Why Inter Pipeline Stock Cut Its Dividend

Is it worth it to buy the stock today or should you consider something else?

As recent as August 2019, Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF, TSX:IPL) received a takeover bid - that it rejected - of CAD$30 per share. Who would have thought that the company would trade at only a third of that price today?

Personally, I avoided the stock for reasons that were unrelated to the headwinds that it and other energy infrastructure companies are facing today.

Specifically, I saw that Inter Pipeline had project concentration risk, as its major Heartland Petrochemical Complex project made up about 95% of its capital program at the time.

Big projects are typically more complex than smaller ones. If there were delays or cost overruns in Heartland, it'd definitely drag down the stock.

Against its peers, Inter Pipeline stock tended to provide a higher dividend yield, which suggested that the company was a riskier investment.

Inter Pipeline's Weak 2019 Results

Inter Pipeline's 2019 results were lackluster. Shareholders could have gotten out of the stock at about CAD$20 per share (double today's price) when it reported the results on February 20.

Year over year, pipeline volumes fell 1.7% and NGL processing volumes rose 3.6%. Lower commodity prices ushered higher usage of its bulk liquid storage assets.

Source: Inter Pipe 2019 results

The 2019 operating results led to 2.2% lower in revenue against 2018. Funds from operations ("FFO") fell 20% (24% on a per-share basis), and adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, declined 16%.

Source: Inter Pipe 2019 results

This resulted in a higher 2019 FFO payout ratio of about 80% versus 2018's 60%.

Inter Pipeline Stock's Dividend Cut

2020 turns out to be an even worse year for Inter Pipeline stock. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdowns and much lower demand in energy. This will be a major hit to its pipeline volumes. To make matters worse, oil prices are at basement prices due to the oil price war. Unfortunately, this is a double whammy for Inter Pipe.

At writing, the WTI oil price is about US$20 per barrel compared to the US$50-60 range during most of the last 12 months.

Inter Pipeline's EBITDA diversification by contract type is shown below. Cost-of-service and fee-based contracts can have volume risks, and they contribute the bulk (about 84%) of the company's EBITDA.

Source: April 2020 presentation, Slide 6

Because of lower volumes and absurdly low energy prices, Inter Pipeline was forced to cut its dividend by 72% in April.

Source: Dividends & DRIP - Inter Pipe's dividend cut

Investors can get a better understanding of Inter Pipeline's cash flow impact over the next few quarterly earnings reports. The company will be reporting its Q1 2020 results on May 8.

Should You Buy Inter Pipeline Stock?

Before the dividend cut, investors may have been attracted to Inter Pipeline's higher yield against its peers. However, after the cut, the stock now offers a below-average yield of only 4.8% at CAD$10 per share.

Additionally, the company still has project concentration risk in Heartland, though it's actively seeking partnership to reduce that risk.

There are greater resilient and higher-quality names with juicier and safer yields out there, such as the North American leader, Enbridge (ENB, TSX:ENB), which yields 8.1% at writing. So, personally, I don't feel a great urge to buy Inter Pipeline stock.

Share in the comments section below!

I'd love to hear your thoughts on Inter Pipeline or other energy infrastructure stocks.

DGI Across North America subscribers get a range of dividend ideas - some are core holdings and some are mispriced stocks to trade for outsized gains. It is your opportunity to get weekly dividend ideas to build your own portfolio, with guidance from a dedicated dividend growth investor. Go here to start a two-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We're long TSX:ENB. Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.