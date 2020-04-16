EMB: Emerging Market Junk Bonds Could Sow The Seeds Of The Next Financial Crisis

Cascading defaults in emerging markets could be the epicenter of the next financial contagion.

After restoring order in a financial system facing the gravest danger since the Great Financial Crisis, Fed Chair Jerome Powell can certainly breathe a sigh of relief with a sense of "mission accomplished." By pledging to backstop as far as the junk bond ETFs, the Fed may seemingly have put a lid to every tail risk that could spawn the next financial contagion. The White House did its job as well with the trillions of fiscal stimulus and bailout of the airline industry.

Though we reckon there is still an elephant in the room that could spell trouble: emerging markets debt facing an acute risk of turning into junk and/or default due to deteriorating liquidity and fundamentals. Using the iShares JPMorgan Emerging Market Bonds ETF (EMB) as a proxy, we observe that EMB had crashed to its lowest level since late 2008 before the recent relief rally:

The fact that EMB holds USD-denominated rather than local currency debt certainly limited the damage. That said, EMB's total return since 2018 remains negative and notably underperforms its U.S. investment-grade (LQD) and high-yield (HYG) ETF peers, both of which will be on the Fed's new shopping list:

Comparing their high-level fundamental attributes, EMB is right between LQD and HYG in terms of its dividend yield and average credit rating being one notch below investment grade:

Symbol EMB LQD HYG Asset Class Emerging Markets Government Bonds U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bonds U.S. High-Yield Corporate Bonds Dividend Yield TTM 4.98% 3.17% 5.36% 30-Day SEC Yield 5.86% 3.49% 7.84% Average Credit Rating BB A B Effective Duration 7.98 8.996 2.829

As of 4/14/2020

Cascading Downgrades Loom In IG Emerging Markets

Deep-diving into EMB's exposure, we notice that 8 of its top 10 country allocation is in investment grade with an S&P credit rating being BBB or above. However, with crude oil plunging back to $20 per barrel despite the OPEC agreeing to a production cut deal, the fundamental outlook looks set to deteriorate for those heavily reliant on oil revenue such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia:

EMB Top 10 Country Allocation

Country Weight % Rating Oil Revenue as % GDP (as of 2017) # Covid-19 Cases (as of 2020/04/13) 1-Day New Cases % Chg Mexico 5.65% BBB 1.72% 4,661 442 9.48% Indonesia 4.95% BBB 0.83% 4,557 316 6.93% Turkey 4.11% B+ N/A 61,049 4093 6.70% Qatar 3.97% AA- 14.23% 3,231 252 7.80% Philippines 3.69% BBB+ N/A 4,932 284 5.76% Saudi Arabia 3.69% A- 23.10% 4,934 472 9.57% Brazil 3.54% BB- 1.25% 23,430 1238 5.28% Colombia 3.47% BBB- 2.67% 2,852 76 2.66% Russia 3.41% BBB- 6.43% 18,328 2558 13.96% South Africa 3.02% BB N/A 2,272 99 4.36% Top 10 39.50%

Source: ETF.com, TheGlobalEconomy.com, Worldometers

Furthermore, the likes of Turkey, Russia, Brazil have become new hotspots of the coronavirus with their new cases' curve still on a steepening trend. Prolonged outbreaks would put further strains on the developing countries' already vulnerable financial situation. As we type, Mexico was just downgraded by Fitch to BBB- and this is just the tip of the iceberg in our opinion.

Junk Emerging Markets Brace For The Worst

Prior to the viral crisis, many emerging markets had already been struggling with excessive debt and worsening economic outlook. Particularly Turkey (4% of EMB's exposure), which is already deep in junk territory with an inverted CDS curve, could be the next to default after Argentina. Per Foreign Policy:

Ankara, however, is not prepared for the inevitable economic slowdown. The lira has depreciated over 14 percent against the U.S. dollar this year to date, putting further strain on Turkey’s overleveraged nonfinancial companies that have foreign exchange liabilities totaling some $300 billion (one-third in short-term loans). As the country’s struggling businesses continue to experience shrinking revenues, the lira equivalent of servicing their foreign exchange liabilities has grown 20 percent over the last 12 months.

Furthermore, as Financial Times pointed out, there is a slew of other distressed countries with external financial requirements exceeding 90% of their GDP that will likely have to restructure their debt or default down the line. Bahrain (2% of EMB's exposure) already commenced restructuring talks with bondholders, while South Africa, Ecuador, Ukraine are among others that will come under increased pressure.

EMB Country Exposure with External Financial Requirements vs GDP % > 90%

Country Weight % Rating Oil Revenue as % GDP # Covid-19 Cases 1-Day Chg % Turkey 4.11% B+ N/A 61049 4093 6.70% South Africa 3.02% BB N/A 2272 99 4.36% Ecuador 2.65% C 4.96% 7529 63 0.84% Oman 2.51% BB+ 21.80% 727 128 17.61% Bahrain 2.19% B+ 2.01% 1361 225 16.53% Ukraine 2.19% B N/A 3102 325 10.48% Argentina 1.81% SD 0.74% 2277 135 5.93% Angola 1.48% B+ 15.75% 19 Distressed Total 19.96%

Source: ETF.com, TheGlobalEconomy.com, Worldometers

To summarize, EMB is heavily exposed to emerging markets that will most likely bear the most brunt of continued economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike HYG and other junk bond ETFs that are eligible to be backstopped by the Fed, EMB is subject to renewed margin call selling in the event of cascading credit downgrades and/or defaults.

Put Options On EMB - A Compelling Tail Risk Hedge

With the Fed firing on all cylinders, downside in the energy-laden U.S. junk bond market appears to be limited regardless of fundamentals. The divergence from crude oil prices, which already tumbled back to recent lows, serves as a great example. However, emerging markets are a different story, especially for a bond ETF which has the tendency of plunging deep under its NAV in the event of another liquidation-type sell-off. Technically, after decisively breaking through decade-long support, EM will likely slide towards the next swing point support at 80:

Source: Investing.com

We would suggest looking at June put options on EMB with 95 strike, which last traded at 3.30 on 4/14, with a target exit price of 15 for an over 4:1 reward-to-risk ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options positions on the above tickers mentioned.