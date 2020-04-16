Carvana: Rebound Unsustainable

On March 18, we published an article noting how Carvana(CVNA) could go bankrupt due to weak demand caused by COVID-19, as well as its weak balance sheet. That turned out to be a poorly timed article, as the stock has tripled from lows due to increased liquidity, which drastically lowered the chance of bankruptcy, even as more and more states ask their residents to stay at home. Therefore, we recently closed our options position on CVNA and are watching closely to find a new price to short.

COVID-19 continues to get worse

While there was much optimism that things would get better after new cases started to flatten during the past week, there is still a long way to go. Tens of thousands of new cases are reported every day in the US, and the road to reopening the country still seems to be months away.

Source: worldometer

Theoretically, this would be really bad news for CVNA. After all, CVNA is an auto retailer and this shutdown is killing pretty much all auto demand around the country. People just have no need for cars at the moment, whether the cars are new or old, and the longer this shutdown lasts the longer the period of near-zero demand would last. As proof of this, CVNA's website visits have declined markedly in March.

Source: similarweb

The more new cases there are, the longer the shutdown will remain, so the continued ramping of new cases should be pretty horrible for CVNA. However, a variety of actions by CVNA's partner Ally and the Federal Reserve has substantially improved CVNA"s liquidity and this has increased the stock price substantially.

Bailout

On March 24, CVNA announced in an 8k that it would be substantially increasing the size and the duration of its loan sale agreement with Ally Financial(ALLY). Ally would now buy up to $2bil of financial receivables from CVNA and the agreement would be extended to March 2021. This is obviously excellent news for CVNA, which had nearly $300mil of these receivables on its balance sheet as of Q4 2019(and probably more before the COVID-19 outbreak started).

It honestly makes no sense for Ally to do something like this, considering the default rate for these loans is going to skyrocket as more and more people are forced into unemployment. In these times, Ally should be shoring up its balance sheet, not purchasing subprime auto debt from CVNA.

One plausible theory is that the Federal Reserve is now buying auto loans. On March 23, 1 day before the Ally agreement, the Federal Reserve announced many new measures to support the economy, including this, which allows the Fed to start the purchase of ABS(Since some of CVNA's ABS could be considered investment grade, they could potentially be purchased by the Fed):

Establishment of a third facility, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF), to support the flow of credit to consumers and businesses. The TALF will enable the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by student loans, auto loans, credit card loans, loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA), and certain other assets. Source: federal reserve website

Also, we should note that the government recently passed a $2T stimulus bill, of which $454bil will be used to provide loans to businesses, states, and municipalities. It is possible that part of this money goes to CVNA, as the company clearly has been impacted by the virus, but with the limited info available, it is hard to be certain.

Since then, the Fed has only gotten more aggressive with its actions, saying that it would spend another $2.3 trillion to prop up the economy. This helped to offset the announcement that 6.6mil Americans had filed for unemployment and also helped to boost CVNA's s stock.

While these actions won't solve the decline in auto demand, they certainly helped to lower the risk of bankruptcy substantially, so some of the stock price increase is warranted. However, we find it quite amazing that the stock has continued to appreciate to levels just a few months ago, when the coronavirus crisis had not occurred yet, which is honestly baffling and probably overly optimistic, even with the added liquidity.

Valuation

CVNA is currently valued at $12bil, which is 3x revenue. For a money-losing company in an environment with close to no sales, that is a pretty high multiple to pay, especially when you consider that the company has an additional $1.4bil in high yield debt.

In our opinion, there is absolutely no reason that CVNA should be trading at such high multiples, but if the Federal Reserve continues to add large amounts of money to the economy, it wouldn't be surprising to see even higher multiples. This is the main risk to our short thesis.

Takeaway

Overall, we believe this bounce will turn out to be a dead cat bounce. We find it hard to believe that despite being in a near-zero demand environment with a substantial amount of high yield debt, CVNA is literally trading at levels seen just last year. This makes absolutely no sense and we recommend investors sell this new pop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CVNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.