Chewy Has An Ugly Mix: Weak Fundamentals, Competition, Overvaluation, Petsmart And More

We believe that CHWY should trade well below $20 per share.

CHWY at $42 per share is massively overvalued because it has many fundamental weaknesses in a sector with intense competition.

CHWY's stock has performed very well lately, but investors need to know some key things about this performance.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, a stock has performed very well lately. We talk about Chewy Inc. (CHWY). CHWY priced its IPO at $22 per share in June 2019 and the lockup period expired in December 2019.

The stock currently stands at about $42 per share and we believe it's ridiculously overvalued due to many reasons presented in the next paragraphs. Due to these reasons, we believe that CHWY should trade well below $20 per share.

Free Float, Underwriters, Competition And More

CHWY is an e-commerce retailer in the U.S. It provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

CHWY's stock has held up very well so far and we believe this is the result of the combination of these factors:

1) Low free float: Specifically, Petsmart owns about 68% of the common shares, as shown below:

"After this offering, PetSmart will continue to beneficially own approximately 70% of our outstanding shares of common stock (or approximately 68% if the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full) and will control approximately 77% of the voting power of our outstanding common stock (or approximately 77% if the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares is exercised in full).

Including the additional shares, CHWY finally priced its shares at $22 per share, above a marketed range of $17-$19/share.

Also, upon completion of the IPO, 53.5 million shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and 345.1 million shares of Class B common stock were outstanding. Petsmart owns 278.4 million shares of Class B common stock outstanding, as linked above.

PetSmart is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Argos Holdings, which is owned by affiliates of funds advised by BC Partners, La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, GIC Private Limited, Longview Asset Management LLC, StepStone Group LP and certain other investors. Argos Holdings is controlled by affiliates of BC Partners.

2) IPO Underwriters, the competition and the shift: As shown here, here, here and here, some have been saying that following the extension of federal social distancing guidelines to April 30, CHWY is one of the beneficiaries of the new stay-at-home reality in the U.S. They also say that CHWY is well positioned to benefit from so many housebound people because many Americans are avoiding crowded places these days. And they project that closings of physical stores and fear of public places will accelerate the secular shift of retail online, which they believe will prove sustainable even after the crisis ends. Here are our remarks:

A) The analysts and the IPO Underwriters: Some analysts who are bullish on CHWY are working in the firms that were the underwriters for CHWY's IPO, so we believe that they are hyping their own offering. CHWY's underwriters are shown below:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Allen & Company LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., BC Partners Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. Nomura Securities International, Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers."

Therefore, we consider these bullish reports to be biased for two reasons. First, these underwriters have received IPO commissions. Second, it's likely that some of these underwriters have bought IPO shares for their funds and/or their clients, so they might aim to push CHWY's stock higher, helping their funds or clients record significant profits. But again, we say that this is likely and we don't say that these purchases are for certain because we don't have facts to support it.

B) The competition in the pet sector remains fierce in spite of Coronavirus: The competition in the pet sector is alive and kicking in spite of Coronavirus. Specifically, we quote it from CHWY's report:

CHWY competes with pet product retail stores, supermarkets, warehouse clubs and other mass and general retail and online merchandisers. It also competes with a number of specialty pet supply stores and independent pet stores, catalog retailers and other specialty e-tailers. It also competes directly and indirectly with veterinarians for the sale of pet medications and other pet health products. It also competes directly and indirectly with both online and traditional pet pharmacies.

Let's see now some more details about this competition:

i) The brick-and-mortar stores: The brick-and-mortar supermarket chains with pet products such as Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Whole Foods Market that has been acquired by Amazon (AMZN), Kroger (KR), Publix Super Markets (OTC:PUSH), privately-held Meijer Inc., Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) along with the discount retailers with pet products such as Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dollar General (DG) and the specialty pet supply stores such as Petco, Petsmart, Pet Retail Brands (the merger of Pet Valu and Pet Supermarket), Pet Supplies Plus, Petland, Pet Food Express, and several other national and local chains are not closed due to Coronavirus. These are businesses that are included among the critical infrastructure that is allowed to remain open throughout the crisis.

