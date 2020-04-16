Costco: Cheap Goods, Expensive Stock

Nonetheless, at today's valuation, the company is expensive and there are better returns out there.

Thesis Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has made its name selling cheap goods to consumers. In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the stock has outperformed the market and is seen as a “resilient” stock. Nonetheless, att today’s valuation, believe there are better alternatives out there that offer similar or better yields and growth prospects.

Company Overview

Costco is a very interesting company, dating as far back as 1933, the company owns and operate warehouse-style retail shops all across the globe. As the name and ticker suggest, the company’s value proposition is to offer inexpensive products to its customers. To begin let’s have a look at the income statement.

Source: 10-Q

Looking at the right side columns, which correspond to the 24 weeks ended Feb 2020/2019, Costco has managed to increase its revenues by close to 8%, which is pretty close to the 8.6% increase in income before taxes. Costco operates on razor-thin margins. The secret to its success lies in the membership fees. This makes up close to 7% of the operating income.

Source: 10-Q

The balance sheet remains very healthy. Costco’s margins may be thin, but the company does not post losses and does not need much financing. Costco has only around $8 billion in l/t debt. While current liabilities are high, the quick ratio is 1.04, and, overall, the D/E is 0.45. Due to the nature and predictability of Costco's revenues, it is hard to see Costco suffering in this department shortly.

The last few months have not been nearly as bad for COST as they have for other equities. After reaching an all-time peak at $321, the stock’s price fell to $281, and is now climbing its way back up, currently sitting at $314.

So why is this? And what can we expect from COST going forward

The Good

In the section below, we will discuss some of the strengths and opportunities for Costco

Coronavirus resilience

The first. and most obvious, is that Costco seems to have been awarded the status of “coronavirus proof” stock. The company is in great shape financially, and it seems to be made to thrive in both the coronavirus and post coronavirus world.

The interesting thing is that revenues for Costco won’t fall that much, even if people are stuck at home. As mentioned above, the “profitable” part of the business comes from subscriptions. It would be interesting to know how consumers have reacted to the pandemic, and if any of many of them have unsubscribed. I would guess that most people will have stuck with their subscription for the time being.

Furthermore, once people resume normal life, Costco will likely thrive, with the economy close to or in a recession and people becoming a lot more price sensitive. Cosco will likely thrive in this environment.

Dividend growth

Another attractive thing about Cosco is dividend growth. The dividend in itself stands at a mere 0.83%, but it is more than covered by revenues, with a payout ratio of 29.70% and the company has a 15-year track record of increasing the dividend, and normally by more than 10%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 10-year growth rate comes in at a staggering 15%. In these uncertain times, Cosco remains a beacon of stability and “safety”, which has to lead many investors to hide their money in the company.

Growth Outlook

Lastly, it is worth talking about Costco's growth outlook.

Source: Investor Presentation

So far, the company operates 785 Warehouses worldwide, but around ⅔ of these are in the United States alone. The prospect to expand the size of its operations is encouraging. The company has barely penetrated the European and Asian markets, and given the nature of the business, we can expect Costco can also thrive in the lesser developed nations.

Cosco still has plenty of scopes to grow, both in terms of reach and scope. There is no limit to what Cosco can offer, and the company has been expanding its offering for years including pharmacy, travel and also developing its in-store brands.

The Bad

In this section, we will discuss the threats and weaknesses of the company

Competition

Costco's business model isn’t unique, and it isn’t hard to replicate. The most recent competitive threat Costco has seen is the recent acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon. Inc (AMZN). True to its ethos, Amazon is trying to take over just about everything. Now being the undisputed king of eCommerce, the company is moving into retail. Much like Cosco, Amazon prides itself on offering the best prices and value to its customers, and. if it wants to, it can make life very difficult for Cosco. With millions of people now subscribing to Amazon prime, who is to say they couldn't add another tier to their subscription, or simply increase the price, and start offering the same warehouse prices that Cosco does. Amazon does, in fact, already have thousands of warehouses, so it wouldn’t be hard for them.

Ecommerce

Speaking of eCommerce, this could also be a threat to Cosco. While eCommerce sales are generally seen as a growth catalyst for retail shops, Cosco operates on very thin margins, and eCommerce sells add an extra layer of costs. One solution to this could be to increase the subscription price or add another tier to it.

In any case, Cosco faces this challenge from both the global perspective of a changing market and the threat that other companies can leverage eCommerce to offer even more competitive products that they do.

Valuation

Below, we will look at some of the valuation ratios for Costco and some of its competitors/similar companies.

COST AWR TGT Company Name Costco Wholesale Corporation American States Water Company Target Corporation P/E Non-GAAP TTM 35,63 40,57 16,36 EV/EBITDA TTM 20,49 22,46 8,71 Dividend Yield FWD 0.87% 1.41% 2.52% Price to Book TTM 7,96 5,29 4,46

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

The table above shows a comparative valuation of Cosco versus one of its main competitors, Target Corporation (TGT), and a company which is in many ways similar to Costco but is a Utility company; American States Water Company (AWR).

AWR has achieved a wild valuation in the last year. The company trades at a 40 P/E ratio, which seems crazy for a utility company. Interestingly, Costco and AWR have some very similar valuation metrics. Cosco trades at a 35 P/E and the EV/EBITDA is also similar at 20 vs 22. AWR pays a higher yield, at 1.44%. The payout ratio for AWR, is a bit higher, at 53%, vs 29% for target, and the dividend growth has been less impressive.

On the other hand, Target, which we could consider a direct competitor of Cosco trades at a much less lofty valuation at a P/E 16, while at a 39% payout ratio offers a yield of 2.5%.

When I analyzed AWR, I came to the conclusion that the company seemed way overvalued. Costco at the moment carries almost the same valuation, with very similar growth numbers, a smaller dividend, and much more competition to deal with.

Takeaway

There is no doubt that Costco is a great company, and you will receive a return if you put your money in there. However, at the current valuation, I would invest in either of the two other companies aforementioned depending on your risk profile. To me, Target would seem like a cheaper and better alternative to Costco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.