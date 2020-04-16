Lyft: Less Uncertainty Than Uber But Still A Hold

Lyft (LYFT) has seen substantial swings in value since the beginning of the outbreak; the company saw its valuation slashed from $16.2bn in mid-February to $4.3bn at its low, an amount less than its current total cash holding. The rideshare market got crushed as cities went into lockdown, the rideshare industry has seen up to a 94% decrease in bookings since mid-February. Lyft is the second-largest player in North America, and unlike Uber (UBER) with Eats, Freight, and other bets is a pureplay rideshare company with little diversity. Currently, Lyft's market capitalization sits at $8.7bn, given current market conditions I believe that this is the top of the value range for Lyft. Lyft is currently a hold, and as I see, there is no real reason to invest in such volatility and uncertainty at this time.

Source: KoyFin.com

Lyft's exposure to COVID-19 is limited as they only operate in North America. Below is a history of both Uber and Lyft's overall App download rankings in the U.S. for both android and IOS and Uber's international download rankings for IOS. We can imply from these rankings that the hit to rideshare outside the U.S. has been far more significant than that inside. Uber's ranking in the UK, France, and Spain falling from around 50 (the same as Uber's U.S. ranking pre-COVID) to 800 in the U.K. and 1000 in France and Spain while Uber's U.S. ranking only fell to 400. Given this, Lyft's limited global reach could allow them to capitalize and suffer less than Uber, their main competitor.

Source: AppAnnie.com

True COVID-19 Income Impact Highly Uncertain

Lyft saw continued slowing of revenue growth into 2019 of 47% in comparison to 103% in 2018 and 208% in 2017. However, their EBIT (Earnings Before Interest & Tax) margin improved from -45% in 2018 to -31% in 2019, indicating improving cost efficiency within the firm. This improvement is an advance on Lyft's chief rival Uber who saw EBIT/Revenue margin deteriorate from -25% to -28% in the same period. However, Uber saw a much more significant improvement in its rideshare segment, the area in which Lyft competes.

I recently wrote an article on Uber in which I discussed how due to the IPO and recent sales of business segments GAAP income statement was difficult to break down and make comparisons with Net profit jumping from $997m in 2018 to -$8.5bn in 2019. The same is true with Lyft, with the recent IPO Lyft has seen a substantial stock-based comp expense of $1.59bn in comparison to $8.57m in 2018. From this Lyft saw a net loss 2.5 times the previous year with R&D spending jumping 500%. Below is a model of Lyft's income statement excluding all stock-based compensation and interest income.

Source: Lyft SEC Filing

Interest income has also been removed from this normalized income statement. Interest income grew 54% in 2019 as Lyft's cash and equivalents grew 43%, and return boring investments grew 62% as the company rose capital from its IPO. Removing stock-based compensation and interest income allows us to compare each year on an equal footing. Lyft saw their normalized net loss in 2019 grow 14%, a significant improvement from 39% in 2018.

Lyft still has $1.1bn in stock-based compensation which it plans to issue over the next 2.6 years, this equates to an extra quarterly cost of $105m until mid-2022. We can expect stock-based comp to be higher than this as the company issues more and could assume around $2bn total over that time period.

Lyft has seen improving normalized gross profit margins over the last 2 years from 34% in Q1 2018 to 52% in Q4 2019, cost of revenue for this margin calculation includes costs such as insurance, payment processing, hosting and technology and some personal expenses. Normalized sales and marketing have seen significant reductions on a percent of revenue basis over the last 2 years, as a percentage of revenue S&M has fallen from 42% to 18% from Q1 2018 to Q4 2019. Lower driver incentives and advertising cost dropping $127m were the leading causes. Lyft's normalized net profit margin for the same period improved from -59% to -15%, with the average for 2019 being -28%. Source: Lyft SEC Filing

COVID-19 has put a stop to all but the most essential travel plans and put riders on high alert, with most choosing not risking getting in a stranger's car. Uber stated in their Q4 earnings call they saw rideshare bookings drop as much as 70% in parts of the U.S. on 19th March. Research from Superfly Insights on 31st March suggesting Uber's ride demand could have dropped as much as 94%, Lyft having little diversification unlike Uber (Eats, freight, etc.); this is cause for concern. With Lyft only operating in North America, we can expect COVID-19 to affect only the very end of Q1 with the hardest hit in Q2. Cases in the U.S. went above 10,000 on 19th March and New York, one of Lyft's largest markets, went on lockdown on 20th March, thus only significantly affecting 10% of Q1.

Assuming the peak of the outbreak while most social restrictions are in place runs from 20th March - mid-May, we can model some scenarios of Lyft's Revenue for Q1 and Q2. Given the unpredictable nature of this event, these models should be taken with a pinch of salt; this is just a way of demonstrating the effect of changes in demand on Lyft's quarterly and yearly financials. There are three likely scenarios for Lyft, the best case is that the restrictions are lifted towards the end of April and demand for rideshare jumps back to pre-virus levels before the end of Q2. The worst case is that demand drops significantly and restrictions are not lifted until the end of May with a slow recovery back to the norm. The most likely case I see is that rideshare sees a significant hit (around 50% of revenue) until mid-May when restrictions are lifted and demand recovers into the end of Q2.

Best Case: Revenue falls to ~60% of Q4 Revenue recovers to Q4 2019 levels mid Q2 same as Q4 2019 in Q3 2020 and increases 10% in Q4 2020.

Revenue falls to ~60% of Q4 Revenue recovers to Q4 2019 levels mid Q2 same as Q4 2019 in Q3 2020 and increases 10% in Q4 2020. Base Case: Revenue falls to ~50% of Q4 2019 Revenue and recovers to Q4 2019 levels beginning Q3 same as Q4 2019 in Q4 2020.