And social distancing due to Coronavirus hasn't impacted negatively the sales of the aforementioned grocery stores so far. Because even if you don't want to physically shop for your groceries, if you're in an at-risk group, the option of grocery delivery through Instacart, FreshDirect, Peapod, Boxed and Hungryroot is still open. As a result, the revenue for these brick-and-mortar stores surge, and these companies have seen tremendous sales growth, as shown here, here, here, here and here.

ii) Brick-and-mortar companies with their own e-commerce platforms (omnichannel retailers): In this case, the pet owners don't need to visit the brick-and-mortar stores but they can shop online and the companies will deliver the goods to their doors. Major competitors in this category include Petco, CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Walmart that uses Walmart Grocery, Kroger and Target that uses its own same-day delivery service Shipt, to name some.

iii) Pure e-commerce pet companies: CHWY is not alone. When it comes to the pure online companies with pet food and pet medications, other firms include AMZN, the world's largest online retailer, along with smaller names such as PetMed Express (PETS), Dog.com, Allivet.com, BudgetPetCare.com, BarkBox.com, VetRxDirect.com and PetCareRx.com, to name some.

iv) Manufacturers with their own e-commerce platforms and/or stores: These manufacturers don't sell their pet products only through retailers but they also sell them directly to consumers through their own stores or e-commerce platforms such as Purina PetCare, privately-held OnlyNaturalPet LLC etc.

C) The secular shift of retail online: As noted above, some claim that Coronavirus will accelerate the secular shift of retail online, which will prove sustainable even after the crisis ends, according to their opinion.

However, the aforementioned brick-and-mortar stores with pet products such as Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Meijer, Whole Foods Market, etc., are not part of "the retail apocalypse." Grocery shops belong to the categories that are largely immune to online shopping competition. Grocery shops are the least susceptible to e-commerce sales erosion thanks to the hands-on aspect of these categories. In other words, consumers like to assess the quality of the food when buying groceries or pet food and often need in-person advice with many pet products. And given that this is part of the human nature, we believe that the human nature isn't going to change in the next quarters or years.

Therefore, once the all-clear signal is sounded, we believe that the vast majority of those who bought pet products online instead of visiting the physical stores due to Coronavirus will return to the brick-and-mortar stores. Yes, they will take some precautions like wearing masks and gloves, according to the government's rules. But we believe they will return to the physical stores. And the return to the physical store is not only because they want to buy stuff. This visit also covers the human need for live communication and socialization.

Those few who will continue to avoid visiting the physical stores and will continue to shop online can't improve CHWY's fundamentals and justify the insane valuation given that the companies with e-commerce platforms are many and CHWY is not the only girl in the online town, as shown above.

Deceleration, Scale And Other Key Remarks On The Balance Sheet

1) Revenue growth and guidance: Revenue in Q4 2019 grew 35%YoY, reaching $1.35 billion adjusting for the extra week in last year's quarter. Additionally, management's guidance for Q1 2020 calls for revenue of approximately $1.51 billion and revenue growth YoY of 35% to 37%, largely helped by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Clearly, this isn't rapid growth. Given also that part of the growth YoY in Q1 2020 is attributed to the temporary Coronavirus effect, this isn't growth to cheer about if you are a growth investor.

2) Gross profit margin: Gross profit margin was 24.1% and 23.6% in Q4 2019 and 2019, respectively. Despite the fact that it expanded about 3% on a YoY basis, there's no question that it remains very low and prevents the company from generating profits.

On that front, we estimate that gross profit margin has to exceed 35%, before CHWY achieves sustainable profitability. But further significant margin expansion will be very difficult in the next quarters due to fierce competition, so we project that CHWY will continue to incur massive losses in the next quarters.

3) Deceleration and scalability problems: Let's see the following facts:

A) Revenue in Q1 2019 grew 45% YoY while operating expenses grew 35% YoY.

B) Revenue in Q2 2019 grew 43% YoY while operating expenses grew 55% YoY.

C) Revenue in Q3 2019 grew 40% YoY while operating expenses grew 48% YoY.

D) Revenue in Q4 2019 grew 35% YoY while operating expenses grew 32% YoY.

These facts indicate two things. First, the deceleration on the top line (45% in Q1, 43% in Q2, 40% in Q3, 35% in Q4) is clear. To date, the deceleration isn't material but it's here. Second, scaling a business is the path to success but CHWY has been unable to scale its operations so far because the operating expenses are rising at almost the same rate (i.e. Q4 2019) or faster than revenue (i.e. Q2 2019, Q3 2019). And we don't see any signs that the company will resolve its scalability problems in the foreseeable future.

