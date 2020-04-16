Buying This Dip: Here Are 4 Cloud-Tech Names For Consideration

Know why you are speculating and when you will harvest that speculation. You don't make alpha until you sell. An investment pays dividends and you can hold that forever theoretically. A speculation should have an end-point.

I don't feel that now is the time for fast trading, or regular trading. It's the time to speculate, my term for an in-between state, from trading to investing. The idea is to build a position over time.

The jobless number while terrible was as expected and lower than the last two, that's good. We'll have a terrible unemployment number for April. That will be the next test.

Based on the assumption that we will correct at a plateau over time, I'm buying the dip

Yesterday’s fall was the biggest in a few weeks, so this dip should be bought. I have stated several times that now is not the time for fast money trades. There's a chance that in several weeks, the market does roll over and tests the 2500 level I was originally modeling. So when I say I'm buying, I'm practicing what I preach. That means breaking up my buys into many small increments. I'm slowly tailing out the cash I have set aside steadily as the market rose since the drop from mid-March. For the most part, these are new positions, They are not dividend-bearing stocks, yet I plan on holding them for at least six months or perhaps a year or more. This is what I call speculating, not trading. I have this category to separate them from investments which should in my mind be nearly exclusively dividend-bearing stocks.

Know why you are buying and have an idea of when you would sell a speculation

The only time you make money with a speculation stock is when you actually sell it and reap the profits. With a dividend-paying stock, you simply get the income of that dividend, and you could theoretically hold it forever. Perhaps your speculation is based on a stock being a fast-growing revenue or customer acquisition company. Your reason to sell would be that the growth is plateauing. Hopefully, you have the discipline to pull the trigger when that time comes to create alpha. There are ways to create synthetic income by writing calls, but that's another discussion. Of course, if you select a name that you think at some time will start paying a dividend, then it can graduate into an investment. Never make a trade or speculation an investment. If you are in a taxable account holding to create a long-term gain is an incentive to let a speculation position grow in value. On the other hand, if the stock is not working out because you miscalculated or the business model is in jeopardy, holding onto a speculation stock because of taxes is silly.

Here are the 4 names and my reasons for initiating or adding to my current position in them. They are:

Pinterest (PINS): This is a member of my “New eRetail” list. I believe that this name will shine once things come back to normal. That will give me plenty of time to accumulate this name over time, and if the market does roll over I can acquire this name even more cheaply. Pinterest is one of the pastimes being indulged in as people shelter in place, and I think many individuals will continue to be devotees in the future. Will it become an Instagram? It doesn’t have to, but if it gets to half the size I will be very happy indeed. Bill Nygren, founder of Oakmark, a value investor par excellence, just yesterday put his stamp of approval on this name. I will buy alongside him. The all-time high was $36, it's at about $17 now. If you will hold a stock for speculation you might say “I will accumulate this name and ride it until it reaches the old high, and then start to cut the position thereafter to harvest alpha.” Again know why you are making a speculation trade and understand why, and when you start to close it out. You should get out the same way you got in. Slowly tailing out shares over time unless the business conditions change.

Workday (WDAY): This is another name that I have been writing about for a long time. A number of value-oriented and other investors have been highlighting WDAY as an important stock. Leon Cooperman being one, and I believe Bill Nygren also fingered WDAY as a name he's buying. WDAY is becoming the go-to enterprise cloud application in the same way that Salesforce.com (CRM) has become. Yet, WDAY still does not have the same name recognition and has plenty of alpha left in it. WDAY is currently at $146, the high was $226. You can decide to hold it as it reaches old highs. Or wait for it to become a brand synonymous with other big-cap tech names like Adobe (ADBE) or CRM.

Slack (WORK): This is another favorite of mine, it belongs to my “socializing” of corporate technology list. Other names on this list are collaborative names like Anaplan (PLAN), Smartsheets (SMAR), Box Inc. (BOX), and DocuSign (DOCU). Everyone knows Zoom (ZM) so yeah ZM too, but that's fully valued. I have traded WORK several times with little success. This is a name that in its own way is a “value” name. Not regarding cash flow, or profits, or retained cash. I don’t mean it that way, WORK is the kind of name that its true potential is hidden right now. Microsoft (MSFT) has a competing product that it gives away for free. Not only that but anytime an enterprise customer opens Office 365 it counts you as a user. WORK’s business model means that Slack users specifically pay for the service in order for the stock to survive. It is gaining plenty of customers, users start the service for free and double digits go on to be paying customers from there. WORK is trading for around $28, the all-time high is $42.

Nutanix (NTNX): I have not written about this name in quite a while. NTNX is a cloud infrastructure management name. NTNX was initially a hybrid-cloud software and hardware solution. It has since expanded capabilities and services tremendously. It has pioneered the concept of the multi-cloud, though now VMware (NYSE:VMW) and even IBM (NYSE:IBM) are trying to horn in on this space. Having a single point to manage Azure, and Google Cloud Service - GCS, for instance, has many advantages. A big question is, why would any corporation want to have multiple clouds. That concept is not logical at first, but the truth is many large enterprises actually do deploy on multiple clouds. Many corporations found it easy to move corporate apps that already were developed for Microsoft servers to move to Azure, and maybe the more advanced AI apps go on to GCS. Here’s the thing that pricked up my ears, enterprise tech users have found that the latency from some cloud providers has been less than perfect. So my thinking is that deploying on multiple clouds provides better performance, higher threshold for failure, and perhaps better security. You can run Microsoft apps on clouds other than Azure, just to put a finer point on it. You might retort that the chance that every human on the planet using the cloud happens once in a lifetime again is tiny. My answer is, maybe not, and enterprises spend billions to prevent the maybes from happening. The all-time high on this name was $62, the 52-week high is $41, it is currently trading at $17. The name has suffered because it transitioned away from hardware, which affected its revenue growth, and then moved from a software license model to a subscription, again masking growth. That is now moving in the rear-view mirror.

Insider Corner

Stitch Fix (SFIX): J William Gurley, Director, bought 1,000,000 shares @ $15.80 $15,800,000.00, also Steven M Spurlock, a Major Shareholder, bought 50,000 shares @ $12.70 for $635,000.00.

My take: I like the business model of Stitch Fix, SFIX also is a member of my “New eRetail list." SFIX also fits into our social distancing world right now. We have two very well-known investors, Spurlock a partner and Gurley a Managing Partner at Venture company Benchmark. $15 million for anyone even Gurley is real money. Also, this is a public investment, and no one wants to look like a fool, especially someone like Gurley who needs to be seen as a savvy investor. VC guys don’t usually invest in public companies, and I would not be surprised if they back this name as a startup as well. Even more of a reason to sit up and take notice of this investment.

My trades; technically I am implementing no “trades” here. I am speculating on the names I wrote about above. NTNX, WORK, WDAY, and PINS. I am going to think about SFIX very hard about buying shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long PINS, WORK, NTNX, WDAY. I am very close to pulling the trigger on SFIX