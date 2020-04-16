Physicians Realty Trust Is A Reliable REIT On Sale
by: Mark Roussin
Summary
The current pandemic has impacted almost every industry, but some have been dragged down with the market when the business is still being supported.
DOC is a healthcare REIT focused on MOBs and has the backing of the government for the hospital tenants impacted by COVID-19.
Trading at a dividend yield of 5.5%, I expect this high-yield to continue to rise given the company's continued cash flow.
By now I am sure you have heard media outlets portray the "curve is flattening" or "things are getting" better, but in reality, or the reality for over 10% of the workforce, it is really