4) Losses: Due to the aforementioned factors (moderate revenue growth, low gross profit margin, deceleration, scalability problems) CHWY reported massive losses of ($252.4) million in 2019 compared to losses of ($267.9) million in 2018.

Aside from the aforementioned factors (moderate revenue growth, low gross profit margin, deceleration, scalability problems), there are two additional factors that will prevent the company from fully exploiting the temporary revenue bump from Coronavirus and materially reducing its massive losses in 2020:

A) New employees due to Coronavirus: CHWY employed approximately 12,000 full-time and part-time employees as of Feb. 2, 2020. However, it plans to hire another 6,000 to 10,000 staff to keep up with demand due to Coronavirus. As a result, it will incur increased labor costs for new and existing employees, and increased health and safety costs, such as added sanitation measures.

B) Shipping costs rise effective January 2020: CHWY primarily uses FedEx (FDX), as shown here, here, here and here. But FDX announced a few weeks ago that it will apply a $24 charge on packages that weigh more than 50 pounds, down from a prior threshold of 70 pounds. The new charges are due to be instituted at FedEx on January 6, 2020. These extra costs will hit some shippers with bulky items (i.e. TVs, furniture, auto parts, pet food etc.) hard.

CHWY hasn't issued a press release thus far saying that it's not affected by this new pricing, so we assume that these new prices apply to its bulky items too. On that front, CHWY notes in its report:

Shipping is a critical part of our business and any changes in, or disruptions to, our shipping arrangements could adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. We currently rely on third-party national and regional logistics providers to deliver the products we offer on our website and mobile applications. If we are not able to negotiate acceptable pricing and other terms with these providers, or if these providers experience performance problems or other difficulties in processing our orders or delivering our products to customers, it could negatively impact our results of operations and our customers’ experience. For example, changes to the terms of our shipping arrangements may adversely impact our margins and profitability."

Cash Burn And Other Key Remarks On The Cash Flow Report

CHWY has been burning cash over the last years, as illustrated below:

($ in thousands) Fiscal Year Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow 2019 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 46,581 $ (13,415) $ (79,747) Deduct: Capital expenditures (48,636) (44,160) (40,282) Free Cash Flow $ (2,055) $ (57,575) $ (120,029)

However, the "changes in non-cash working capital" item beautifies the situation and often clouds investors' judgment. So we need to dig deeper and focus on the net cash provided by operating activities excluding the "changes in non-cash working capital," as illustrated below:

Fiscal Year 2019 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (252,370) $ (267,890) $ (338,057) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,645 23,210 12,536 Share-based compensation expense 134,926 14,351 11,209 Non-cash lease expense 18,208 — — Amortization of deferred rent — 9,872 6,377 Other 2,511 670 1,446 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (31,740) (12,208) (19,759) Inventories (96,953) (54,851) (68,876) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,134) (5,530) (522) Other non-current assets (2,125) 797 (308) Trade accounts payable 180,169 167,453 164,173 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 80,824 102,041 125,428 Operating lease liabilities (10,304) — — Other long-term liabilities 2,924 8,670 26,606 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 46,581 (13,415) (79,747)

As shown above, excluding the "changes in non-cash working capital":

1) CHWY had negative funds flow from operations at about ($66.1) million in 2019.

2) CHWY had negative funds flow from operations at about ($219.8) million in 2018.

And if we dig even deeper, we will see that this cash flow improvement on a YoY basis was thanks to significantly higher "share-based compensation expense" in 2019 vs. 2018.

Specifically, the "share-based compensation expense" was just $14.4 million in 2018. If CHWY had recorded the same "share-based compensation expense" in 2019, funds flow from operations (which excludes "changes in non-cash working capital") would have been negative at about ($186.7) million in 2019.

Stockholders' Equity Is Deep In Negative Territory

As linked above, CHWY's stockholders' equity is negative at almost ($404) million in February 2020, which means that the liabilities exceed the assets. From a fundamental standpoint, this is definitely a bad starting point no matter how you slice it. Therefore, from a theoretical standpoint, the common equity holders owe money to CHWY. Practically, this isn't the case and under the corporate structure, the common equity holders are only liable for the amount of funds that they invest in a business. So the negative stockholder equity means that if CHWY were to liquidate tomorrow, its common equity holders would receive nothing in exchange for their investments in the company's stock.

