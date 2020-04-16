ANI FDA Application, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

ANI Pharmaceuticals Submit Application for Relaunching Cortrophin Gel

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) announced that it has submitted a Prior Approval Supplement to the FDA. The supplement has been filed with the Endocrinology Division of the regulatory body. The application pertains to the re-commercialization of Purified Cortrophin® Gel (Repository Corticotropin Injection USP) (80 U/mL). The drug was initially approved by the FDA in 1954 and had over 54 indications on its approved label. Some of the most prominent conditions treated by the gel were ulcerative colitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple sclerosis.

ANI Pharmaceuticals has spent over $100 million for re-establishing and validating the commercial corticotropin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and Cortrophin® Gel drug product manufacturing processes. The company had acquired the NDA for the gel from Merck (NYSE:MRK) in 2016. ANI has attached a comprehensive characterization package with its PAS. The package provides in-depth information about the API as well as about Cortrophin Gel. It has been proved that the drug meets both the historical release specifications and modernized release specifications.

The US corticotropin market currently has only one product H.P. Acthar® Gel from Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK). Earlier, there were more than half a dozen approved and active corticotropin NDAs. However, all but ANI's Cortrophin® Gel and Cortrophin® Zinc were withdrawn and are not available in the markets. Dr. Mark Ginski, Vice President of Corticotropin Development for ANI said:

We are very pleased to have submitted this PAS on schedule and in hopes of bringing Cortrophin® Gel back to the market for both patients and physicians."

The company said that it has brought significant modernization to various processes.

ANI also stated that it plans to market the drug at a substantial discount to the current pricing of H.P. Acthar Gel. The company said that it also aims to reduce drug costs for the US government as nearly 60 percent of corticotropin spending is done by the government through its Medicaid and Medicare programs. The FDA now has a four-month period to provide a response to the application and to decide whether the submission is complete or not.

The PDUFA goal date for the FDA has been set on July 23, 2020. The company said that it anticipates the immediate launch of the drug depending upon the approval. The market for repository corticotropin injection 80 U/ml is pegged at $950 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a robust drug development pipeline with a focus on developing treatments for oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, extended-release products and narcotics.

ANI Pharmaceuticals also provided an update about the coming departure of its CEO Arthur S. Przybyl, who also serves as the company President on May 10, 2020. Mr. Przybyl said:

After 11 years as President and CEO of ANI, the Board and I have determined that the time is right to transition to new leadership as the Company prepares to launch Cortrophin® Gel and expand its portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical products."

The board is, currently, searching for new CEO and president.

La Jolla Stock Shoots Up as GIAPREZA to be Used for COVID-19 Treatment

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) announced that its GIAPREZA drug will be used in an emergency medical program in patients suffering from septic shock due to COVID-19. The program is being held at the Centre Hospitalier Interrégional Edith Cavell (CHIREC) Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium. As per Belgian law, authorized medicines can be made available prior to commercial availability in order to fulfill special patient needs.

GIAPREZA was recently approved by the European Commission. However, the drug is not commercially available in the market yet. Lakhmir Chawla, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company said:

La Jolla is committed to helping patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, and we hope that GIAPREZA will positively impact these patients."

The drug was approved by the US FDA in December 2017 as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shocks.

GIAPREZA works by copying the body's endogenous angiotensin II peptide, which is responsible for maintaining the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, which, in turn, is vital for regulating blood pressure. The medicine was given a positive nod by the European Commission in August 2019 for treating refractory hypotension in adults suffering from septic or other distributive shock who remain hypotensive even after taking adequate volume restitution and the use of catecholamines and other available vasopressor therapies.

Thromboembolic event is the most common adverse event associated with the use of this medicine. This event has been reported by more than 10 percent of the patients treated with GIAPREZA. The use of concurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis is advised for managing the risk of developing venous and arterial thrombotic and thromboembolic events. Further, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors may amplify the response to GIAPREZA while Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) may reduce such response.

Aytu BioScience Announces Launch of Regoxidine

Aytu BioScience (AYTU) reported the launch of Regoxidine for men and women. It is an over-the-counter foam formulation and is indicated for hair regrowth and treatment. The company distributes the product through its wholly-owned subsidiary Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:INNV). Regoxidine is in direct competition with Rogaine, the hair growth treatment from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Regoxidine contains 5% Minoxidil foam which is highly recommended for hair regrowth. The company is taking a multi-channel approach to marketing this product. It will be available through the company's own website as well as on Amazon and through its Beyond Human marketing and sales platform. It is estimated that over 11 million Americans purchased hair regrowth products in 2019. According to the American Hair Loss Association (AHLA) more than 95% of hair loss is caused by androgenetic alopecia. It is estimated that the 5% minoxidil market segment of the hair regrowth treatment market will grow more than 4.5% annually through 2024.

Regoxidine for men and for women constitutes the second and third FDA approvals for Innovus Pharmaceuticals. The company earlier received the FDA nod for its fluticasone propionate 50 mcg nasal spray, FlutiCare in 2017. The drug is indicated for treating nasal and allergy-related symptoms. Innovus Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing consumer healthcare products for improving men's and women's health and vitality. It commercializes over thirty-five consumer healthcare products for various segments such as respiratory health, men's health, and diabetes.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience, said:

We are excited about the launch of Regoxidine® OTC and the expansion of our consumer health product portfolio. Regoxidine® represents the first consumer product launch since completing the merger between Aytu and Innovus."

The combined entity will focus on the development of new therapies and the fortification of its over-the-counter product portfolio.

