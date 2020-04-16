FXE: Why The Euro Will Not Rebound This Time

About FXE

The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA, designed to track the price of the euro against the US dollar. The fund is rebalanced quarterly.

Introduction

Seven years ago, the new series of economic measures announced by PM Abe in Japan followed by the aggressive QQME plan launched by the BoJ in April 2013 led to an incredible increase in implied volatility on all the major yen crosses. Traders were carefully watching the USDJPY exchange rate constantly breaking new resistances on the top side until the excitement started to fade. The pair reached a high of 126 in early June 2015, and the yen has constantly been strengthening since then.

Today, we think that the most important chart to watch in the G10 FX market is the EURUSD exchange rate. Looking at the dynamics of the pair since 1975 (using a proxy for the euro prior 1999), figure 1 shows that EURUSD has been slowly approaching a key upward trending support line. Even though we saw strong rebounds on the exchange rate each time the pair hit the support line, we do not see any reason for the single currency to start strengthening this time.

Euro area is set to underperform the US

Although the US economy will reopen later than most of the economies in the euro area, as the US is still in its early phase of the infection curve stage of development, we think that it will take much longer for the European economies to recover from this health crisis. The main reason is that Europe relies too much on tourism; for instance, tourism accounts for more than 20 percent of GDP for Greece and Cyprus and 19% for Portugal (figure 2). As economies will first adopt a strict policy in the beginning, keeping most of the low-end services sector (i.e. bars and restaurants) shut in the first few months to avoid a second wave of infection, heavily indebted countries will struggle to recover, which will result in poor growth for several quarters to come.

FXE key drivers

As we know, real growth differential is one of the key drivers of exchange rates over time; hence, it is difficult to see the euro rising against the US dollar if the euro area keeps underperforming the US in the medium term. Figure 3 (left frame) shows that real GDP growth in the euro area has been lower than the US for several years, and we would expect the trend to continue in the medium term sending the differential to -2 percent, which should weigh on the single currency. It will be difficult to see a pronounced rally on EURUSD without a recovery in EA growth.

The second important driver is the real interest rate differential. Figure 3 (right frame) shows the important relationship between EURUSD and the 2Y real IR differential (IRD) in the past 15 years. This reveals how vulnerable is the euro to a new decrease in the real IRD; the significant increase in the IRD in 2019 due to the sharp fall in US interest rates did not generate any reaction on the single currency.

Those two charts on their own should be enough to convince anybody that the euro cannot experience any significant rally from the current level, and that FXE is just poised to hit new lows in the coming months.

The impact of the large Fed stimulus and the excess reserves

Some investors argue that the aggressive program run by the Fed officials will be enough to send the US dollar into a bear market. It is true that relative to the ECB 'little' rescue program, the Fed went 'all in' by first announcing the purchase of $625bn of securities every week (USD 32.5tr annually) and more recently by launching an unprecedented $2.3tr to save small and medium-sized businesses. We do keep track of the balance sheet ratio between the Fed and ECB total assets, but we can notice that a higher ratio (implying ECB assets growing faster than the Fed) has not necessarily been translated by a weakening euro. In fact, figure 4 shows that between June 2008 and January 2015, the ECB-Fed ratio decreased drastically from 2.5 to 0.5 amid massive QE programs run by US policymakers, but FXE was constantly testing new lows during that period.

In addition, investors have also been saying that the recent increase in reserves held at the Fed should eventually lead to lower pressure on the money market and also a weaker dollar. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the YoY change in reserves has acted as a good 3M leading indicator of the USD index in the past few years. We are not convinced that the relationship between the two times series will hold in the coming weeks, and we expect the US dollar (UUP) to remain firm, despite the Fed's interventions. We will need to see a series of charts pricing in USD weakness in order to change our current view as the rise in uncertainty in the coming quarters for both businesses and consumers will certainly not play in favor of the euro.

FXE outlook

The spike we saw in late February in the beginning of the selloff raised investors' interest that the euro may be the new safe haven currency, but we saw that the bounce was purely 'technical', and FXE quickly came back to its LT negative term. Interestingly, the bull consolidation in late February/early March ended at 108.4, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 101 - 120.5 range. Any positive bounce on the upside should be considered as a good opportunity to short FXE. Two potential entry levels in the short term: 104.46 (100D SMA) and 104.95 (200 SMA). We are highly convinced that FXE will retest its long-term support at 101 in this current environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.