Writing Covered Calls To Capture Volatility Enhanced Premiums

Covered Call writing is one of the most conservative option strategies investors can employ to generate extra income.

Introduction

In my last article, I talked about writing Put options to capture the high premiums available on options (Writing Puts). Today I will talk about using call options to do the same in what is known as a buy-write strategy.

While there are numerous option strategies one can employ, I will only cover two variations of the most basic one - covered call writing. Other SA contributors, like Philip Davis, understand option spreads and other more sophisticated option strategies better than I do, so I leave those topics alone.

After covering the basics of the buy-write strategy, I picked two stocks, Abbott Labs (ABT) and Schlumberger (SLB) to illustrate the concept.

Before covering some possible trade examples, there are some basics that apply to each trade.

Never execute a buy-write strategy using a stock you do not want to own after the option expires in case you are not called.

Never write a call option at a strike price you are not willing to 'sell' the stock at.

Premiums are highly correlated to the stock's volatility which today are at extreme levels. That also means the probability of taking a loss is high.

While options are available on most stocks and some ETFs, many have low volumes and wide bid/ask spreads. This comes into play when you write contracts and if you desire to close out your option position early.

You can control some of your risks by using strike prices that are deeply in-of-the money. With the wild price swings, there are more strike prices available than usual.

Volatility

Data by

Since the concept of volatility is critical in determining an option's value, I pulled the following three volatility definitions from The Options Guide:

Volatility is a statistical measurement of the degree of fluctuation of a market or security. Volatility is computed as the annualized standard deviation of daily percentage price changes of the security and is expressed as a percentage. Historical volatility measures how volatile the security has been in the past. To compute historical volatility, you must first define a look-back period. Twenty day periods are commonly used as it approximates the number of trading days in a month. Implied volatility is the volatility as implied by the market price of the security's options. The implied volatility is calculated using an option pricing model, such as the Black Scholes model, in which a mathematical relationship between the volatility of the underlying security and the price of its options has been established.

While volatility has come way down from the peak, it is still above levels seen since 2009. SLB's volatility is over 70 on the options used in the example below.

Defining the Buy-Write Strategy

A close cousin to the Buy-Write strategy using call options is Covered-Call writing. The difference is you already own the underlying stock and don't expect a large upward move in price so you write an OTM option to earn extra income. In a true Buy-Write call strategy, you execute both parts simultaneously.

Source: Graph

Since buy-write trades involves also owning the underlying stock, the break-even point is merely the price paid for the stock minus the value of the premium received from the sale of the call option. You change the ROI/Risk profile by changing the strike price and expiration-date used. In the above graph, the writer used an OTM call strike price. Either strategy caps your max ROI based on the strike price chosen.

Source: Calculator

OptionsEducation provides the above calculator where you enter the ticker and the basic information needed loads automatically. You then enter the 'What if' price and option details and it will show you your potential ROI.

As I mentioned above, ideally, when entering a buy-write trade, your broker will allow enter a Net Debit trade. A Net Debit trade includes the cost to complete both sides of a buy-write transaction. It is the amount you pay for buying the stock minus the amount you receive for selling the call option. It is also your maximum potential profit. At Fidelity, the trade screen looks like this:

After you enter both sides of the trade, it will calculate your Max Gain. Divide that by the Break-Even*#contract*100 to get your ROI. All ROIs to follow are annualized so they can be compared against the other example option trades shown. If you execute both sides in separate trades, your ROIs will be different based on the time lag and price movement of the option. If done separately, never do the option trade first as it temporarily leaves you exposed with what is known as a Naked Call.

Example Buy-Write trades for ABT & SLB

All trades include assumed dividends to properly calculate the ROI for each trade. If your option is ITM on the ex-date shown, it is highly likely you will be called early just afterwards, though I suspect that is less likely if the option still has over three weeks of life remaining. I show ROI both for that date+1 and expiration day. I used the mid-price for each option. The Protection column indicates how far the stock can drop before the trade becomes unprofitable. Data for both tables was taken from Fidelity after the close of 4/14/20.

Data by

Abbotts Labs is a major pharmaceutical company with a diverse lineup of products. They are releasing tests that can detect the COVID-19 virus in under 15 minutes. I chose ABT as it should survive the virus.

ABT goes 'ex' before the end of April so I chose to assume it was missed by the 'trader'.

Data by

Schlumberger LTD was chosen as it is being hit by the rapid drop in oil prices and the slump in drilling. SLB is the world's premier provider of all testing services for detecting oil deposits. The recent agreement to cut 10mm Barrels from the daily oil supply hasn't improved the price of oil and could cut into the need for SLB services. That helps explain the extreme volatility on their options.

SLB will be announcing it dividend soon and it might be cut. If they drop it to $.25, this reduces the ROIs between 9-15%.

ABT's volatility is half that of SLB and that shows in the potential ROIs. As expected, the more downside protection you get, the lower the ROI. Also, the ROI decreases with time for the same strike prices but going longer locks in today's high volatility premiums.

Portfolio Strategy

First off, this might not be a strategy to employ if you believe stocks have not hit bottom yet. Nor if you believe the stock is undervalued and likely to make a large upward move soon. Keep in mind that while the premiums earned will reduce possible losses, unless you get fancy and include a put option to protect your downside, they can add up. That said, a buy-write strategy can be profitable when any of the following events occur:

The stock price moves up; ideally to just under the strike price on expiration day, then you earn both the premium and increase in the stock price.

As time moves on, the time value of the option decreases.

If volatility continues to retreat to more normal levels, the option value should decrease as that part of the option premium evaporates.

As owner of the underlying stock, you collect any dividends paid.

I found this table that outlines all the possible actions that come into play once a buy-write trade is executed.

It reminds us that you need to pay attention to your trade to achieve the best results. Many traders, myself included, are somewhat reluctant to reverse a trade that goes bad hoping it will turn around.

Since I don't own many stocks where trading calls is easy (light volume, wide spreads), most of my option trading has been Put writing. I do cover most stocks that get Put to me though. Since getting called triggers a taxable event, using this strategy in tax-advantage accounts should be considered, remembering the downside that losses on bad trades are not claimable on your taxes.

The tax rules around option trading are complicated so I’m including a link to the IRS:Taxes

For more in-depth information on this topic, here are two useful links:

Writing Covered Calls

Managing Covered Calls

To find other articles on SeekingAlpha about Covered Call writing, try this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short the May 15 SLB Put contract