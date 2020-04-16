ADMA Biologics: A Compelling Value At Current Price Levels

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) is a commercial stage biopharma company that has shown strong sales growth of late and is in a market segment that should also see significant growth over the next few years. Like so many other small-cap biopharma stocks, ADMA has seen its shares plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its shares have yet to see a bounce back to anywhere near the level at which it was previously trading.

Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics recently wrote an article detailing ADMA’s product lines and why the author thinks ADMA is a buy. I highly suggest you read that article if you haven’t already. I agree with Biologics’ analysis and do not intend to repeat what was already addressed there. Instead, I will cover somewhat different aspects of ADMA’s business: the bullish market dynamics of the immunoglobulin ((IG)) space in which ADMA operates; two risks to consider; what ADMA’s balance sheet looks like and the implications that could have on shareholder value; and finally my estimated fair value and current outlook for the company.

IG Market Dynamics Are Bullish

The market for plasma derived products is distinct from typical biopharma markets in several important ways that impact the attractiveness of investing in ADMA.

First, there is a high barrier of entry for plasma-derived products. Regulatory barriers are the most significant of these. The FDA and state health departments impose strict rules on the production of IG products, including a requirement that the FDA performs testing of every single batch of ADMA’s IG products before they can be released. In addition, all plasma products marketed in the US must be made solely from US donor plasma in FDA-approved biologics manufacturing facilities.

On top of the regulatory hurdles a new competitor would have to face, working capital requirements are high in the IG space. This is because the production cycle is extremely long—seven to 12 months for end-to-end production—and because a large amount of inventory is required. Most IG products contain plasma from up to 10,000 donors, meaning that it’s impossible to manufacture a small amount at a time. Acquiring plasma in such large quantities does not come cheaply. Patent cliffs are also not an issue in the plasma market like they are for traditional pharmaceuticals. Product life cycles are typically measured in decades for plasma-derived products, and the first patent expiration for ADMA’s ASCENIV won’t come until 2035.

Second, the market for plasma derived products—and IG products in particular—is growing at a very high rate. Estimates that I’ve seen range between a 6% and an 11% CAGR. Even at the low end, this would take the market from $6.8 billion in 2018 annual sales to over $10 billion by 2025. ADMA is poised with its 3 already marketed products and vertically integrated supply chain to maximize its share of this growth. ADMA has its own plasma collection center and a production facility in Florida with room to support future growth. ADMA also plans to open 5-10 more plasma collection facilities over the next 3 years, further securing the supply of plasma they need for their own growth while also providing the opportunity to sell spare plasma to supplement company revenue.

The high barrier of entry combined with a rapidly growing need for plasma products means that established companies in the IG space have a wide moat surrounding their current product franchises. Demand is compounding rapidly, and any added supply is already being readily absorbed by the market. This sets up a company like ADMA for long-term success. The current IG market only has 6 players total, and for the reasons discussed above, it’s unlikely that we will see lots of new entrants to fill this increased demand. Companies like ADMA will have the opportunity to step up and fill the gap.

Two Reasons For Caution

There are 2 issues related to the IG market though that offer some reason for caution. The first is that it appears ADMA may be missing the boat on any added revenue that could have been realized through the current COVID-19 crisis. Despite management stating that ASCENIV could be useful in treating patients sick with the novel coronavirus, they appear to have taken no public steps towards realizing any such vision.

Importantly, several other companies in the industry recently announced that they would be working together to develop and market an Ig product derived from the plasma of patients who have already been infected with and recovered from COVID-19. Given the dynamics mentioned above where a company needs 10,000+ plasma samples to begin deriving valid IG products to treat even a single patient, I’m skeptical that ADMA will be able to reach such numbers on its own soon enough to have any meaningful impact. It would have been nice to see ADMA involved in the industry-wide collaboration that is already getting off the ground, but overall, this shouldn’t have much impact on ADMA from an investment standpoint.

The second and more important issue that is worth discussing related to the IG market is the threat posed by the development of recombinant IG products. Recombinant factor products are laboratory-based creations that attempt to convey the same beneficial factors as their plasma-derived counterparts. In this case of IG, a recombinant product would be attempting to deliver the same or similar immune-stimulating factors as the original plasma-derived version. The benefit of a recombinant IG product is obvious. Rather than having to continue having enormous supply chains gathering plasma from tens of thousands of individuals before a company can make even one single dose of their IG product, a company could use traditional biopharma manufacturing methods to make a recombinant product, all but eliminating the current barrier of entry protecting ADMA’s IG franchise. As scary as that all sounds, the release of a recombinant IG product is far from certain to occur and would be a long way off regardless.

