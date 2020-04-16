Qualcomm's Big Advance May Be Over

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has rebounded sharply along with the entire stock market. But not much has changed for the better from a fundamental standpoint for the business, or for the market, for that matter. What has changed is that analysts are growing more bearish on the company and are now slashing their earnings and revenue outlook, and that has made shares more expensive on a forward earnings multiple.

The technical chart for Qualcomm is worrisome and suggests that the shares reverse lower and head towards $64. Meanwhile, options traders are making bets that the stock pulls back too.

Stock Is Not Cheap

Analysts now see revenue for the company rising by 4.5% to $5.1 billion in the company's fiscal second quarter. However, those estimates have fallen from $5.3 billion in the middle of February. Additionally, earnings have dropped to $0.80 per share from $0.90 over the same period.

But the longer-term impact of the economic slowdown is likely to last throughout the year, as full numbers come down as well. Earnings estimates have dropped by 6.7% to $3.91 per share over the past month, while revenue estimates have dropped by 4% to $21.4 billion. The decline in estimates and rising stock price leave the stock trading at 19.5 times 2020 estimates. That isn't cheap and is at the upper end of the historical range of 12.8 to 22.

Bearish Betting

Options traders are betting the stock falls by the middle of May 15. On April 16, the open interest for the May 15 $82.50 calls rose by 6,300 contracts, but these calls were traded on the BID and were sold. This means that the trader is not betting the stock rises above $82.50 by the expiration date.

Additionally, the open interest for the May 15 $62.50 puts rose by 5,700 contracts. These puts were bought and are a bet that stock falls below $62.50 by the expiration date.

Technical Worries

The technical chart is equally bearish and suggests that the stock falls to around $64 in the weeks ahead. The stock has a bearish technical pattern known as a rising wedge, which is a bearish reversal pattern. Should the stock fall out of this wedge, it is likely to drop to around $64, where there is a technical gap.

Risks

The market has been extraordinarily volatile and has been driven by headlines. It makes dissecting stocks more challenging than in times past. It also means that stocks are more likely to trade with the broader market currently than on fundamentals. Those risks can change once the company reports results later this month.

As for now, there are many indications at least on a fundamental, technical, and options market perspective that may suggest that the stock pulls back soon.

