The 'New Normal' Behavior Driven By The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Drive Stock Selection

I have followed the healthcare industry for nearly 40 years. There are many stocks that should perform well, some as beneficiaries of this tragic pandemic, and some based on products and pipelines that should enable the underlying company to grow faster than the overall industry.

I have been writing about the pandemic for several months. I had forecast the peak in new daily cases in the US to occur on around April 11, and it does appear that the greatest number of new cases occurred on April 4 at 34,200. Since that time it has gradually declined to 27,000. Importantly, on March 25, just 10 days before the peak, new cases were 13,500. I expect the downslope to much more gradual, especially due to the increase in testing. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the US has recently been averaging about 150,000 new tests per day, with 3.2 million total. This is important in order to project a timeframe when it should be relatively safe to loosen restrictions. I have argued that a relaxation in the isolation and social distancing should be done regionally, as I shall later discuss, but only after considerably more testing, both nasal swabs for virus and blood-based for antibodies, have been done. As Table 1 below illustrates, the US testing per million population is below many other countries. Germany plans to slowly ease restrictions, but large public gatherings will remain banned until at least August 31, and bars, restaurants, cafes and music venues will remain closed. Per 1 million people, Germany has been testing at twice the US rate and it has a lower case and death rate. At the current rate of testing, the US should reach Germany’s rate (which will be increasing) of 20,600 per 1 million population around May 22. That does not validate a desire to loosen restrictions; rather, it should serve as an earliest possible consideration, given the greater prevalence of cases in the US. From my perspective, I would prefer much greater testing, and this points to the need for test availability as a critical limiting factor. Within that context, an examination of Table 2 suggests that select areas of the country could be gradually opened up earlier, given case numbers and population spread. I would start with consideration of those states with fewer than 1,000 active cases per million people, especially those where the testing per million population exceeds 15,000. I would encourage the states that meet only the former criterion to expand testing as rapidly as possible. I would also like to see people who have antibody protection levels to be given a certification card, as with those who test negative. This may be seen as a civil liberty infringement, but I would argue strongly that it is for the greater good (and it does not imply any “creep” into other rights). It is necessary in order to contain the spread of a pandemic that is threatening our survival.

As for the “new normal” of social existence, in the short term it will consist of distancing and wearing masks. As testing is ramped up, if done in combination with certification cards mentioned above, people will get more comfortable socializing. If possible, restaurants and cafes could reopen but they would require a certification card, much like a driver’s license for buying alcohol. It would be likely that someone who tests negative would have to be “recertified” every six months.

Table1 Table2

I include the lengthy discussion above because I believe it is critical to forming appropriate investment decisions (more so in industries outside of healthcare). First, it should be noted that, while Germany is loosening restrictions, authorities are recommending that people wear face masks on public transport and when shopping. In the US, the CDC and several states are recommending protective face coverings. Combining this with upcoming, gradual less restrictive policy in the US provides for a strong tailwind for manufacturers of N-95 face masks for an extended period. I recently recommended Alpha Pro Tech (APT) based on increased demand for its higher margin N-95 face masks and face shields, and recent policy pronouncements serve to increase my conviction.

As for pharmaceuticals, I remain favorable toward Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir for moderate to severely ill patients and the IL-6 inhibitors, such as Regeneron's (REGN) Kavzera, for severe ill to critical patients. The vaccine approaches of Moderna (MRNA) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) appear promising. Data should be forthcoming soon regarding treatment efficacy.

Regarding testing, the US lags many other countries in tests per million population. I believe that not only will nasal swab and saliva testing be ramped up in the short term in order to identify those who have recently been exposed, but also on an ongoing basis to monitor people returning to the workplace. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) will be a prime beneficiary of this trend. Although I maintain that the US peak in new daily cases was seen in late March, the downslope should be gradual. I expect the number of total cases in the US to at least double by June, and then hopefully after a summer lull, there will be a secondary wave in late fall. There will be an emphasis, especially later in the year, in the differential diagnosis of pneumonia or coronavirus for hospitalized patients, and that should drive GenMark's (GNMK) ePlex multiplex testing system sales. There will also be a tremendous amount of blood-based testing for antibody detection, and this will also benefit Abbott, which just received Emergency Use Authorization for its lab-based serology test that will initially run on its ARCHITECT instruments. It intends to distribute 4 million tests in April, ramping up to 20 million in the US per month in June. Antibody tests are necessary in determining who might have developed immunity as well as in determining viral prevalence.

Although physician visits have dropped dramatically over the past two months, I would expect them to begin to pick up by late summer. In the short term, the clinical lab companies, like Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and LabCorp (LH), have been negatively impacted. In fact, Quest announced on April 14 that it was furloughing roughly 9% of its workforce as its overall testing volume had declined by more than 40%. As physician visit trends normalize, even with an expected higher unemployment rate, these companies should benefit from a resumption of the need for clinical lab services augmented by increased testing for respiratory illnesses and COVID-19. Finally, Masimo (MASI), whose rainbow platform allows for noninvasive and continuous monitoring of parameters including hemoglobin, oxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin, will see increased demand for its sensors and monitors.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in stock market volatility. The initial decline was very quick, and the subsequent rebound has left investors confused. As it relates to the healthcare industry, I assert that it will maintain a 6% growth rate in the US, driven by an aging population and individuals with chronic diseases. Both of these subgroups utilize far more healthcare services than average, and they are increasing as a percent of the population. In fact, the top 5% of spenders account for 46% of the total dollars. With the slowing of the economy, healthcare's share of GDP will likely cross 20% soon, from its current 18%. There are many companies in this industry that have pristine balance sheets, favorable dividend yields and impressive growth prospects based on both current products as well as their pipeline. In this article, I have sought to identify those companies whose near and intermediate term results should be augmented by the tragic pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT APT GNMK LH DGX REGN GILD JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.