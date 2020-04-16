Physicians Realty Trust Is A Reliable REIT On Sale

Trading at a dividend yield of 5.5%, I expect this high-yield to continue to rise given the company's continued cash flow.

DOC is a healthcare REIT focused on MOBs and has the backing of the government for the hospital tenants impacted by COVID-19.

The current pandemic has impacted almost every industry, but some have been dragged down with the market when the business is still being supported.

By now I am sure you have heard media outlets portray the "curve is flattening" or "things are getting" better, but in reality, or the reality for over 10% of the workforce, it is really just beginning. The last jobs report we saw showed the number of unemployed Americans reaching close to 17 million and that number is only expected to rise in the coming weeks.

In fact, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) released their Q1 earnings on Tuesday, which to no surprise missed revenue and earnings estimates, but a few comments from their earnings call presentation gave investors some insight as to where things are headed.

Both of these items I am about to discuss were not focused on the current virus and how fast it is spreading, but rather on the effects of it and the spread that has already taken place. JPM CFO Jennifer Piepszak explained that the bank saw job losses almost effectively wipe out most of their first quarter profit, "and things may get far worse." The other comment that was made on the call was that the bank is predicting "unemployment of 20% in the second quarter."

Both of these comments regarding the effects of the COVID-19 impact us going forward and right now far too many investors are focused on a so-called "flattening yield curve", but they are missing the point of much of the damage already being done.

Yes, stimulus packages will certainly help, but an additional $600 per week is not going to replace income from the millions of Americans losing their jobs. Therefore, I urge you to tread lightly when looking for stocks to buy and ensure you are buying them for the right reasons. Many retail investors that had jumped out of the market at its low point in March are now jumping back in due to a FOMO and that could prove costly.

I have carefully been going through a large list of stocks I follow to try and find stocks that I believe have a bright future and are trading at significant discounts. Today I present to you, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Despite The Volatility Some Companies Remain Stable

REITs of all shapes and sizes have been greatly impacted by this pandemic as they are faced with the reality of their tenants not only missing a few rent checks or even worse going BK. Here is a look at the REIT sector as a whole over the course of the last decade.

As you can see from the chart above, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) dropped roughly 42% from the February high to the March low, but have since regained a quarter of those losses in the past few weeks.

However, there are a few outliers that I believe are going to come out of this much less impacted than others. I wrote about the prospect of Medical Properties Trust (MPW) earlier this week titled, "Medical Properties Trust Is A Strong Buy With Stability", and many of those same principles relate to DOC as well.

Here is a look at how DOC has fared compared to the VNQ since going public in 2013.

DOC has outgained the broader real estate sector 46% to 12%, respectively, since July 2013. The VNQ has holdings in over 150 different REITs and it is interesting to see the fall in March was roughly the same for DOC, which to me, seems a bit overextended on the sell side.

Looking For Stability Through The Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare REIT that owns and manages healthcare properties with a focus on Medical Office Buildings (MOBs). As of the company's latest filing, the company owned 266 assets that comprised of 119 single-tenant MOBs, 131 multi-tenant MOBs, five specialty hospitals, three LTACHs, and eight JVs. As of Q4 2019, the company's portfolio maintained an occupancy rate of 95.9%.

Healthcare has been one of the few sectors to not feel the full brunt of this pandemic, which is a reason it has been a defensive financial sector for a number of years. However, not all healthcare related REITs have been spared. Take for example Ventas Inc. (VTR), a healthcare REIT with a focus on senior housing has been hit tremendously. As of the March lows, VTR fell nearly 80% due to the ongoing pandemic. As such, you must also tread carefully with healthcare related stocks as well.

This brings me to why I believe DOC to be a high-quality REIT that has the ability to provide stability for the near and long-term investor. DOC leases out their facilities to physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers using long-term lease structures. The company's average remaining lease term is 7.3 years.

I mentioned in my opening comments about another healthcare related REIT I rate a Strong Buy in this sell-off, and that was MPW. Where MPW focuses on primarily hospitals, DOC differentiates itself by not only owning hospital assets, but also focusing on "off campus" properties. Off campus properties refer to buildings that are not part of the hospital premises. As of Q4 2019, DOC had 47% of their GLA located off campus (compared to peers HTA and HR having 34% and 12%, respectively).

As I mentioned, DOC focuses primarily on MOBs with 93% of their NOI coming from this property segment.

The company also has a strong tenant base filled with investment grade quality tenants spread amongst a diversified MSA group. No tenant accounts for more than 5.7% of ABR and no region accounts for more than 8% of leasable square footage.

Of the company's top ten tenants, eight consist of investment grade quality, which in the long run spells out more stability.

Government Supported Rent Checks

At the conclusion of March, Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package, which was the richest in US history aimed at supporting the economy during this pandemic. Not only was the relief package constructed to enhance unemployment insurance, provide relief for small businesses, but there was also a clause to rally behind American hospitals and healthcare workers.

For hospitals, it means they will receive a $100 billion influx of cash from this emergency aid package. This week, the government rolled out the first $30 billion of that to hospitals struggling with the financial effects of this pandemic. This first roll-out of funds were apportioned in grants based off hospitals Medicare revenue.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma, said the "second wave of funding will address providers that receive their revenue from non-Medicare sources, such as pediatricians, children's hospitals, OBGYNs and nursing homes." In addition to these funds rolling in, hospital operators are also receiving expedited Medicare payments to further support cash flow.

Another way the stimulus package assisted hospital operators, and thus landlords, is by allowing for a 50% reduction in payroll taxes, in order to increase operating cash flows. All in all, hospitals asked and government officials delivered and have promised to deliver in future bills, if needed. As such, with operators being all but guaranteed to survive this pandemic and the foreseeable future, landlords can take solace knowing the government is backing operators rent.

Investor Takeaway

During these uncertain times we are living through, I can take comfort knowing Physicians Realty Trust is a well-run healthcare REIT with a focus on MOBs both on and off campus. The company has been growing their portfolio and diversifying throughout strong regions and investment grade tenants.

As we continue to live through this ongoing pandemic that has impacted millions of lives here in the US with unemployment over 17 million and unemployment predictions of 20% to 30% coming this quarter.

As such, with the government lending a helping hand through the $2 trillion stimulus package to not only hospitals, but healthcare specialists such as OBGYNs and Pediatricians, I take confidence in DOC's near term survival and long-term success.

There is no doubt we are in tough times, and the current pandemic is awful, but with a proper mindset, there are trading opportunities out there today that could change your future for years to come.

