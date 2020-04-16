CORN: Nowhere To Fall

The USDA has reduced the projected total U.S. corn used for ethanol in 19/20 by 9.525 MMT.

Corn is 40% cheaper than wheat - the minimum value for the last nine years.

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

Seasonality

The corn futures price is approaching a five-year low. So, technically, corn is definitely very cheap right now.

Corn-Wheat Spread

There is another sign that corn is abnormally cheap at the moment. This is the spread between the price of corn and wheat:

Now corn is 40% cheaper than wheat - the minimum value for the last nine years. Later, I will touch on the causes of this phenomenon. But now you just have to remember this fact.

Supply And Demand

The April USDA forecast has proved to be negative for corn. The USDA has lowered its 19/20 global domestic consumption forecast by 4.68 MMT in comparison with last month's forecast. World corn production has not changed much. As a result, the projected corn ending stocks in 19/20 are estimated at 303.17 MMT (5.83 MMT above the previous report). Accordingly, the expected deficit for this market has decreased:

Separately, it is worth noting that the USDA has reduced the projected total U.S. corn used for ethanol in 19/20 by 9.525 MMT. It is a logical consequence of the fall in oil demand due to the COVID-19 epidemic. This partly explains the large spread between the price of corn and wheat.

The USDA annual Prospective Plantings report, released on March 31, also turned out to be negative for the market. Corn planted area for all purposes in 2020 is estimated at 97 million acres, up 8% or 7.29 million acres from last year.

If the U.S. average corn yield in 20/21 returns to trend, corn ending stocks are likely to increase even more.

Fundamental Price

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the corn futures.

According to the latest USDA data, the stock-to-use ratio for the global corn market excluding China has increased from 11.5% to 12.2%. And although according to the model the current price of corn is undervalued, now the degree of this undervaluation has decreased.

Considering the stock-to-use ratio for the U.S. market, one can say that the price of corn is undervalued, but close to the balanced level:

Bottom line

Honestly, the market is just awful. Corn has not experienced such pressure for a long time. But there are also some positive points.

As a rule, the price of corn reaches its seasonal minimum in autumn. Spring is now. What the weather will be like in summer is unknown. The renewed OPEC+ deal supports the oil market. In turn, this will support the demand for ethanol. Corn is extremely cheap relative to wheat.

In such conditions, most likely, the CORN ETF will demonstrate a sideways dynamics in the coming month. And I wouldn't rule out an upward correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.