AbbVie Inc.: The Opportunity, The Risks

When the market will return to its February highs and how low it might go before that time is an open question.

AbbVie Inc.: Investment Thesis

Source: AbbVie.com

AbbVie's potential returns based on share prices returning to Feb. 21, 2020, levels:

Table 1

Table 1.1

Table 1.2

Table 1.1 shows the three biotechs, AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), and Gilead (GILD). AbbVie has the highest 5-year dividend growth rate and the highest current dividend yield at 5.77%. AbbVie also has the lowest P/E ratios on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. Turning to Table 1.2, this shows the expected rate of return from buying shares of the three companies at Apr. 15 closing share prices and selling at end of Q2-2021, at the equivalent of actual share prices at close on Feb. 21, 2020. Buy AbbVie at Apr. 15 closing price and wait for it to recover to Feb. 21, 2020, share price level, and the rate of return is 22.6% per Table 1.2. Undertake the same exercise for Amgen and Gilead and the respective rates of return are 4.2% and negative 2%. Now, Gilead supporters will say what about Gilead's Remdesevir when it proves effective against COVID-19. My answer to that is it assumes COVID-19 will be a long-lasting problem. The bounce in the share market since the Mar. 23 lows suggests the market considers the economic damage from COVID-19 will not be long-lasting. There will also be questions over AbbVie's liquidity with all the additional debt being taken on for the Allergan acquisition expected to close in the months ahead. I addressed the matter of AbbVie's additional debt load in my article of Jan. 27, 2020, when the share price was $84.02, "AbbVie: Potential 20% To 30% Share Price Gains" - From AbbVie's June 25 conference call on the acquisition of Allergan:

The transaction also provides enhanced cash flow to support a strong and growing dividend. Cash flow from HUMIRA provides the ability to rapidly pay down debt, which we have committed to reduce by $15 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023.

I also provided in the same article the following projection of combined AbbVie and Allergan (AGN) earnings:

Table 6.2 below shows combined results for AbbVie and Allergan on a post merger basis. The post merger results take account of the increased number of AbbVie shares on issue, interest on the additional $38 billion borrowings associated with the acquisition, and potential cost savings flagged by AbbVie.

Table 6.2

I do understand the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the cosmetic segment of Allergan's business, but this should not make a serious dent in the projected ~$20 billion per year net income for the combined entities. Furthermore, the indicated earnings support AbbVie's ability to reduce debt by $15-18 billion by the end of 2021. If earnings are reduced due to COVID-19, the amount of debt reduction might be less, but it is hard to envisage any need to borrow. In any case, the market is saying this COVID-19 pandemic will be short-lived.

AbbVie's two key investment risks:

The first risk is the potential for generally lower market multiples in the years ahead due to a change in attitude to share investment risks.

The second is the COVID-19 pandemic will cause far longer periods of lockdowns than the market appears to be anticipating.

The Demise Of Risk Adjusted Returns In The Share Market

My view of the direction the share market will take post the coronavirus crisis has not changed. Interest rates will likely continue at lower levels than in the recent past. In this climate, investors will continue to seek higher yields and multiples will return to pre-coronavirus levels and higher. I can remember a time when risk-adjusted returns for shares were calculated by taking the 10-year bond rate, adjusting for the share's beta, and adding on 6-7 percentage points for the generally agreed risk of shares versus risk-free government bonds. Now, with the Fed providing whatever it takes with liquidity and the government providing bailouts, investors are prepared to accept a meagre 1-3 percentage points for the added risk of investing in shares. I cannot see this changing any time soon, so my reviews are necessarily colored by these prevailing conditions, even though I am often very uncomfortable at the underlying risk. I am not alone in this regard, with many investors staying out of the share market for many years following the GFC, and it cost them dearly through lost opportunities. I can see the FOMO, engendered by the post GFC period, in the way share prices have bounced back following the initial reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. In my article, "Adjusting For A Coronavirus Pandemic - Lower Lows Are Ahead", I warned the coronavirus pandemic will not be over soon and maybe not even in 12 months or more.

The Risk Of Long-Lasting COVID-19 Restrictions

There appear to be only three means by which COVID-19 restrictions can be lifted, without resulting in unacceptably high numbers of deaths:

Development of a successful vaccine Major reduction in deaths using existing drugs Development of "herd immunity"

In regard to 1., expert medical opinion is a vaccine is 12 months or more away, with no certainty of success.

In regard to 2., a number of therapies, including Gilead's Remdesivir, have been widely used in treating COVID-19 patients. Some appear to have shown a degree of effectiveness and are undergoing randomized trials. If any of these were a "silver bullet", I believe that would have quickly shown up as a significantly reduced number of deaths.

In regard to 3., the theory of "herd immunity" is discussed in this ScienceNews article which leads off with:

When will the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing end? Up to two-thirds of a population needs immunity, via infection or vaccines, to stop COVID-19

Despite many deaths, the percentages of populations infected are still very low. No country or area is anywhere near developing "herd immunity". Lockdowns contain the number of deaths but they also contain the growth in the number of infected persons. Lift the lockdowns and the virus cases escalate rapidly again, but so do the deaths, necessitating a further lockdown. The present number (~215,000) of identified cases of COVID-19 for New York State is still only a little over 1% of the population (~19.4 million). Even if the actual cases are 5 to ten times the official numbers, they fall far short of the 60% plus required to develop "herd immunity". For the rest of the US, the percentages so far are much lower than for New York State.

AbbVie: Summary And Conclusions

I do believe COVID-19 will be dealt with and we will eventually return to a level of normality. But there will be a protracted period of uncertainty stretching out for many months and possibly a year or more ahead. Uncertainty equates to risk and the share market can be expected to suffer times of panic, leading to sharp falls in share prices during this protracted period of uncertainty. Gilead might have some success with Remdesivir, but if it was a "silver bullet", I think we would already know that. If Gilead's Remdesevir is not a great success, then its prospects for share price growth will likely be less than the market is presently attributing to it. On the other hand, AbbVie, currently, has a share price reflecting a perception of long-term impairment to its earnings power due to COVID-19. I do not believe that will be the case, and the share price will in due course return to pre-COVID-19 levels and higher. That prospect promises a total return of 22.6% and higher, including a dividend yield of over 6%. I believe it might be prudent to take a stepped approach to investment in any share at the moment due to the likelihood of further volatility due to a persistent long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic. In these circumstances, averaging into an investment in AbbVie, buying on any dips, would seem to be a reasonable approach.

Become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Tickers reviewed using 1View∞Scenarios™. Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner uses market sentiment and company fundamentals to objectively target rates of return. Discounts on subscriptions currently available for a limited period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.