Trump's Top News Channel Should Be Worth More Than $18 Billion

Twitter Inc (TWTR) still seems far from being ready to pay its first dividend, but seems have a healthy combination of revenue and cash flow growth, from providing a much needed service, and I believe it is now too cheap to ignore, relative to its future prospects.

Like tobacco and alcohol, I like to invest in businesses that sell something addictive, and I will admit I am one of the 152 million monetizable daily active users that might consider myself addicted to Twitter. I was not even able to fully give up Twitter usage altogether for lent this year, but felt it was a step in the right direction to at least turn off Twitter notifications. Twitter seems to clearly be THE go-to source of timely news for the serious consumer, and so acts as a valuable toll-collecting gatekeeper to our attention. As I mentioned in my article mapping Facebook's path to a $1 trillion market cap, attention, especially of affluent consumers that tend to be the more serious part of Twitter's user demographic, is one of the most valuable and scarce resources today. Investors in Twitter have one significant advantage over investors in Facebook: with an enterprise value of only $18 billion (versus Facebook's $455 billion), it should be far easier for Twitter to deliver good returns growing to a $50 billion company than it would be for Facebook to grow into a $1 trillion company.

Twitter's User, Revenue, and Cash Flow Growth

Below are the charts showing the growth of Twitter's monetizable daily active users (mDAU), both US and international, from their 2019 annual report:

Source: Twitter 2019 Annual Report, Page 34

Over time, user growth (of which only the last two years are shown above) has driven steady growth in top line revenues, of which a large share has come through as operating cash flows. Within the past year, TWTR seems to have rounded the J-curve and now seems likely to have enough operating cash flows to cover both its ongoing investments and capital expenditures and to start returning cash to shareholders and bondholders. In other words, we should start being able to look at TWTR as an investment money should start coming out of, rather than an early stage investment we need to keep putting more money into.

Data by YCharts

Twitter's Cash and Credit Position

TWTR's cash situation seems fortified by the rising balance in its cash and short term investments account, which is now over 2.5x its financials debts. This large "cash and equivalents" position is why I look at Twitter's enterprise value rather than its market cap, and could be a sign Twitter is looking to make a big investment/acquisition. This position is certainly better than having too much debt and not enough cash.

Data by YCharts

About 45% of Twitter's debt is in a 0.25% convertible note due June 15th 2024 with a conversion price of $57.14/share. As charted below, these bonds last traded at a yield of 1.9%, though this needs to be adjusted by the value of the option to convert $1,000 of this bond into 17.5 TWTR shares, even if that would require the share price to more than double from current levels. Depending on your volatility assumptions, that option could be worth 15-30 points of this bond, meaning the bond market is either assuming a high probability that Twitter will default on its debt, or it is under-pricing this option. Given the above looks at Twitter's cash situation, I would lean to thinking the bond market is under-pricing the call option.

Source: FINRA

Valuation of Twitter

Since the decline in its stock price from a mid-2018 high of over $45/share, TWTR's enterprise value to free cash flow (EV/FCF) multiple has mostly traded in a range of 20 to 30. While EV/FCF levels in this range are typical of growth (even "growth at a reasonable price") companies, buying a stock at these multiples doesn't require much in the way of growth for an investor to make a good return.

Data by YCharts

In many cases, I prefer simple back-of-envelope calculations to complex discounted cash flow models, and for Twitter, I think that back-of-envelope valuation can be done by simply making some assumptions about TWTR's free cash flows over the next decade. In our next chart, we plot TWTR's annual free cash flow numbers against a somewhat distant comparable in the news and data space: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI). TRI's enterprise value is currently over double that of TWTR's, and recently saw a decline in its free cash flows from around $2 billion / year before 2019. It wouldn't be hard to draw a base case scenario where TWTR's free cash flows quadruple over the next 10 years, and so averaging around $1.5 billion/year over that period. Assuming constant free cash flow margins, that would mean top line revenues for Twitter growing to $21 billion by 2030. Adding up the $15 billion in free cash flows (undiscounted), plus a residual value of $10 billion (less than half 2030 target revenues, which is the big fudge factor in this valuation) gives us a rough value target of $25 billion, a roughly 50% premium to its current enterprise value. Each of these assumption can (and should) of course be torn apart, but one nice thing about TWTR is that modelling its future cash flows is simple enough.

Data by YCharts

The big question: What can replace Twitter?

When looking at any platform or distribution network like Twitter, a key question in future cash flow assumptions is "what could replace it". In the early days of Facebook, there were still companies called Friendster and MySpace, and it was not obvious to me at the time that Facebook would become the dominant platform for friends sharing photos as it has. LinkedIn remains the more professional version of Facebook for "work networking", while Twitter really has focused more on being a source of news from people you aren't personally connected to. If I want to find out quickly what Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, or the Pope has to say on any timely news topic, there is no other place I would go. In that way, TWTR is more useful and more irreplaceable than TRI or a dozen other news sources on their own, most of which I actually end up reading through Twitter. When I consider the live streaming capabilities of Periscope (which I believe is very underused), I wonder how a company like Zoom Video Communications, which is far easier for me to replace than Twitter, could also have a market value double that of Twitter's.

The flip side of maintaining those users is of course monetizing those users, and one risk factor I hear not only for Twitter, but also for Google and Baidu, is a decrease in ad spending. Overall, if companies need to get our attention, whether to buy something in-store or online, they are likely to have to continue buying some of that attention on these platforms, whether this quarter or next.

5 years ago, I also speculated that Twitter might enter into the business of mobile payments, an area even Facebook hasn't made much progress in, but could be very profitable if it did. Again, it ultimately comes down to how well Twitter is able to maintain control of a good share of our daily attention span, which remains closely tied with how dominant they remain in being a source of Tweets from the accounts with the check marks.

Conclusion

The main reason I haven't bought Twitter yet is that it still doesn't fit my investment style. I prefer buying established businesses that already support a solid dividend or dividend alternative, and Twitter still requires assumptions about future growth that I prefer not to speculate on. This name mostly popped on my radar because it is a company I use almost every day, and I wanted to look into how a service so essential and irreplaceable could be worth less than $20 billion. I will probably need to watch this for at least a few more quarters to see if free cash flows continue to grow, and may only look to buy in if I see it in a situation even remotely like where Microsoft was priced in the early 2010s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.