Gold Enters A New Era

Introduction

The record expansion of money printing by global central banks is boosting gold to a new higher level. Physical gold is a constant solid that is regarded as money throughout history. Today, gold is valued in currencies. When the quantity of the overall currencies suddenly grows at a rapid rate, they will all devalue relative to gold. Since gold is traded globally, it is best to treat gold as a global currency that retains value.

To understand the current financial and economic crisis from a monetary viewpoint that includes gold, a good starting point is to review gold as money since 1900 which spanned the Great Depression and the two world wars. Back then, gold was only $20 as compared to $1,750 today, and the increase was solely due to the devaluation of the dollar over time. Depending on how the governments handle this pandemic, global financial markets can slide into a depression level again. Therefore, monitoring the moves of the central banks and governments is essential to adjust the investment moves accordingly.

The above diagram shows the latest quantitative easing activity from the Fed. The motive sounds to be just to reflate stock and bond prices, but likely to benefit the banks as they have extra liquidity to deploy in making profits. Regardless, the unprecedented acceleration of money growth will undermine the value of the US dollar, or UUP. At $1,750 today, gold rises ahead of my earlier targets. A longer-term target price of $2,100 for gold may happen in 2021.

The above diagram illustrates a financial portfolio with gold as focus among the four major asset classes of currencies, long-term bonds, stocks and gold as represented by UUP, TLT, SPY and GLD in the following charts. The main asset classes of the fiat system are currencies, bonds and stocks. This system may work well if these asset prices are not overvalued and the authorities limit money growth. But none of these wishes are true today as the opposites prevail. Fortunately, gold is a solid alternative and is accepted globally as a Tier 1 asset. Miners also expand the flexibility of stock holdings. The performance of miners usually is tied to gold prices. These days, miners deserve to be under the spotlight when the gold price rises.

Elemental rotation among the four major assets reflects the dynamic money flows within the globally closed system. Making profits are simplified if we can anticipate the relative direction of flows among assets so that we can position timely. Money flows are indicated by price and momentum movements. Secondary rotation means the same concept applies by expanding the number of assets to many dissimilar ETFs.

Global developments

The above table outlines many of the reasons about the merits for gold investment. The future value of the US dollar is doubtful. With lower oil price, the demand for the dollar may diminish over time. The Fed just expanded its balance sheet by 60% in six months as compared to the balance sheet over 100 years. The effects on USD depend on the relative amount of money printing by other central banks, as they all are printing. Collectively, all currencies likely will devalue against gold. The globe is experiencing something drastic, a once a century event. Assets are subjected to deflation threats during times of economic stress. Except physical gold, its price generally will rise roughly proportionate to the global growth rate of fiat money, and it will preserve the purchasing power.

Major asset classes

The charts in this article have a starting date of 06/08/2015.

This 12-month data input chart shows many of the rotating aspects of the four major asset classes, as money flow has preference of one asset class over others at different times. In general, gold paired with bonds and stocks paired with the dollar.

Liquidity Crisis

The above chart is based on US dollar, or UUP, in light blue, which means the other asset class is divided by or relative to UUP. This transformation of data is for easier visual. Each curve is warped so the resulting curve values are slightly different when viewed in the UUP space.

This visual illustrates the liquidity crisis on 03/09/2020 very well. The shortage of the US dollar forced dumping of all financial assets, including stocks, bonds and gold, for two weeks. The crisis resulted with the coordinated efforts by the Treasury and the Fed to increase the balance sheet by a record amount, over 60% in four weeks. The magnitude of this increase cannot be overstated. The immediate rebound of asset prices after the flooding of the new liquidity is self-evident. Gold can be the best, long-term winner, because of the danger of potential future dollar devaluation.

Another way to view the data inputs is to divide each major asset by the daily average of the four. The advantage is to warp the input data set into four curves rotating in a horizontal manner. The strength and weakness of each asset become more apparent, so that its trend is easier to see against other asset classes. For example, UUP and then TLT become weaker lately while GLD and SPY are strong.

The chart above represents the momentum plot of the previous chart. The mathematical operation is simply the smoothed current price subtracting the prior week average price. The curves are more sensitive than the price curves in the previous charts. The weakness in UUP and TLT is more obvious. The change in momentum of each asset generally leads price movement which can be helpful in trading. All these charts, viewing the same data from a different angle, are complements to other technical analyses.

These curves can also be divided by gold. Again, the weakness of UUP and TLT becomes very clear. The rotational aspect of these major asset classes becomes apparent; the weakness of some assets accompanies the strength of the others. Monitoring the change of trend of each asset with reference to the others can be helpful in making investment decisions.

The chart below shows the gold basics composite in purple color. The composite climbed rapidly in mid-February to a peak on March 9 because of the softness in the dollar, interest rate and stocks. The liquidity crisis, when the dollar shot up, slammed gold down in a classic overbought to oversold pattern. Gold rebounded since 03/23 and has surpassed the prior highs. Interestingly, the purple curve rests at a higher level than in February, signaling gold is entering a new era, an era of zero interest rate and devaluing currencies relative to gold. If these conditions hold, gold may break $2,100 in 2021.

The composite chart is used mostly as a timing indicator by tracking the macro conditions of gold.

Gold enters a new level

The gold market is global. To reflect the real price of gold, we need to multiply the value of the currency with gold, UUP*GLD or $gold in brown. The strong US dollar since the trade war two years ago contributed to the higher $gold than gold itself. Gold in most other major currencies broke the records already as the US is getting close to do the same.

Miners are undervalued

The miners are at the level when gold price was $1,570 in August last year. Today's higher gold price has not rewarded the miners so far. Higher gold price promotes higher profitability for the miners. The coming earnings season will be much better than the last quarter because of the higher average price. The only concern may be the disruption of production, which will affect each miner differently.

Conclusion

The global fiat system is in trouble, with the major asset classes facing tremendous challenges. Namely, the devaluation of currencies due to excessive money printing, the huge increase in budget deficits due to higher spending and lower tax receipt, and the reduction of earnings for stocks. Only gold is unaffected by the crisis. The future appears to be rocky for all financial markets other than gold, and it is the asset of choice with the miners if history is any guide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.