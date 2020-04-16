Market Volatility Bulletin: Vol Of Vol Takes A Stab At Returning To 'Normal'

Market Intro

CNBC: 11:39AM EST

Spot VIX is little changed after the jobless claims figure notched in at 5.25MM.

US averages are quite mixed on the Thursday session thus far: losses for the Dow (DIA) and the Russell (IWM), with modest gains for the S&P (SPY) and a 1.50% increase on the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ). European indexes (VGK) posted gains of 1% or less.

Thoughts on Volatility

I appreciate the kind words as it relates to the airline bailouts, Robin: sincere thanks.

More saliently, Robin's point about the fact that rescue plans may end up getting split into chunks of aid. That really makes good sense, as moral hazard issues may ensue if the government just hands out lump sum payments up front (see just below).

Finally, it bears (ha ha) mention that the 2000-2003 bear market was a pretty drawn out affair, and the demographics of ownership may have resided at the time more with Baby Boomers, who at the time were still at or near their peak earning years. My guess is that as the ownership structure has aged, ironically the demographic shift may make risk assets more rather than less volatile.

It's funny. In an introductory finance class, one is likely to learn that dividends are paid out at the discretion of the board of directors, and are not in any legal sense owed to shareholders. This in fact is one of the key reasons that investment in shares carries more risk than investment in other asset classes such as debt.

Corporations have an imperative to do what they can to maximize shareholder wealth, subject to ethical considerations toward stakeholders such as suppliers, employees, customers, etc. Weakening the financial health of the firm at a time of crisis in order to pay shareholders their quarterly dividend in the here and now I argue is pennywise and pound-poor.

I was just thinking about something akin to this earlier today. Not "blow-dry swaps", but just broadly that the fact that the virus has fundamentally caused people to alter their day-to-day patterns. Someone may not stop in for coffee on the way to work now, or perhaps an individual doesn't get his or her haircut before going to the grocery store. I'm sure you catch my meaning.

One person's spending is another's income. When spending patterns shift out of necessity, income patterns are sure to follow suit. Many of our spending patterns are essentially on autopilot: we buy things because, well because we buy them.

Term Structure

We've been seeing the VIX of VIX gradually walk down to levels that are not so far off "normal" for the index (80-125 is not atypical). So vol on the near-dated VX futures are set to take on a somewhat calmer tone, per the options market.

Of course, 132 is not a low number per se, but that's not the point. Once a market breaks loose from any semblance of normalcy, it can be cheering to see the shift toward a more recognizable range. Vol products do appear to be attempting such a return.

Still, I'd caution that we're not quite out of the woods yet. Robin mentioned earlier that during the 2000-2003 US equity bear market, he recollected a spot VIX that mostly ranged between 25 and 40. VX futures didn't exist at that point, so we cannot know how the market behaved. Even during the GFC, these markets were far less liquid and developed than they are now, and so I'd say the past is even less prologue than is typically the case.

Even so, I find the fact that the VIX3M and VIX6M are still residing at or above the current May VX contract to be suggestive that vol readings may be resistant to drifting too much lower from here. I'll be the first to confess that my reading is not the only legitimate way to view the data. But it is an interpretation of the current state of affairs that I wanted to share with readers. If you see the VIX3M and VIX9M levels differently, then please chime in on the matter.

Wrap Up

