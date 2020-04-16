Climbing The Wall Of Worry: Staying Ahead Of The Bear Market Rally

You might feel like now is the time to put some money to work in risk assets.

Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have changed their tune on the markets.

There are hints of positive developments on the micro, macro and medical levels that could continue to drive markets going forward.

Just like it did in 2009 (and beyond), now feels like a bad time to invest. Yet it's possible the worst outcome is already priced into the S&P 500.

If you're like me you're probably very skeptical of this market rally off the March 23rd lows. I'm a natural cynic, but I try to remain open minded. Being open minded and flexible is the only way to survive this kind of market environment. I want to help you reconcile this rally within what could be a broader bear market, and how to know when/if it might reverse again. For the short term, however, the S&P 500 (SPY) might continue to rally.

Perhaps more importantly, what I try to demonstrate with this article is the psychological tug of war between bear and bull forces.

It's ugly out there.

The economy is getting crushed, Q2 (and beyond) earnings will inevitably be horrible and who knows when the next shoe drops (emerging markets? second virus wave?).

To be honest, I felt this way in 2009. It was a mistake to be bearish then. Could it be a mistake now?

I have to admit, this is the type of market environment in which one's mind tends to shift faster than the news-cycle. Things are evolving so quickly that traders need to either be nimble or think very long-term.

Longer-term investors (with a 5+ year time horizon) should probably forget about timing the bottom, and instead dollar-cost-average into a low cost index ETF like Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) with a 3bps MER. Case in point, someone that invested a lump sum in the S&P 500 (SPY) on October 1, 2008 (months from the ultimate bottom) would have gained 61% five years later.

If you have the intestinal fortitude to buy-and-hold through this market, skip to the next article. However, if you're more sensitive to the near term market gyrations keep reading.

How much worse can it get?

I guess the real question is "how much worse do people expect it to get?".

Negativity is pervasive. I haven't heard many people argue that the economy is simply going to spring back into action in Q3. It is pretty much 'common knowledge' that this is going to be a long, tough battle.

So if I know this and you know this, don't 99% of other market participants also know this? In other words, is this 'knowledge' already priced in?

Early economic data is starting to trickle in and has not negatively impacted markets. This suggests to me that a lot of terrible news is already reflected in equity prices.

I think we have to see data that is worse than expectations for the market to start moving lower again. I'm not dismissing the possibility. However, if the reality of the situation is actually worse than current expectations it might not be visible for a few weeks. By that time, the market might have risen significantly with moderate complacency starting to set in.

For example, right now the median estimate for Q2 GDP is -32%. However, the range of forecasts is quite wide so there is the possibility that GDP figures come in far worse than median forecasts.

Source: Charles Schwab

Still, bear market rallies don't usually end until at least some bulls are sucked back into the markets and some bears capitulate. In the meantime however, sentiment remains decidedly negative, as implied by short interest in iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and fund manager cash positions.

Fund managers have shunned risk, with equity allocations the lowest since the 2009 financial crisis, the poll conducted between April 1 and April 7 shows. Cash levels surged to 5.9% from 5.1% in March, signaling peak pessimism to BofA strategists. (Source)

How much better can it get?

Here's a little experiment: Ask half your friends and colleagues about what good economic news they expect over the next 6 months.

Then ask the other half what bad economic news they expect.

I bet the second group will have a way longer list of solid reasons to be pessimistic.

Right now, the pessimistic argument is easy and comprehensive. Counter-intuitively, this might mean there is money to be made if more relatively good (i.e. less worse) news starts to arrive.

Believe it or not, a little positive news is already getting sprinkled among the scores of articles about Covid-19, small business collapse and food bank lines. The positive news is appearing on the 1) micro, 2) macro and 3) medical levels.

1) At the micro-level, some businesses like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST) and Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) are thriving. I suspect as attitudes towards staying home become more entrenched, these kinds of companies will continue to do well.

2) At the macro level, the Federal Reserve has quickly committed to unprecedented levels of support.

A recent CNBC article conveniently listed out everything the Fed has done over the past six weeks:

March 3 — An emergency 0.5 percentage point interest rate cut. March 15 — Another 1 percentage point rate cut, taking the Fed’s benchmark for short-term lending down to near zero. March 15 — At the same time as the second rate cut, the Fed lowered the rate for banks to borrow at the discount window by 1.5 percentage points and cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks to zero. March 17 — In the first of a slew of measures aimed at keeping credit flowing through the financial system, the Fed said it would start buying commercial paper, or the short-term unsecured debt that businesses rely on for operational cash. March 18 — Another facility providing credit to keep money markets functioning properly. March 19 — A new operation focused on currency swaps aimed at other institutions in need of dollar-denominated assets. March 20 — An operation headed by the Boston Fed to buy municipal debt. March 23 — An expansion of the Fed’s originally announced asset purchases, which were supposed to max out at $700 billion but now are unlimited depending on the need to support markets and the economy. The purchases already have expanded the Fed’s holdings on its balance sheet by more than $2 trillion. March 23 — In addition to the next leg of quantitative easing, the Fed also announced a $300 billion credit program for businesses and consumers. The initiatives include two credit facilities for large employers, an expanded Term Asset-Banked Loan Facility for businesses and consumers through the Small Business Administration, and an expanded money market facility that includes municipal debt and certificates of deposits. April 6 — An announcement that the Fed will provide support to the Treasury’s Payment Protection Program aimed at incentivizing businesses not to lay off employees during the coronavirus-induced shutdown. April 8 — A modification for the asset restriction it has placed on scandal-plagued Wells Fargo to allow the third-biggest U.S. bank to participate in the business lending programs. April 9 — The coup de grace, a $2.3 trillion lending program that will extend credit to banks that issue PPP loans, purchase up to $600 billion in loans issued through the Main Street program to medium-sized firms. The moves also involve secondary corporate credit facilities that will allow the Fed to buy corporate bonds from “fallen angels” that have slid into downgrades, and a $500 billion program to buy bonds from state and municipal governments.

