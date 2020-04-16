Now That The S&P 500 Has Bottomed, More Individual Stocks Are Breaking Out

Not only has the market made a bottom but many stocks are also now breaking out.

My last article on 4/9/2020 attempted to bring attention to all of the bottoming patterns that were forming in the market. At the time, one-year charts from almost every sector in the market showed signs of bottoming. As you would guess, not a widely popular opinion at the time. Fast forward to where we are now and the consensus has basically concluded that the bottom is in. Add Goldman Sachs to those that have made the same observation. Why the shift in sentiment?

First, there have been several key developments in the publicly-released data detailing our nation's fight against COVID-19:

The growth of new infections in hotspots like Spain and Italy has now slowed to the low single-digits. The growth looks to be heading in the right direction toward 0%, after which the number of infections should begin to decline. The peak transmission of the virus in these two countries came roughly two weeks ago (aggregated across each country).

Reported growth numbers here in the United States also have declined from the mid-teens to the mid-single digits. We appear to have peak transmission of the virus about 10 days ago (aggregated across the country).

For the last month, I have been keeping my own charts with the public data I have available to me. The trends I'm following will likely play a big role in the administration's decision as to when the appropriate time is to begin systematically reopening the U.S. economy. May 1 remains the initial target date to start hanging out the open sign on certain businesses in specific states. The nature of the virus and various hotspots will not make for an orderly reopening, and this shouldn't come as a surprise to investors.

Secondly, there also have been positive developments taking place within our markets. On Monday, (4/13/2020), there were several breakouts, to new all-time highs, in some key stocks. These breakouts point to a very important fact, it's a market of stocks, as opposed to a stock market.

As we now enter into what will be a very gloomy earnings season, sideways is the predominant trend that I see in the hundreds of charts I review daily. Contrast where we are at today, with the countless downtrends that I observed just weeks ago.

Before new uptrends can be established, a stock or index first needs to stop going down. Generally speaking, it needs to establish a sideways trend or base. From here, the underlying asset is in a position to launch a new uptrend. From a risk-adjusted efficiency perspective, the best point to buy a stock or index, is as it emerges from a sideways trend to an uptrend.

In a sideways market, I tend to overweight relative strength and performance data in my models. During my 23 years as an analyst and professional money manager, I have found that stocks that have delivered good alpha in the past are more likely to deliver good alpha in the future.

When identifying good candidates for your portfolio, charting and other techniques in the technical analysis toolbox represent only a piece of the puzzle. We also want to focus a significant amount of resources on fundamental analysis and valuation. When coupled with a realistic floor, the exercise of quantifying a price target for a potential holding, helps to take the emotion out of the investment decision. Emotion is arguably the biggest enemy for both individual and professional investors.

Companies with strong balance sheets and visible quantifiable competitive advantages should demand a premium in the current market environment. Names with little chance of impacting equity investors via capital structure changes (i.e. issuing convertible debt, increasing debt-to-equity ratios, bankruptcy, etc.), remain the place to be.

We are seeking alpha here, and high-quality stocks that have delivered alpha in the past are a very good place to begin the search.

On Monday of this week, these charts are a good representation of those that stood out to me:

Amazon (AMZN) had a big day, up 6.2%. I currently own Amazon in my large-cap, Premier Growth Portfolio. The stock has held up during this market sell-off. The company received an upgrade from Canaccord Genuity and hit record levels on Tuesday (4/14/2020).

Netflix (NFLX) broke out to a new 52-week high on Monday. Another stock that has held up very well during this COVID-19 sell-off in the market. We have a position in our Premier Growth portfolio. NFLX also received an upgrade from Canaccord on Monday.

The last chart that I want to bring to your attention is Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI). Chembio Diagnostics' chart stood out to me, first showing up on my daily list of A+ momentum stocks. Underneath every standout stock chart, there tends to be an equally brilliant story. Understanding the story behind a breakout will help give you the confidence to make or maintain an investment in a potential disruptor. For example, in recent news releases, CEMI is emerging as a major player in the "15-minute" COVID-19 testing market.

