Mondi Positioned Well For COVID-19, Competitors Positioned Better

Although it's true that markets are generally efficient, what the protracted coronavirus sell-offs have told us is that, sometimes, they're not at all. It's true that we still don't have visibility over how bad this crisis could be for the macroeconomy and commerce at large, but taking the long-term view, we can certainly find opportunities where even general macro risks are overstated.

A sector that is very interesting in this regard is the paper industry, where we've already stated our positive view on International Paper (NYSE:IP), and other authors have opined on similar peers. Here, we cover Mondi PLC (OTCPK:MONDY), which, although similar to peers like IP and WestRock (NYSE:WRK), differs slightly in that it trades on the LSE, is more vertically integrated, and has different exposures. We think that they are another effective defensive play in these markets, as not only are their operations better positioned to create shareholder value as ESG tailwinds mount, but they can also weather this storm and benefit from the change in consumer habits that will result from curbed outdoor activity. However, despite a positive outlook, we think that competitors are better off than Mondi for the time being. We give the full picture below.

Asset Base and Marginality

One of the reasons why Mondi is better positioned than peers for the long-term ESG thesis is the fact that its margins are substantially higher. Compared to IP, Mondi has a 6% higher operating margin at around 14%. This is primarily due to the fact that Mondi is much more conservative in its capital commitments, with the CEO designate echoing in the last earnings call his commitment to avoid investing in marginal assets, focusing primarily on de-bottlenecking opportunities or high-quality acquisitions. Although this position means less absolute growth in earnings, it does allow Mondi to maintain a leaner business with higher fixed capital efficiency, which reflects in ROCE rates at 19%, which is very high for any industrial business.

(Source: papnews.com)

Indeed, this focus on marginality means that the growth focuses are in corrugated and flexible packaging, which are the segments with the most exposure to an already growing ecommerce environment, only accelerated by the forced adoption resulting from coronavirus lockdown measures. As margins trend upwards with the engineered materials and uncoated paper being put more to the sidelines, the incremental value gain that Mondi generates for every additional unit of sales will be substantially higher than peers and will leverage the current high-quality facilities already allowing them to keep leading positions in important European markets.

Cousin Stock Positioning

Although the long-term ESG narrative, coupled with good margins, is one we'd buy into anyway, we think that there's an especially pertinent reason to be long Mondi right now. It's a cousin stock to the supermarket businesses which have been outperforming the market for obvious reasons. Indeed, people are hoarding toilet paper and all sorts of cartoned and packaged goods. Likewise, these goods are being transported by the still uninterrupted supermarket supply chains in cardboard boxes. The activity of supermarkets and their supply chains, although not the entirety of Mondi's customer base, is providing a substantial impulse for outperformance in these challenging months. It's not difficult to imagine that other essential businesses like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are still operating with a lot of use for paper and cardboard for shipping products as well.

Although rather well positioned in corrugated packaging, Mondi is more exposed than IP is to the COVID-19 downturn. Indeed, while IP sees this as an opportunity, delaying plant maintenance to operate at unprecedented capacity, Mondi will have to be ready to scale down production in one critical market at least. Flexible packaging, one of Mondi's substantial EBITDA contributors (33%), has exposure to chemicals and construction, both businesses that will see a downturn with all that's happening in the world economy. Even the engineered materials, which, although a rather insignificant margin contributor, is also substantially exposed to construction.

Indeed, in the trading update, we have already seen EBITDA declines in Q1 2020 from declines in pricing. Although volume has taken a hit in some areas due to government-imposed facility lockdowns, the businesses we expected to do well are doing fine. Even flexible packaging, which has a rather substantial construction exposure, is seeing mixed results, which means that some construction activity is still going on in Mondi's markets. Overall, the EBITDA decline was 18%, where the declines in volume can be attributed to the latter half of Q1, while the declines in pricing, which have recently surged, can be attributed to the beginning of the year. Due to the pricing surge offset, our base case is that EBITDA declines of around 20% take hold for the whole year, assuming that these depressed levels of activities span that period. We would furthermore assume a decline in EBITDA of 10% for 2021 before activity normalises. If the situation in uncoated paper continues to deteriorate, as well as a continued winding down of construction activity in the flexible packaging market, our pessimistic scenario would assume a 40% EBITDA decline followed by a 10% decline for 5 years till normalisation, reflecting a recession scenario. Ignoring discounting effects to be conservative, we get the following:

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Deriving NOPAT (23% tax rate) declines from EBITDA, we can find the fair value of equity value lost under each scenario and compare it to the actual decline in market cap for Mondi from when the selloffs started in mid-February. Doing so, we see that the market is implying a scenario even more negative than our bear case. This means that the market is either pricing in some secular decline in the prices of paper, or a recessionary decline in the paper business despite its resilience in this environment.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Mondi has one of the more compelling ESG theses among paper companies. Their acknowledgement of sustainable forestry, including vertically integrating forests into their supply chain, means that they are working hard to find paper solutions that can compete with plastic packaging options where possible, selling it on the basis that it will be compliant with whatever climate change measures the government might put into place. Given that their end markets are usually efficiency-based businesses, like Amazon, we should expect this to be a value-add, as instability in the supply chain is something that efficiency-based businesses aim to avoid.

Although Mondi's business will be resilient in these times, compared to some of its peers, it is likely to underperform in this regard. Companies like IP are better positioned for a downturn in construction and chemicals as they have less exposure to these end markets. So, even though Mondi has attractive long-term growth prospects and is substantially less levered than IP at 1.32x ND/EBITDA (a positive in the case of a serious recession scenario), an investment in IP would be more opportune right now, especially for American investors who will also avoid forex risk. Moreover, the market seems to be pricing in recessionary dynamics in the paper industry, despite its current resilience. The impacts of a deep recession might be fair for the market to expect, although they are already somewhat priced in. Even though there is a risk of a serious recession looming, we'd take a wait-and-see approach with Mondi, acknowledging it as an effective defense play in the absolute sense but, for the moment, inferior to peers. We will definitely be considering Mondi for the long-term horizon, where, like the rest of the paper industry, they supply an environmentally friendly option with exposure to businesses like ecommerce, which should see accelerated adoption due to the lockdowns.

