GBP/USD Has Seen Strong Gains, But Further Downside May Be Ahead

The GBP/USD saw a strong drop in March, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: investing.com

However, we have since seen a strong rebound from just above the 1.14 level to 1.2628 at the time of writing.

The Federal Reserve has cut rates to a range of 0% to 0.25% in an effort to boost the U.S. economy in the midst of this pandemic and the associated lockdown.

The Bank of England has also cut rates to 0.1%, which is the lowest rate on record for the bank – in an effort to aid the economy in combating this crisis.

One of the main drivers of USD strength over the past couple of years has been the widening interest rate differential between that of the United States and other developed economies.

However, it is evident that the greenback has actually been dropping against other major currencies since March:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, we also observe that the GBP/USD has been outperforming its peers, with only the AUD/USD having seen higher gains in the past month.

A significant part of the rally has been driven by recent news, for one that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a successful recovery from the coronavirus having recently been tested negative.

With that being said, the economic outlook for the United Kingdom remains quite grim. It is forecasted that the economy could shrink by an unprecedented 35% by the month of June, and a near 13% contraction for yearly economic output would mark the largest such contraction since 1709.

The credit rating agency Fitch had downgraded UK from AA to AA- in March due to both the weakening of UK public finances as well as continued uncertainty over Brexit – and how this crisis will now impact proceedings for the same.

Needless to say, this does not bode well as regards confidence in the British economy. Moving forward, the issue of Brexit may well resurface to the forefront of investors' minds – and the impact that a no-deal would have will invariably be much greater under the stresses of the pandemic. For this reason, a drop in the GBP/USD going forward is highly likely.

Additionally, the economic performance of the UK was arguably on shaky ground before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, we can see that retail sales on a year-on-year basis had been seeing a sharp drop since the beginning of 2019 and will likely head into negative growth going forward:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Additionally, we see that public sector net debt to GDP has also seen a continued rise over the past ten years.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The UK government is being forced to borrow further in order to alleviate the effects of the crisis, and while this might provide a short-term boost to consumer spending, the same is likely to drop over the longer term in anticipation of tax rises to service such debt.

In a ten-year context, we can see that consumer spending growth had started to flatten out since 2018 and is starting to dip back downwards.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

To conclude, I do not see a situation where the GBP/USD can continue rising under these circumstances. While the currency has rallied to date, I see significant downside ahead over the longer term.