As a real-life example, we can use Amazon to illustrate the selection process discussed above.

Illustrated in the screenshot below, Amazon has held up just remarkably from a relative performance perspective during this current COVID-19 crisis. Particularly telling is the stock's three-month performance. While the S&P 500 was down 15.9%, Amazon's shares were up 14.7%. The company's unique position in the market obviously made them the beneficiary of store shutdowns and public fear. Competitive advantages allow certain companies to capitalize on new developments in the market. Amazon has built their brand on it.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database (4/13/2020)

The outperformance Amazon has delivered over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10 years has also been quite remarkable. Of course, there's no guarantee that the stock will continue to deliver in the future, but I have found that consistent deliverers of alpha are a very likely to repeat.

It would be hard to argue against the fact that AMZN has been one of the great disruptors of our time. It's always best to own the disruptors, as opposed to the disrupted. Would you rather own Macy's (M) or J.C. Penney (JCP)? It is up to you. I'm constantly on the hunt for the disruptors.

The biggest problem that Amazon seems to be having right now is keeping up with the demand for its services. The company announced on Monday that they are hiring another 75,000 employees. In addition to this, the company announced a freeze in taking on new grocery customers because of heavy demand. AMZN has proven time and again that they have the ability to quickly capitalize on demand driven mismatches.

It seems to me that the toughest pill to swallow for weary investors is AMZN's valuation. How do you value a dominant, disruptive stock like this? We first begin with current earnings, future expected growth, and then come up with an appropriate multiple to place on the estimated earnings per share. Keep in mind that a primary theme of our post-COVID investment thesis is the idea that quality large cap names should demand a premium, in the form of higher relative multiples.

As my regular readers know, I focus on five-year valuations. As a portfolio manager, I find it more advantageous to do five-year valuations. Long-term focused valuations help to mitigate the emotions that weave their way into the investment selection process.

As part of my selection criteria, I want to see at least 80% of upside potential over the next five years. Let's now take a look at my current valuation on Amazon, and see if meets my valuation criteria.

As you can see from the screenshot below, the company is expected to make $39.70 per share in 2021. This year it is expected to come in at $28.15 per share. Over the past five years, earnings have been growing at the blistering pace of 110% per year, making the AMZN one of the fastest-growing companies in the marketplace. Over the next five years, the consensus growth estimates are +32% per year.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database (4/13/2020)

Now, what kind of multiple to place on a dominant, high-growth company, positioned to capitalize on the current market environment. The company deserves a large premium to the current market multiple of 18 times earnings. AMZN's earnings are growing about four times faster than the S&P 500.

If we look at the current PE ratio of Amazon, we find that it is trading at 94 times trailing twelve-month earnings. We don't expect the shares to command that multiple five years from now. However, Amazon is currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 51.45. I have placed my own 35.6 five-year multiple on the shares.

Here is what my current valuation looks like:

$121.98 X 35.6=$4,337

This gives Amazon my highest allowable upside potential over the next five years, 100%. This obviously exceeds my valuation criteria. What would change the valuation? Lowering or raising the earnings expectations would impact the results. Lowering or raising the five-year growth rate would impact the price target.

The stock currently still checks all the boxes for me. Our ranking algorithm combines performance, valuation, and relative strength. In fact, Amazon is currently the No. 1 ranked stock overall in my database, a standout in all three of the above categories.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database (4/13/2020)

In summary, it should now be quite obvious that the market started putting in a bottom a few weeks ago, just as the growth rates in transmission of the COVID-19 virus were beginning to peak. Beneath the sideways pattern of the market, uptrends are beginning to form among some individual names. AMZN and other proven alpha generators, with solid balance sheets, should command a premium in the uncertain earnings season ahead. Let "quality" be your buoy in these choppy seas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.