For example, PF-06755347 (formerly GL-2045) is being tested by Pfizer (PFE) in a Phase 1 trial. This is a first in human trial designed to test pharmacokinetics and safety, not efficacy, and it likely won’t even have its initial data readout until 2021. Additionally, the target indications, chronic inflammatory demyelination polyneuropathy and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, are not even the same indications as any of ADMA’s current products. Finally, recombinant products are never perfect replications of their plasma-derived counterparts. Even in markets where recombinant factors have been available for years, the plasma-derived products continue to maintain a substantial share of the market. A great example is the plasma-derived factor VIII. A recombinant version became available in the early 1990’s, yet plasma-derived versions continue to account for over one third of the total market.

While the development of recombinant products is certainly something to keep an eye on for anyone interested in investing in the IG space, any disruption is years away and will take time to have a meaningful impact on ADMA’s current product niche.

ADMA’s Balance Sheet Shows A Decent Cash Position But Further Dilution Is Likely

ADMA recently reported its financial numbers for 2019. As of December 31, 2019, ADMA had $71.8 million in working capital, including $26.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In February of this year, ADMA completed a public offering of 27.025 million shares, netting the company approximately $88.5 million. While we don’t yet have ADMA’s first quarter 2020 numbers, the company conceivably could have spent up to $12 million of its cash (one quarter of 2019’s full year loss), which should leave the company with at least a little over $100 million in cash and potentially up to $150 million in total working capital.

This would leave the company in a very good spot given that its net loss should be substantially smaller in 2020, but ADMA also has a sizable amount of debt that has to be accounted for – about $68 million and $15 million in senior and subordinated notes respectively. The senior notes mature in March 2022, and the subordinated notes mature in June of the same year. While the total amount is large, the maturity dates give ADMA over two years to keep building their cash flow before any large lump sum will be due.

With a lump sum of approximately $83 million due in 2022 and with the company continuing to be cash-flow negative as it builds out its current products lines and plasma operations, I believe further dilution is very likely to occur. Management also said as much in their recent 10-K while suggesting a cash raise will likely come at some point prior to the second quarter of 2021. By my calculation, a further 20% dilution at the price of their last offering should raise the company over $55 million. Such a raise combined with current cash of around $100 million should be enough to absorb additional losses of up to $50 million or more before the company becomes cash-flow positive in 2021 or 2022 while still leaving sufficient cash to pay off its debt. Given the company should lose far less than $50 million in 2021 and 2022 based on its current trajectory, accounting for a 20% further dilution should be a conservative estimate of what will be required to cover the company’s ongoing funding needs.

Current Price Levels Offer A Wide Margin Of Safety For Long-Term Investors

To assess a potential present value for ADMA, and ultimately determine a conservative buy point, I performed a discounted cash flow analysis under two different scenarios. First, I looked at what the value would be assuming that ADMA’s revenues from current products continue unabated well after what would be expected for a biopharma. Notably, this is the scenario discussed by management for an IG business like ADMA’s. Second, I also performed the same discounted cash flow analysis on only the next 10 years of revenue which is the time period I typically use for biopharma companies due to the many things that can change in that time (patent expirations, competitor product launches, etc.).

For the first scenario, management has suggested that ASCENIV’s earliest patents expire in 2035, so I modeled cash flow out through the end of 2034. I used management’s peak revenue estimate of $250 million (technically they say $250 million+), but I modeled that it would take 6 years to reach that number rather than the 3 to 5 years projected by the company. This $250 million revenue estimate seems reasonable given that it represents less than the amount the IG market is expected to grow each year over the next 6. While I like to use company estimates in my valuation models, I typically assume it will take at least a year longer to reach peak revenue than expected to be conservative. I also factored in an additional 20% dilution for the reasons discussed above. Based on these inputs and utilizing a 10% discount rate, I get a current fair value estimate of $4.95 per share.

For the second scenario, I used all the same inputs, but I cut off my cash flow modeling after 2029. Removing those additional 5 years from the calculation lowered the fair value estimate to $3.61. It’s worth noting that both of these numbers are well above where ADMA has traded of late. To ensure that I have a wide margin of safety, I set my buy points at 20% below what I feel is a conservative fair value estimate for a biopharma company. For ADMA, that gives us a buy range of $2.89-$3.96 and a potential buy target of $3.43 if we split the difference of those 2 estimates.

Conclusion

A purchase of ADMA stock at my buy target of $3.43—which is well above current levels—would still leave approximately 60% upside if the stock were to return to recent highs. ADMA’s growth trajectory as well as the growth of the larger IG market should eventually reward the patient, long-term oriented investor.

While not the focus of my investing style, there may even be short-term gains to be had as well once the global pandemic begins to subside given how depressed ADMA’s share price at present. A short-term trader could potentially make 10%+ on the stock just holding it until it reached my buy target. No matter your preferred investing style, ADMA currently looks like a bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.