Source: CNBC

The firepower at the Fed is unlimited. While the impacts might not be immediately felt, it is clear Jerome Powell will do whatever it takes to avoid a meltdown. It is also clear that the US government is willing and able to pass multiple trillion-dollar fiscal aid packages.

Now, I'm not saying this is 'good' or 'bad'. Investing is not a moral judgement. It's about making money. With trillions and trillions of dollars flooding the economy and market, one should be cautious about fighting monetary and fiscal policy.

This is already having an impact on the forecasts of the big shots at Goldman Sachs (GS.PK) and Morgan Stanley (MS.PK), who until recently had dire predictions for the markets and economy. Over the past several days both shops have had a change of heart.

According to Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist Michael Wilson (source):

Given that most stocks have been in a bear market for two years or longer, we recommend investors start buying stocks now because we cannot be sure if the next pull back will lead to lower lows or not given we already experienced forced liquidation. Bottom line, we believe 2400-2600 on the S&P 500 will prove to be very good entry points for those with a time horizon of 6-12 months. (He continues...) Don't Fight the Fed. The Fed surprised again last week, this time offering up to $2.3T in loan support while moving further down the quality curve with their secondary market purchases pushing into high yield. This move is in-line with our prior view that investors should have no doubt about the Fed's resolve to do whatever it takes to make sure this recession does not turn into a depression. (...and he continues...) ...we believe inflationary pressures may be building more than appreciated given the massive targeted fiscal stimulus, in conjunction with other ongoing trends in populism, nationalism, de-globalization and a worldwide pushback to the US dollar as the only reserve currency. As these inflationary pressures become more apparent, we suspect nominal and real interest rates can rise more than the consensus believes as market participants begin to demand a greater term premium. A materially weaker US dollar would accentuate such a new trend. As is usual with new trends that go against the consensus, they tend to be slow at first and then accelerate quickly, which is why it's imperative to be thinking about them before they happen.

"Inflationary pressures"? Indeed, that might be the unintended consequence coming out of all this. Moderate inflation would be a tailwind for stocks. Beyond a certain level, inflation becomes problematic - however, we'll worry about that another day.

Goldman's David Kostin had a similar change of heart (source):

...the Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse. Reduced “left tail” risk translated into a higher P/E multiple. (Kostin then removes his former downside prediction...) ...previous near-term downside of 2000 is no longer likely...year-end S&P 500 target remains 3000 (+8%). (...and finally he says...) Despite the likely steady stream of weak earnings reports, 1Q earnings season will not represent a major negative catalyst for equity market performance. While earnings season always conveys backward-looking data, rarely has the information content of quarterly earnings reports been as outdated as the figures US companies will release starting this week. We expect investors will mostly “look through” reported 1Q results, which will capture only the start of shutdowns that began at the end of the quarter. In fact, many investors we have spoken with have discounted 2020 earnings altogether, and are focused instead on the outlook for 2021.

His last statement sure makes it sound like investors have already accepted the dire 2020 earnings results, and are now pricing equities on 2021 earnings. However, just as they changed from bearish to moderately bullish, they could just as quickly revert back to bearish. They are simply tracking the evolving market environment, as am I.

3) Finally, at the medical level, it looks like Covid-19 cases in the United States are coming under control. Indeed, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on April 13th said:

We are nearing the peak right now. You’ll know when you’re at the peak when the next day is actually less than the day before, but clearly the rate — we are stabilizing across the country right now in terms of the state of this outbreak.

Source: Washington Times

Source: Worldometers

State leaders are beginning to discuss how to re-open their economies in a responsible manner. Two weeks ago, they were only talking about shutting down daily life.

Conclusions

As you can see in this article, there are good reasons to be bearish or bullish. Anyone paying attention to the data flow right now is probably going through a psychological struggle deciding their market outlook.

It is quite clear that the apex of the storm is beginning to pass in the United States and it's possible the worst is behind us.

Don't get me wrong, this storm will be a pile of rubble left behind and investors are expecting this. It's common knowledge at this point, and this is why the market rallied on the small improvements previously identified. The danger comes if - in the near future when we have more clarity - investors discover that pile of rubble is worse than they ever imagined.

In hindsight, everyone knows the S&P 500 (SPY) bottomed on March 9, 2009. However, people at that time had precisely the same reasons for not investing as they do now. "Markets are trash." "Markets are manipulated." "The economy is tanking." "There is no real economic recovery." "All the Fed is doing is papering over losses and printing money." "There will be a second wave (of defaults)." Yet the market rose.

However, the difference between now and March 2009 is that S&P 500 earnings had already bottomed by that point. Today, we're at the top of the earnings hill.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Markets need negative sentiment to rise. Markets climb the wall of worry - and everyone is worried right now. So over the short term, there might be an argument for cautiously putting some money to work in risk assets. But don't take your eye off the ball.

The rally off the March 23rd lows might not be the start of a new bull market. We may simply be in the midst of a massive bear market rally.

You're here to make money - money can be made during bear market rallies. The most famous bear rally of all (during the Great Depression) provided investors with a 50% gain and many investors profited. However, those who failed to recognize they were surfing the wave of a bear rally ultimately wiped out.

I think the key to staying ahead of the markets over the next several months is to stay on top of market sentiment and expectations. If complacency begins to grow and expectations deteriorate even further, the market will become vulnerable to retesting the March lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.