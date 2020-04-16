3 Sectors During 3 Crashes: How Staples Remained The Safe Middle Between Tech And Financials

As obvious as it may sound, some sectors and industries are simply more profitable than others, and more robust to different types of downturns in the economic cycle. One reason I prefer to build my own stock portfolios rather than using pre-packaged funds, in many cases, is because diversified funds bundle in those less profitable and more vulnerable sectors that I may not want exposure to. While this is a far bigger problem for emerging market funds (which tend to be very heavily weighted towards low-in-profit, high-in-risk banks), sector balance is worth paying attention to even in the relatively well-balanced S&P 500. In this article, I will be comparing three specific sectors, seeing how they performed in the past two market crashes of 2000-2003 and 2007-2010, and what to expect from them this cycle:

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), and

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Sector SPDR ETFs were launched in 1998, and neatly divide the S&P 500 into 10 sectors (real estate was added later), of which these three are the ones I want to focus on in this article. Investors with a core holding in an S&P 500 fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) can add long or short positions in these Sector SPDRs to overweight or underweight specific sectors. As we will see in this article, the crashes of 2000-2003 and 2007-2010 affected these three sectors very differently, and we should consider these differences when building expectations of how these will do in the 2019-2022 time period. This is a more sector-focused version of my earlier comparison of the crash of 2020 versus earlier market crashes.

Sector SPDR Performance Since 1998

First, let's take a quick look at how these three sector SPDRs performed since their 1998 launch. XLP "finished in first place", and more importantly did so with a much smoother ride. XLF was an early leader, but was at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis, from which it has not fully recovered. XLK had its crash when the 1999-2000 dot-com bubble popped, and only caught up with XLP in the last 5 years.

One clue to the relative stability of XLP's returns could be seen as the relative stability of its relatively high dividend yield. Although XLP and XLF had similar yields prior to the 2007-2010 crash, banks tend to have the steepest dividend cuts in recessions like 2008-2009, and XLF's yield only caught up with XLP's again after the most recent price drop (which we will zoom in on later). XLK, on the other hand, is a relatively low-yielding sector, so has been driven by a different kind of investor. Overall, I prefer to buy higher-yielding sectors at higher-yielding times, provided I can filter out the value traps.

Crash #1: Technology Underperforms 2000-2003

The first period I want to zoom in on is the collapse of the dot-com bubble from 2000 to 2003. This bear market most mostly driven by a decline in valuation multiples of technology companies, as can be seen by the far more significant decline (over 72%) in XLK, versus the far more modestly negative total returns of -10% and -3% for XLP and XLK respectively over this three year period. The main lesson I took away from this period is to avoid buying into sectors trading at ridiculously expensive multiples, which tend to be those that are priced for unrealistically optimistic assumptions.

Crash #2: Financials Underperform 2007-2010

This second chart shows that the market decline from 2007 to 2010 was focused on financials in a way not too differently than how 2000-2003 was focused on technology. The difference here was that XLK from 2000 to 2003 was about valuation multiple contraction, while XLF from 2007 to 2010 was about write-downs in book value on the heavily leveraged balance sheets we mostly find in financials. Over this three year period, a $10,000 investment in XLK would have declined by over 70% before recovering slightly to finish the period down "only" 57%. XLP and XLK, by comparison, finished this three year period slightly up from where they started.

Crash #3 (so far): Financials Lagging Again

As of this writing, the St. Louis Fed has not yet reported that the US economy is in a recession, and if it already is, it is not yet over as it was in 2003 or 2010, so we are still in the early stages of what might be the same market correction cycle of (to put some dates on it) 2019-2022. So far, XLK has been the leader of these three sectors, rising more last year, and still being up in value over the past 6 months. XLF, on the other hand, kept up with the price performance of XLK in the last few months of 2019, but since fell further as the more leveraged balance sheets of banks are likely to hit equity holders more deeply than in less-levered stocks. This lead in technology has been part of the unusual outperformance of large cap growth over other style and size boxes over the past 18 months. Although less impressive from a pure price performance point of view, the staples in XLP seem to have once again remained a relatively stable haven compared with the other more volatile sectors, and XLP is likely to have less downside than XLK should valuation multiples contract as in 2000-2003.

Conclusion

This article was meant to provide a quick comparison of how three different sectors performed through three different market declines, with 2000-2003 seeing technology as the big decliner and 2007-2010 seeing financials lead prices lower. So far, this sector view seems to indicate 2019-2022 may be more like 2007-2010 than like 2000-2003, though I believe valuation multiples of XLK components should be watched to see how much that sector could deflate in a recession. Through all these cycles, it seems like boring old consumer staples, while not always the leading performer price-wise, seems likely to continue delivering steady performance with a steadier dividend.

The most important lesson here is to watch out for sector exposure. Much of value's underperformance seems to be driven by its overweight to financials. For example, the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) allocates 19% to financials, which is almost double SPY's allocation of 11%. As much as I like tilting towards value, one of the biggest annoyances I have with value funds is their tilt towards more highly levered and less profitable sectors, which is easier to avoid when building stock portfolios directly.