We also noted above that CHWY will continue to record losses in the foreseeable future, so stockholders' equity will go deeper in negative territory in the next quarters. Some investors might not agree with us. However, CHWY admits that it will continue to incur losses in the near term and the path to profitability remains unknown, as quoted below:

We have a history of losses and expect our operating losses to continue in the near term as we increase investment in our business. Furthermore, it is difficult for us to predict our future results of operations. As a result, our losses may be larger than anticipated and we may never achieve profitability. We expect our operating expenses to increase over the next several years as we increase our advertising, launch new fulfillment centers, expand our offerings, hire additional personnel and continue to develop features on our website and mobile applications. In particular, we intend to continue to invest substantial resources in marketing to acquire new customers."

In other words, the common stock currently is worthless due to negative stockholders' equity. Assuming also that stockholders' equity keeps going deeper in negative territory due to the company's losses in the next quarters, the common stock will remain worthless in the foreseeable future.

But the market cap is about $17 billion at the current price of $42 per share. So the common equity holders pay $17 billion for a company whose common stock is worthless. And it's very likely that the value for the common stock will remain zero in the next quarters.

We believe that this isn't just a very bad deal for the common stock holders. This is an insane premium. And we believe it's insane due to the multiple corporate weaknesses and sector headwinds mentioned above. CHWY's business is an ugly combination of weaknesses and headwinds in a sector with intense competition. On top of this, CHWY has no moat, holds no patents and no proprietary technology. As such, we believe that this ugly mix doesn't deserve any premium, let alone an insane premium.

Relative Valuation Analysis Including Zooplus And Covetrus

CHWY is an unprofitable e-commerce retailer, so let's see "the big picture," which is the valuations for other unprofitable e-commerce retailers with the vast majority of them reporting revenue growth YoY. Given that all these e-commerce retailers have been losing money, the Enterprise Value-to-adj. EBITDA ratio is meaningless, so we will focus on the Enterprise Value-to-Revenue ratio, as illustrated below:

Company EV-to-2019 Revenue EV-to-Est. 2020 Revenue (*) CHWY 3.5 2.8 The RealReal Inc. (REAL) 1.1 0.8 Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) 0.9 0.8 Wayfair Inc. (W) 0.9 0.7 Covetrus Inc. (CVET) 0.5 0.4 Zooplus AG (OTC:ZLPSF) 0.4 0.3 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) 0.4 0.3 Overstock Inc. (OSTK) 0.2 0.2 Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) 0.1 0.05

(*): Based on the companies' latest annual reports and/or guidance.

Furthermore, all these unprofitable e-commerce retailers either benefit from the temporary Coronavirus effect and the stay-at-home advice (i.e. APRN, WTRH, ZLPSF, CVET) or are largely immune to Coronavirus (i.e. W, JMIA operates in Africa). And the numbers speak volumes. Their enterprise value currently is at or below 1 times their annual revenue. And if these companies prove that they can generate profits, they will trade at a higher EV-to-Revenue ratio.

Moreover, we want to make some remarks on ZLPSF and CVET because some investors might not know them. First, both ZLPSF and CVET belong to the pet sector.

Second, ZLPSF is Europe's leading online retailer for pet products. Zooplus offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements, accessories and toys under many brands. Zooplus sells its products in Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and internationally. Zooplus was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Germany.

Third, CVET is a leading animal healthcare company that offers animal-health consumable products, services and technology that animal care professionals rely on, day in and day out. It has international operations serving animal-health and veterinary practices, and clinics primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

The relative valuation analysis doesn't end here but continues with a profitable e-commerce company from the pet sector, as illustrated below:

Company EV-to-2019 Revenue EV-to-Est. 2020 Revenue (*) CHWY 3.5 2.8 PETS 1.7 1.6

(*): Based on the companies' latest annual reports and/or guidance.

PetMed Express (PETS) markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies.

PETS is a consistently profitable retailer with a strong balance sheet while consistently generating free cash flow, which explains why it trades at a higher EV-to-revenue ratio than the unprofitable retailers above. It's also clear that the valuation gap between PETS and CHWY is tremendous.

After all, based on this relative valuation analysis, money-losing CHWY should trade well below $20 per share.