Revenue falls to ~50% of Q4 2019 Revenue and recovers to Q4 2019 levels beginning Q3 same as Q4 2019 in Q4 2020. worst Case: Revenue falls to ~40% of Q4 Revenue recovers to ~ 80% of Q4 2019 levels in Q3 2020 and doesn't fully recover with Q4 2020 being 90% of Q4 2019.

Source: Personal Forecast, Lyft SEC Filing

Given the expected drop of at least 50% in bookings, something between the base case and worst-case seems likely, the virus event is expected to change consumer habits at least until the end of the year. It wouldn't be unreasonable to think Lyft users will think twice before getting into a ride, especially a shared ride which Lyft has currently stopped operating potentially pricing out a segment of Lyft's user base. In my opinion, we can defiantly expect negative revenue growth in 2020, having a considerable impact on Lyft's bottom line with costs not as variable as many expect. Lyft doesn't pay drivers, they just take a fee. Much of Lyft's costs come from insurance, hosting, and personal, all costs much harder to cut for the short term.

Lyft saw Normalized R&D costs increase 80% in 2019, down from 121% in 2018 with R&D expense representing around 15% of revenue in both years. Lyft has been venturing into autonomous vehicles (A.V.'s) much like Uber, however, unlike Uber, Lyft has partnered with two large automakers to allow Lyft to focus on their app integration and software. Lyft first entered a $500m non-exclusive deal with GM (NYSE:GM) becoming a strategic partner to enable Lyft drivers to get deals on GM cars and to work on producing a network of on-demand autonomous vehicles. In 2017 Lyft entered an agreement with Ford (NYSE:F) to allow Ford vehicles to connect directly with Lyft's app using Ford's pre-developed A.V.'s from Argo AI and electric vehicles. Lyft acquired Blue Vision Labs, a London augmented reality start-up in 2018 to assist in building its level 5 A.V. Lyft has also offered an open platform for other self-drive firms such as Drive.ai and Alphabet. The self-drive industry is expected to be worth over $7 trillion. However, this technology is still years if not decades out and Lyft has big hurdles to overcome between now and then.

With the financial strains of the COVID-19 outbreak weighing on Lyft's bottom line, cuts to bloated costs seem like the best solution. Lyft should cut R&D spending on A.V.s and shift focus to its main business model, however, this seems unlikely to happen as investors see significant value in the A.V. space. Uber is unlikely to stop pushing their research in this segment and if allowed to get ahead could force Lyft out of the race. Lyft has a problematic choice, do they want to sacrifice future value and growth to save the company in the short term, seems like an obvious choice.

Balance Sheet Looking Strong Going into Troubled Times

Lyft had a solid cash position going into 2020 after the March 2019 IPO with $4.41bn in cash, with 87% of that in investments. 35% of Lyft's cash and equivalents are restricted, these funds are held in trust accounts and are primarily used as insurance premiums and collateral, and as such can't easily be used for operations and is instead earning the company returns while it waits to be paid out. This leaves Lyft with $2.85bn in operational cash and investments. Lyft currently holds no long-term debt, except for a $300m line of credit of which $104m is outstanding, Lyft inherited when it made Flexdrive a wholly-owned subsidiary on 7th February, costing $20m.

Lyft's cash burn, much like Uber's is worrying. The company expected an EBITDA loss of around $450m in 2020, so a net loss of approximately $600m. This estimate was pre-COVID-19 and as such I expect a much larger loss this year, likely at least $1.0bn. Given the current level of cash burn, we can expect current cash reserves to last around 3 years, although if Lyft can return to cost-cutting, this could be extended. I see this cash position as far safer than that of Uber and feel that Lyft has the ability to out-sustain Uber purely in cash burn.

Lyft's biggest liability is insurance reserves, representing 48% of the total. This amount represents the ultimate total amount needed for insurance claims, either through third parties or primarily through Lyft's wholly-owned insurance subsidiary. Losses paid for insurance claims grew 148% in 2019 with reserves for expected claims growing 70% over the same period. The only true way to reduce this cost for Lyft is fewer accidents. Lyft's push towards automation may help this, although any real impact of this won't be felt for years at the least.

Source: Lyft SEC Filing

Legal and Policy Risks Still Haunt The Industry

The rideshare industry has been plagued the world over with lawsuits, local and national policy changes and licensing issues. Lyft only operating in the U.S. and Canada means the risk for a significant shift in policy is highly concentrated. This happened recently in California (Lyft's most prominent market) where under California's Assembly Bill 5, drivers must be treated as employees and not contractors. Similar regulation is being put into place in Connecticut, Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Jersey. On 2nd April a U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria warned gig economy firms including Lyft and Uber that not classifying drivers as employees in California was "really disregarding the rule of law." This regulation change if rolled out over the entire U.S. could cost Lyft billions in extra employee tax, insurance, sick pay and unemployment. Lyft said in response to the claim they have been misclassifying employees:

"The company disputes any allegations of wrongdoing and intends to continue to defend itself vigorously in these matters."

Conclusion

Lyft is currently a hold. There is no reason to be investing in companies with such uncertainty given the quantity of proven, profitable, and long-established companies that are currently at significant discounts. Limiting risk in volatile times by avoiding financially unstable companies is vital for investors to maintain returns and limit excessive downdraw. Lyft is in a stronger cash position than Uber, although likely burning through its cash at a similar rate. Lyft's focus on rideshare will likely hurt the firm in the short run as demand is decimated. However, its limited international exposure will benefit Lyft during this crisis. Lyft may become a good value proposition around $10 - $15 per share, although we will have to wait until the 5th May earnings call to get an accurate idea of the company's current distress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.