AbbVie: Powerful R&D Portfolio Backing Strong Shareholder Returns

The company has a strong history of shareholder returns, and I expect that to continue going forward. This is especially true, given the company's EPS.

The company is focused on its R&D portfolio. The company has a significant number of drugs in its pipeline, which will launch soon and replace Humira revenue.

AbbVie has an impressive R&D portfolio that will back impressive shareholder returns. The company's Allergan acquisition is almost done.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is one of the largest publicly traded pharmaceutical companies in the world. At the same time, the company has a secure dividend yield of almost 6%. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's significant R&D spending and portfolio of R&D assets, along with the company's incredibly strong financial position, make it a quality long-term investment.

AbbVie Allergan Acquisition

One of AbbVie's most transformative announcements is the announced planned acquisition of the company of Allergan. This $63 billion takeover is one of the largest healthcare transactions ever and comes on the back of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) acquisition of Celgene.

AbbVie Unique Opportunity - AbbVie Investor Presentation

We are big fans of AbbVie's planned acquisition of Allergan. The acquisition is expected to be approved in the 2Q 2020 after some planned divestitures lead it to be approved in Europe earlier. Some additional divestitures might be required. However, the company has already performed quite well, only having minimum required current divestitures. I don't expect this to expand going forward.

The acquisition leverages AbbVie's strengths in a low interest rate environment, and the company believes the deal will mitigate all potential impacts of the company's 2023 U.S. Humira LOE. The company's growth platform should have ex-Humira sales of more than $30 billion, something that's incredibly impressive for a $120 billion company, especially if Humira can retain its strength.

The company, thanks to its financial ability to borrow debt, has the ability to generate significant financial rewards from this deal.

AbbVie Financial Benefits - AbbVie Investor Presentation

AbbVie, thanks to its financial position, should be able to generate immediate EPS and ROIC. The company expects first year 10% EPS growth (that accounts for all the shares issued) and up to 20% peak EPS increases. This is primarily due to the company's more than $2 billion in annual pre-tax synergies and cost synergies. The company's ROIC should quickly pass the company's cost of capital.

Overall, AbbVie's financial position should improve rapidly. That supports the ability to generate significant ROIC.

The company has the ability to significantly reduce debt as a result of strong operating cash flow. In the next year and a half, the company has the ability to reduce debt by $15-18 billion, a significant percentage of the company's $63 billion acquisition. The company expects significant future deleveraging possible by 2023, not surprising from a combined company with almost $20 billion in operating FCF and $7 billion in annual dividends.

Going forward, this acquisition is a financial slam dunk that will support long-term EPS growth for AbbVie.

AbbVie R&D Investment

At the same time, AbbVie is investing significantly in R&D, which has significant potential to generate shareholder rewards.

AbbVie Pipeline - AbbVie Investor Presentation

The above slide highlights AbbVie's massive R&D pipeline with a significant number of drugs in Phase 3. This image highlights how many exciting programs the company has, all of which have the potential to generate significant revenue for shareholders. Each of these drugs is expected to have incredibly exciting peak sales with the ability to diversify and protect the company into the 2020s.

That's important because these drugs need to replace Humira, which is approaching peak sales of almost $20 billion and expected to have sales of more than $15 billion by 2024. Going into the later 2020s, the sales from this blockbuster drug could start to evaporate much more significantly. The company's new drugs will need to replace these sales, although, given the company's ~15 P/E ratio, there's significant potential, assuming the company can more than replace sales.

Looking at the company's assets, Imbruvica is expected to have peak sales of ~$7 billion. Skyrizi is expected to see peak sales approaching $5 billion. Rinvoq is expected to have peak sales approaching $6.5 billion. Venclexta is expected to have peak sales towards $2 billion. Veliparib could have peak sales approaching $1 billion. ABBV-951, a Parkinson's disease candidate, has significant potential.

The company's entire Phase 3 pipeline together has peak sales potential of more than $20 billion, enough to replace all of Humira, not counting the company's other candidates. These candidates have the potential to generate significant earnings and shareholder returns for those who own AbbVie.

AbbVie Clearances - AbbVie Investor Presentation

These are the pipelines that investors should pay close attention to. The company, in 2020 and 2021, should see significant pipeline milestones. The company will actually see the potential for the highest shareholder returns in the 2022-2024 period, as the company's pipeline milestones mean tens of billions of sales from new drugs, and Humira sales will remain strong.

AbbVie Shareholder Return Potential

Putting this all together, AbbVie has the potential to generate significant shareholder rewards.

AbbVie Dividend Growth - AbbVie Investor Presentation

Nowhere is AbbVie's commitment to shareholders more evident than its increase in dividends since its spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), from which it was spun off in 2013. The company has increased its dividends by a staggering 168%, increasing its current yield to almost 6%, despite the run-up that its share price has experienced.

At the same time, thanks to the company's Allergan acquisition, it is expecting significant EPS growth going forward. The company's adjusted EPS has increased to almost $8/share. The company seems to be paying ~50% of its EPS as dividends, which is exciting when you look at forecasts for EPS to increase to $13.4/share by 2022. That'd push the company's dividend past 8% for those who invest today.

Abbott Laboratories has a strong history of increasing dividends, and there's no reason why AbbVie won't be able to continue that.

AbbVie Risks

AbbVie has one significant risk worth paying attention to. The company's most significant risk is that investing in healthcare is an R&D intensive business with enormous competition where success is not guaranteed. The company has more than doubled R&D expenditures since it first went public as a company, spending more than $5 billion annually on R&D.

If the company has some bad runs, then that could lead to significant shareholder value destruction. As a result, investing in pharmaceutical companies always has some inherent risk.

Conclusion

AbbVie has significant potential that helps to support it as a quality investment. The company's Allergan acquisition is incredibly impressive and should immediately be accretive for EPS. The company should see EPS increase by double digits, especially when taking into account the company's new share issuance. Additionally, the company will be able to rapidly deleverage.

It's a $63 billion acquisition, and the company will be able to pay off almost $20 billion in debt in almost 2 years.

AbbVie has an incredibly impressive R&D portfolio. The company will be able to rapidly cover the loss in revenue from Humira, with its new drugs expected to significantly expand its overall revenue, as they ramp up in revenue faster than declines in revenue from Humira. That, along with the company's strong history of shareholder returns, means those who invest now will do well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.