel and many will not be able to, they will seek a refund. As to what amount of the customer deposits will result in a refund, that is unknown. Alarmingly, the customer deposit amount for all of the companies is more than double their current assets. To put it another way, even if only 50% of the deposits were refunded, liquidating of current assets will still not cover the funds required to repay customer deposits. Of course, none of this has even accounted for current short term liabilities.

As a consequence of the above, each of these companies is taking on long-term debt to be able to sustain operations and running costs. The key question, however, is going to be how long the downturn in the cruise line sector will last, as well as how long government-mandated cruise restrictions will prevail. Therefore, can each of these companies sustain negative earnings, quarter after quarter, without depleting their cash and assets? Furthermore, none of the cruise line companies are eligible for any federal bailout package.

Cruise line companies are unfortunately very capital intensive, so even looking at the fundamental data before the market collapse, each of the companies was mildly profitable and nothing exciting. The other side of this argument however is that given these companies are so capital intensive and require billions of dollars to operate, this is a huge barrier to entry for any competitor looking to move in on cruise line territory. Also as mentioned, the three companies detailed in this article have over two-thirds market share in the cruise line industry and it will be extremely difficult for a small brow outfit or start-up to compete with.

For long-term investments, we like to look for high quality, low-risk investments with the potential for high returns. Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have way too many red flags and are a speculative play at best for my liking. In my opinion, these are high-risk investments and anyone purchasing stock in these companies should do so understanding there is a risk they may lose some or all of their investment. While I hope for each of the companies’ sake this doesn’t happen, the amount of red flags, short term, and long-term liabilities they each hold, demands that we don’t overlook that possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.