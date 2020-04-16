Daily Income Generator: Naked Puts On OneMain Holdings

That way, if the stock is put to you, you are forced to buy it below intrinsic value.

But you must choose stocks carefully - value stocks only!

Use naked puts to generate income any time you want.

Are you in need for regular income in the face of near-zero interest rates? Have your go-to income investments shriveled up?

You can use options to generate income to replace or enhance your strategy, although you must use them carefully.

Selling naked (or cash-secured) puts against value stocks is the method we like the most.

The reason for this specific strategy is that, should a stock get put to us, we get it at a value price - a price below what we consider to be below long-term intrinsic value.

Not only that, you collect a premium in the process which gives you the income you seek.

This is different from selling naked puts against a random stock that may have temptingly high premiums. You can't get greedy by selling naked puts against highly volatile momentum stocks.

Stick with value and stick with discipline. Be an investor, not a gambler.

Thesis

Consumer finance companies are classic Peter Lynch stocks because they tend to be smaller, very profitable, and very hated! All that does is create opportunity, and in this virus-induced stock market panic, it has created even more value opportunities.

A vast portion of the population needs credit but can't access it because they have sub-prime credit scores. For many years, this population would use payday lenders or pawn shops.

The CFPB's long-in-the-making and apparently never-to-be-implemented Payday Loan Rule pushed many of these lenders to broaden their offerings. Many did by adding longer-term, larger-balance installment loans, as well as products targeting more of the near-prime consumer.

Alternative financial service use, including the products offered by OneMain Holdings (OMF), has exploded in use in recent years and yet payday loans are still being utilized to a great extent.

This credit is, unfortunately, essential for many Americans who live paycheck-to paycheck. They simply don't have enough money to make ends meet and every year, inflation eats away even more at their money.

So, we have use and we have growth. What about regulatory concerns and issues regarding defaults and underwriting in this new environment?

States have mostly been leading the charge, and all one has to do is read the daily news anywhere and it is apparent that payday lending is still considered the primary villain. It remains the primary policy target.

Installment lending gets some negative press, but there is no regulatory action directed at it at either the state or federal level. Payday lending takes all the air out of the room because it has been a successful long-term campaign for consumer activists and politicians alike.

These lending businesses are very profitable because the lenders have underwriting down to a science, and they can lend to very specific qualified borrowers, know the expected defaults, and manage their lending accordingly.

In speaking with some lenders and other adjunct businesses, they are all taking a similar approach in regards to the present crisis surrounding COVID-19. With so many people out of work, there is a concern of higher defaults.

Like any lender who wants to be paid back, however, most say they are working with borrowers to optimize the possibility for repayment and collection of fees.

The expected result is a slightly higher default rate combined with slower repayments, which will affect earnings in the next 9 -12 months, after which it should return to normal.

Meanwhile, underwriting has been tightened because people certainly need credit, but without jobs, lenders like OMF are being especially cautious. In the near-term, this will reduce loans made and revenue until everyone is back to work in the next 3-4 months.

However, lenders report that all these new leads will lead to growth going forward. People who never needed installment loans before have never looked for them. Now they have found them, and become leads.

OMF stock was sold off from $48 per share all the way down to $14 at its nadir - more than 70%. It has since recovered to $20 as of Tuesday.

We like OMF at this price, but we also like the pricing of competitors at their current stock prices. However, the reason we suggest OMF for naked puts is that they are by far the largest entity, have significant market share and footprint, and has much stronger margins.

OMF trades at a mere 3.2x TTM diluted EPS of $6.27 per share, with net margins (based on net interest income) of 26%.

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) stock trades at 11x TTM EPS of $5.37 per share, with net margins of 11%.

Enova International (ENVA), which operates entirely online, trades at 4x TTM diluted continuing operating EPS of $3.72 per share, and with solid net margins of 11%.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does OMF stock qualify?

When it comes to consumer finance stocks, which tend to trade at reduced multiples because they are considered a distasteful business, we look for a PEG ratio of 1.0 or less, per Peter Lynch.

The growth rate is calculated as follows: we first assume flat growth for 2020 as noted above. Then we push analyst estimates out one year, so OMF analysts have $5.82 EPS for 2020. Instead, we will push that to 2021. We then look three years out and divide the difference in EPS estimates from the fiscal year ending December 2020 and the estimate for the year ending December 2023 for the 3-year growth rate.

2023 estimate: $7.32

2020 expected: $6.27

Difference = 17%

Growth rate annualized = 5.7%

PEG Ratio = 0.56

Premiums for Naked Puts

As mentioned, we love selling naked puts, and would be happy to have OMF stock put to us even at this value price.

If put to us at an even lower price, that's even more desirable, provided it is not because of a fundamental change to the business.

Nothing stops you from buying the stock at any time, even if not put to you.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for OMF in general.

We may be wrong about how long this crisis will impact collections on good loans, harming both revenue and creating losses that must be sent to collections.

We may be wrong about how long the tighter underwriting on new loans will last, reducing earnings over a longer term than anticipated. Regulatory blocks may amp up at any time, forcing OMF to move to other lower-margin products or stop them altogether.

A longer-term reduction in revenue may create problems with OMF's lenders, violating debt covenants.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with OMF stock at $20 as of Tuesday's close?

The May $17.50 puts are going for about $1 each. Earning more than 5.7% in about 4 weeks is an incredibly generous premium, especially considering the strike price is more than 10% off current price.

If OMF shares are put to you, you will be buying OMF stock at the equivalent of $16.50 per share, which is about an 18% discount from even this low price, and you get a $1.32 dividend as well, which would mean a dividend of almost 8%.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the lending environment shakes out, the August $17 puts are going for about $2.15.

If put to you, you will be buying OMF stock at the equivalent of $14.85 per share, a discount of more than 25% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own OMF stock at an impossibly low P/E of 2.3.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, November $17 puts sell for about $3.10 each.

You first earn 17% on your money, and in the process you'd be hedging your OMF stock bet all the way down to $13.90 per share - near its recent panic low - and owning it at just 2x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.