Petsmart And CHWY's Value In April 2019

In April 2019, Petsmart pegged the value of the CHWY unit at just $4.45 billion, excluding cash on the balance sheet, as quoted below:

Phoenix-based PetSmart was entangled in a dispute between its lenders and private-equity owners—a group led by BC Partners—after it moved the stake in Chewy.com to a parent company and another 16.5% to an unrestricted subsidiary. Lenders are claiming that PetSmart was insolvent at the time of the transfer and consider it a fraudulent maneuver. The company has pegged the value of the Chewy unit at $4.45 billion, excluding cash on the balance sheet."

At the current price of about $42 per share, CHWY's value is about $17 billion (excluding cash on the balance sheet), so we talk about an insane valuation gap of about $13 billion.

However, from a fundamental standpoint, nothing has happened to justify the fact that CHWY's value has quadrupled since April 2019. CHWY keeps recording massive losses and burning cash while having low gross profit margins and serious scalability problems amid fierce competition and therefore, we believe that there is no path to profitability in the foreseeable future.

Petsmart And Its Sky High Debt

We presented above why we believe that CHWY is massively overvalued at $42 per share and a significant correction is very likely in the next weeks. However, there is one more negative catalyst on the horizon. It's Petsmart's debt overhang.

Specifically, in 2018, Petsmart, CHWY's majority owner, was drowning in debt with its leverage being about 8 times, so its leverage was unsustainably high. This is why Petsmart hired restructuring advisers in 2018 to explore ways to trim its debt pile of more than $8 billion.

Following the recent IPO and the subsequent debt repayment from the proceeds of the IPO (Petsmart repaid about 15% of its term loan), Petsmart's leverage went from 7.8 times to 7.2 times. As a result, S&P upgraded PetSmart Inc.'s credit rating to "B-" from "CCC" while Moody's upgraded PetSmart, Inc.'s Corporate Family Rating and probability of default rating to B3 and B3-PD from Caa1 and Caa1-PD, respectively. Additionally, Moody's upgraded the rating of its senior secured term loan and senior secured notes to B2 from B3 and upgraded its senior unsecured notes to Caa2 from Caa3. The outlook is stable.

As also linked above, Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha said in a statement in July 2019:

We also expect credit metrics to improve further in the next twelve months as the company further monetizes its stake in Chewy and uses proceeds to repay more debt."

Moody's statement should not surprise anybody. In July 2019, Petsmart's leverage at about 7.2 times was unsustainable, so Petsmart had to take action quickly. In other words, Petsmart had to sell additional shares to repay debt while increasing the number of CHWY's publicly traded Class A shares available.

As such, Petsmart sold shares in December 2019 and January 2020, when the lockup period expired, as quoted below:

On December 20, 2019, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetSmart, converted 6,352,546 shares of the Company’s Class B common stock into Class A common stock and sold such Class A common stock. Subsequently, on January 6, 2020, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetSmart, converted 3,850,000 shares of the Company’s Class B common stock into Class A common stock and sold such Class A common stock."

Petsmart sold about 10.2 million CHWY shares from December 2019 until January 2020 at about $29 per share, which translates into about $296 million. But this a drop in the ocean because Petsmart's leverage is still above six times with debt being above $6 billion ($4.2 billion is due in 2022), as linked above.

Therefore, Petsmart will have to sell additional assets to further reduce its debt in the next months, so this asset could be its CHWY shares. And it's not only because Moody's says it above without identifying another potential asset as alternative solution. Also, it's because Petsmart has already done it more than once, as linked above. And there's a third reason too. It's questionable whether Petsmart has other assets with significant value that can be liquidated quicker and easier than CHWY's shares while also helping Petsmart record a big profit.

Takeaway

We believe that CHWY is massively overvalued at the current price of $42 per share and should trade well below $20 per share.

Given also that perception catches up with reality sooner or later, a handful of negative catalysts could bring CHWY well below $20 per share such as:

1) CHWY is a low-margin business with no moat that has been recording massive losses every year with no end in sight due to many reasons including low gross profit margin, deceleration, scalability problems and competition.

2) CHWY's common stock is worthless as a result of negative stockholders' equity and this is not going to change for the better in the foreseeable future.

3) The relative valuation analysis with other e-commerce companies including retailers from the pet sector speaks volumes.

4) Petsmart has serious debt problems, so it will be forced to sell additional shares in the next months. And we believe that Petsmart will love to sell its CHWY shares at $42 per share or $17 billion because:

A) Petsmart pegged the value of the CHWY unit at just $4.45 billion just one year ago.

B) Petsmart originally marketed CHWY at $17 - $19 per share in June 2019, when the IPO took place, as linked above.

