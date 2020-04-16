The Worst Is Over For Agency mREITs Thanks To The Fed's Unlimited QE

With no credit risk, a virtual cap on spreads thanks to the Fed, and higher returns on new capital, agency mREITs are poised to benefit.

mREITs have had a rough couple of months. Despite the sharp recent rally, most stocks in the sector are down around 50% from their February highs. I believe that this sharp drop has opened up a buy opportunity, especially in agency-focused mREITs.

Agency mREITs can be essentially thought of as levered bond funds: they buy agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) funded mostly through short-term borrowing in the repo market, and earn the spread between the yield on the MBS and cost of repo borrowings. Their portfolios are usually levered 5 to 10 times to juice up the returns.

Agency-focused mREITs are considered less risky as compared to mREITs that invest mostly in non-agency securities. This is because the agency RMBS are backed by the U.S. government and carry virtually no credit risk. However, the events of last month showed that these stocks are not immune from sharp selloffs in a general risk-off environment.

The Macro Picture: What Happened?

To understand what the future holds for the agency-focused mREITs, it's important to understand how we got here.

As the reality of the massive impact of the virus on the global economy started to set in late February, there was a general risk-off sentiment where investors started selling all risk assets indiscriminately. MBS securities also felt the brunt of the selloff.

The chart below shows the OAS spread on the market-weighted S&P U.S. MBS index. The OAS spread measures the yield differential between agency MBS and treasury securities of similar tenor. An increase in the spread means investors are asking for a higher yield over treasuries to buy MBS securities, resulting in a fall in the price of these securities. This leads to a fall in book values of the mREITs that hold them.

S&P U.S. Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Option Adjusted Spread (OAS)

You can see from the chart what happened in the broader MBS markets in March. The OAS spread on this index spiked from around 70 bps at the end of February to a peak of 144 bps in March, before coming back down.

As the prices of the assets held by mREITs declined, the leverage ratios naturally went up. To keep the leverage under control, mREITs were forced to sell assets, often into unfavorable market conditions driven by margin calls from repo lenders. AGNC CEO Gary Kain noted that the volatility and lack of liquidity in agency MBS securities in mid March were the worst conditions he had seen in his 30-year career. This sequence of events led to a sharp sell-off in agency mREITs, as investors panic set in.

The sell-off was even worse in mREITs that invest in credit-sensitive assets as the economic outlook deteriorated significantly. Some non-agency mREITs announced that they were having difficulty meeting margin calls, which led to mass panic selling in the sector.

The tables below shows year to date price returns for some of the mREIT stocks:

Agency-Focused mREITs Name (Ticker) Year-to-date Return (Price Only) AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) -33% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) -37% Dynex Capital Inc (DX) -19% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) -25% Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) -40% ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) -52%

Non-Agency/Hybrid mREITs Name (Ticker) Year-to-date Return (Price Only) CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) -64% New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) -68% Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) -69% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) -76% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) -54% MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) -76% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) -53%

Note that agency mREITs have generally performed better than non-agency/hybrid mREITs.

Fed to the Rescue

A large part of this outperformance is driven by Fed intervention: the FOMC announced on March 23rd that it would buy treasuries and agency MBS securities in as much amount necessary to support financial conditions. The unlimited QE announcement upped the ante from the Fed’s previous announcement to buy at least $500 billion of Treasuries and $200 billion of agency MBS.

The impact of the open-ended QE announcement can be seen in the chart above; note that MBS OAS spreads peaked on the date of the announcement, and started coming back down as liquidity conditions improved and the Fed backstop generally calmed down MBS investors’ fears.

You can also see that despite the sharp fall in MBS spreads from March highs, they remain elevated as compared to normal levels. With the Fed’s announcement of unlimited buying in the MBS market, I believe that the probability of additional spikes in MBS spread in the coming months is low. While it might take some time, I expect MBS spreads to gradually decrease in the coming months as investors digest the Fed’s moves, and the overall fear driven by the virus outbreak dies down.

The Fed has lowered its benchmark rate to 0% to 0.25%, which is good news for mREITs as this will bring down their borrowing costs in the short-term repo markets. On the other side of the yield curve, the strong fiscal response to the virus has caused long-term interest rates to back up from their lows, resulting in a steepening of the yield curve.

The developing macroeconomic scenario has two implications for agency mREITs:

If, in line with my expectations, MBS spreads tighten in the coming months, mREITs will see their book values per share increase due to rise in values of their investments in agency MBS The elevated MBS spreads combined with a relatively steep yield curve indicates that these mREITs can potentially get superior returns on freshly deployed capital, which should support mREIT earnings in the coming months.

Thus, with borrowing costs lower, and high potential returns on fresh capital deployment, I believe that agency mREITs will do well in the coming months.

Implications for Agency mREIT Stocks

I will now discuss the implications for two of the biggest mREITs by market cap: AGNC & Annaly Capital

AGNC

AGNC announced in a business update that its tangible book value per share decreased 23% for the quarter to $13.60. This means that it is trading at a 13% discount to book value.

In addition to my general positive view on agency-focused mREITs, I have two reasons to be bullish on AGNC.

AGNC came through the market selloff with the same level of leverage as it had at the start of the quarter. The company’s leverage ratio of 9.4x is relatively high as compared to peers, especially at a time when most other mREITs have reduced leverage. The high leverage could be a cause for concern if you expect market volatility to continue. However, with the Fed strongly supporting the agency MBS market, I believe that the probability of MBS spreads spiking again remains low. If the spreads continue to remain range-bound, or reverse towards their long-term normal levels, the high leverage ratio will benefit AGNC’s tangible book value. It’s important to note that the Fed’s purchases of MBS include mostly generic MBS/TBA securities. A good part of AGNC’s portfolio consists of specified pools that generally have lower prepayment rates, and trade at a premium to generic TBAs. Because the Fed does not usually purchase these specified pools, they are trading at a lower premium than they would in a healthy market, despite retaining their lower prepay characteristics. AGNC noted that it was able to retain “almost all” of these specified pools through the recent market turmoil. So as these securities experience lower prepayments, and go up in value over time, they will provide a tailwind for AGNC’s book value, and thus its future returns.

AGNC reduced its monthly dividend to $0.12 per share, which implies a forward dividend yield of 12.2%. I believe that this dividend is sustainable, and would recommend buying this stock.

NLY

Although NLY is no longer a purely agency focused mREIT, agency MBS still accounts for 93% of its asset portfolio. NLY announced in a business update that its book value per share at the end of the quarter was between $7.4 to $7.6, down 22% for the quarter at the midpoint. This means that NLY is trading at a 20% discount to book value.

I believe that NLY’s additional discount to book value as compared to AGNC is justified because of the additional credit exposure on its portfolio; credit sensitive assets accounted for 26% of NLY’s capital despite being just 7% of its asset portfolio. With so much uncertainty in the credit markets, it's hard to accurately mark the prices of credit-sensitive assets. Thus NLY’s book value estimates may have a lower degree of accuracy as compared to AGNC. Moreover, as the economic fallout of the virus continues, it’s hard to predict where credit assets will bottom out.

NLY did not announce a dividend cut this quarter, but I expect the company to cut its dividend by at least 25% next quarter, in line with the fall in its book value. This would bring the company’s dividend to a maximum of $0.175 per quarter, implying a forward dividend yield of 11.7% according to the current price.

With a more uncertain outlook as compared to AGNC, and most probably a lower forward dividend yield, I would avoid buying NLY at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.