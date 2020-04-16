Huntington Ingalls Industries: A Large Backlog With Future Financial Value

COVID-19 poses a risk that may influence operational productivity but they currently are making critical shipbuilding milestones.

Investment Thesis

The current stock market has resulted in a short term decrease for Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) but they are a long term value creator, with rising dividends and share buybacks, doing business in a robust government market. Increasing Free Cash Flow and its return to shareholders are the primary metrics for consideration to adding this equity to one's portfolio. $3 billion of Free Cash is expected to be returned through 2024.

Source: Fidelity Investments, April 15, 2020

Source: HII 2019 Annual Report

We will review HII's current financial position, new opportunities and a very healthy FY20 - FY24 projection. Financial impacts of COVID-19 will be quantified by management as time goes on but the shipyards are open for business, designated as "mission essential" by the federal government. As of April 11, 21 positive cases have been identified for Newport News shipyard employees. The Newport News facility has modified their work schedule as announced on April 15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has established the basis for shipbuilding and company success over the next decade. 85% of shipbuilding revenue over the next five years, through 2024, is now on contract. And all but one, the Columbia Class submarine, is repeat business.

Source: HII February 18 Investor Day

The three year old Technical Solutions segment is now 13% of revenues, growing and providing diversification.

Source: HII February 18 Industry Day

HII participates in healthy and well-funded government markets.

Nearly all of HII's customers are government, Department of Defense, Navy, US Coast Guard and the Department of Energy. Their budgets should remain strong in 2021. Even after post-election and large COVID-19 financial actions, their customer budgets may continue to be robust.

Source: HII February 18 Investor Day

2019 Earnings

2019 revenues finished at $8.9 billion, an increase of 8.8% over 2018.

However Operating Income, Operating Margin and EPS were lower than in 2018. Per Chris Kaster, EVP & CFO "The decreases were primarily due to a less favorable operating FAS/CAS (cost accounting standards) adjustment compared to 2018, an asset impairment charge related to our oil and gas business and losses on a fleet support services contract, as well as lower risk retirement at Ingalls." (As a note: FAS/CAS are accounting standards, including for federal contracts, and HII has sold the oil and gas business). The tax rate in 2019 of 19.6% was higher than 2018 of 13.9%. Source: HII February 13, 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Shipbuilding is financially volatile with 10 - 15 large, complex warships going through the production schedule. An issue in one of the lines could influence the quarterly earnings. I view this business as needing to focus on long term value, not Quarter to Quarter EPS.

Importantly Free Cash Flow increased in 13% 2019. The backlog is an unprecedented $46.5 billion, double 2018 of $23 billion. In round numbers, with an annual revenue of $9 billion/year, this equates to five years of backlog. Actually 85% as we will see below. While the dividend yield is 2.12% HII paid out $149 million in 2019 and repurchased 1 million shares at a cost of $214 million. Their goal is to return substantially all FCF to shareholders

Source: HII February 13, 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Subsequent to the 2019 earnings release, HII announced, on April 3, the award of $1.5 billion for the construction of amphibious transport dock LPD 31. The ship will be the 15th in the San Antonio class and the second Flight II LPD. As with previous LPD's it will be built at Ingalls.

LPD 31 Rendering

Source: HII Press Release

Guided-Missile Frigate Program

In June 2019, the Navy issued Request for Proposals for the new guided-missile frigate. The request called for ten ships (one firm order and nine options). The Navy plans to ultimately purchase 20 frigates. The procurement, is currently in source selection. Award is expected in mid-summer 2020.

Competitors include Austal (ASX) USA, an Australian shipbuilder (Littoral Combat Ship trimaran version); General Dynamics (GD) Bath Iron Works; Fincantieri (FCT), Italian shipbuilder in Marinette, Wisconsin (Littoral Combat Ship version) and HII. The HII bid appears to be a version of the National Security Cutter built at Ingalls. The Congressional Research Service [CSR] document "Navy Frigate Program: Background and Issues for Congress", dated March 22, 2020 included the following table:

The first frigate is estimated to cost $1.3 billion, with subsequent ships reducing to about $1 billion/ship.

