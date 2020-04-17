Retirement Advisor: When Is Enough Enough? (Podcast)
A slogan in retirement investing holds that investors who reach a certain level of success are free to reduce risk.
But few are willing to quantitatively define success because of the all-too-human appetite for “more."
The financial calamity that has befallen 2020 retirees has impressed on me the value of defining “enough,” of cashing in one’s chips at a pre-determined value.
It has also awakened thoughts about a personal transition, and I close with an announcement about a temporary hiatus in this podcast.
This podcast (7:09) suggests that this idea merits quantitative definition and practical implementation to ensure that future retirees do not face the same sense of impoverishment as the Class of 2020, who have seen their portfolios plunge at the time their retirement has required portfolio withdrawals.