Retirement Advisor: When Is Enough Enough? (Podcast)

Summary

A slogan in retirement investing holds that investors who reach a certain level of success are free to reduce risk.

But few are willing to quantitatively define success because of the all-too-human appetite for “more."

The financial calamity that has befallen 2020 retirees has impressed on me the value of defining “enough,” of cashing in one’s chips at a pre-determined value.

It has also awakened thoughts about a personal transition, and I close with an announcement about a temporary hiatus in this podcast.