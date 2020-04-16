Aurora Cannabis: Not All Reverse Splits Are Negative

Not all splits are negative, though, providing potential upside on the stock after already falling on the news.

With Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) trading below $1, the market shouldn't be too surprised the company announced a reverse split of their stock. Historically, reverse splits are negatives for participating stocks, but the cannabis sector is a new space where the capital structure and regulatory restrictions are as much the issue for the company than any dire situation. My investment thesis still remains positive on the catalysts for Aurora Cannabis during 2020, while the stock will be volatile during this process.

Reverse Stock Splits

For numerous reasons, the market is immediately negative on reverse stock splits. The very fact that Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) approved a reverse split on the same day is a bad sign for Aurora Cannabis. No company wants to be placed in the same category as the struggling natural gas driller. A lot of investors fear Chesapeake Energy defaulting on loans, so no surprise that Aurora Cannabis dipped 13% on the news.

The key to reverse stock splits is that they don't generate any value and are typically done in order to meet listing requirements. According to Investopedia, the key takeaways of a reverse stock split are as follows:

Aurora Cannabis highlighted the NYSE continued listing requirements as the prime reason the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-12 stock split. Based on the current price, the stock would trade at $9 and easily meet the $1 minimum bid listing requirement after the split.

Though results aren't exhaustive, most research appears to confirm that reverse stock splits underperform the market. The most exhaustive report was completed by researchers at the Stern School of Business at NYU and Emory University, concluding that reverse splits through 2001 underperformed the market by 54% in three years after the split.

This doesn't mean that all reverse splits underperform the market. A prime example is the recent rally in Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). The pharmacy chain announced plans for a reverse split back on January 25, 2019, and the stock is now up 55% since the split. During this period, Rite Aid initially underperformed the market, but the stock has soared, while the S&P 500 is now down 2%.

The one clear case with Rite Aid is how the stock struggled leading into and right after the official split on April 22. With how algorithms work these days, the reverse stock split news could pressure Aurora Cannabis until after the action clears the market.

Plenty Of Cash

Both Chesapeake Energy and Aurora Cannabis fall into the distress category, but the companies are in far different sector positions. The energy sector is vastly oversupplied and faces an industry trying to shift to more sustainable energy sources. The cannabis sector is still ramping up and has plenty of catalysts for growth in 2020.

The key to Aurora Cannabis is where the company sits with their cash position. Their corporate update lists the March 31 cash balance of C$205 million.

The Canadian cannabis company announced a business transformation back on February 6 to vastly reduce their corporate structure and expense loads. Another key aspect of the update on April 13 was the indication of the company remaining on a path to reduce quarterly operating expenses below C$45 million, while revenues met targets for a small sequential increase.

Aurora Cannabis had a cash balance of C$201 million on December 31, and the company has now completed the $400 million at-the-market offering and initiated the remaining $350 million portion of the ATM. The implication is that the company burned over C$200 million during the quarter, considering the company would've sold another $200 million worth of shares during the quarter.

The cannabis company reduced capital spending to C$100 million in the 2H, or the equivalent to C$50 million per quarter. In addition, the company likely still had a large cash burn from operations, with restructuring not complete during the quarter and overcapacity still a concern. The cannabis company must greatly reduce the quarterly cash burn going forward.

With 1.31 billion shares outstanding now, the stock has a market value of $985 million. The company would have 109.5 million shares outstanding after the stock split. Again, the stock valuation remains the same $985 million after the split.

The stock valuation will be based on whether Aurora Cannabis can reach the FY21 goals for revenues of $317 million and top $460 million in FY22.

Source: SA earnings estimates

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis will trade volatile around their proposed reverse stock split. The cannabis stock has already taken a hit, but investors need to realize that all reverse stock splits aren't equal. Unlike Chesapeake Energy, the cannabis company isn't facing an immediate concern with a loan default, and the catalysts of more Canadian retail stores and Cannabis 2.0 products should provide a revenue boost this year. The stock is appealing here on a dip due to the split.