The frigate would be smaller in size and tonnage than the DDG Destroyers being built at Ingalls.

The CSR report also contains the following:

While HII may have a competitive offer, the Navy and Congress might be influenced by maintaining the shipbuilding industrial base. Both Austal USA and Fincantieri are building the Littoral Combat Ship for the Navy, which will come to an end during the frigate program.

Should HII be successful with an award it fills in the "Not Under Contract" portion in the slide shown above.

Unmanned Capability

HII sees growth across all segments in the unmanned underwater and surface platforms and it has become a critical part of their strategy. The Navy is developing the unmanned technology across small, medium, large and extra-large segments.

With the acquisition of Hydroid, HII has become a complete provider of unmanned vehicle capability in design, production, test, fielding and sustainment.

Source: HII February 18, 2020 Industry Day

Source: HII February 18, 2020 Industry Day

The Navy plans to fund two large unmanned surface vessels [LUSVs] with $373 million in research [RDT&E] funds and begin experimenting with them to develop such vessels with an offensive missile capability. Transition to procurement is expected to begin in 2021.

HII now has end to end systems engineering and fabrication capability in the unmanned underwater and surface platform.

HII's FY20 - 24 Financial Projections and the Navy's FY21 Budget

The past few years the Department of Defense shipbuilding budget has approached $24 billion/year. 2021, while still uncertain, could be at $20 billion. These have been historically high budgets. A number of years ago they were in the $14 billion to $16 billion range.

From the Congressional Research Service publication "Navy Force Structure and Shipbuilding Plans: Background and Issues for Congress" April 1, 2020

"The Navy states that its proposed FY2021 budget requests the procurement of eight new ships, but this figure includes LPD-31, an LPD-17 Flight II amphibious ship that Congress procured (i.e., authorized and appropriated procurement funding for) in FY2020 (see previous section.) Excluding this ship, the Navy's proposed FY2021 budget requests the procurement of seven new ships rather than eight, including

one Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine - SSBN,

one Virginia-class attack submarine -SSN,

two DDG-51 destroyers,

one FFG(X) frigate, and

two TATS towing, salvage, and recue ships."

And as usual Congress can reject or go along with the Navy's proposed budget and recommendations. Or they could add ships, e.g. another submarine.

HII is the major subcontractor to General Dynamics Electric Boat for about 22% of the Columbia submarine and finances. Thus this scope and work is near certain.

HII can and will compete for the others above with the possible exception of the TATS towing, salvage, and rescue ships. These ship are typically less than $100 million and smaller than ships built by HII. Expect a "no bid" from HII.

The Navy and Marines may eventually evolve to smaller and unmanned platforms, but it would most likely be an evolution over time. And, as noted above, HII is positioning for future unmanned platforms as described.

Conclusion

HII is poised for long term value creation. 85% of revenue through FY24 is now under contract. Shipbuilding revenues have the potential for a CAGR of 3% in the next few years with an operating margin of 9%. Free Cash Flow through FY24 is projected to be about $3 billion, most, if not all, will be returned to shareholders. And HII has a strong balance sheet.

The Technical Solutions segment is providing both diversification and growth.

Source: HII February 18 Investor Day

Source: HII February 18 Investor Day

With all that said the COVID-19 may have an impact on 2020 operations and ship construction. The facilities are operating with HII focusing on employee health. They are following CDC guidelines as much as possible and providing flexibility for employees. 25% of employees are working from home. HII is instituting an expanded family leave policy and practicing working at a distance, although some critical work requires closer contact. The Navy and DOD continues to view HII's work as mission essential.

The Navy is supporting their contractors and subcontractors with financial payments and liquidity. Some payments have actually been made early. A particular focus has been on smaller supply chain businesses.

At this point HII is meeting major critical shipbuilding milestones. It's too early to obtain specifics of the impact.

HII's 1st Quarter earning conference call is May 7 at which time impacts may be made more specific.

From Mike Petters, President and CEO, closing remarks at the February 18 Industry Day.

Source: HII February 18 Industry Day

HII is a great value creator but investors should watch how COVID-19 may impact the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.