Apple: Long Wait For Disappointment

It's been more than two years since we first started hearing rumors that technology giant Apple (AAPL) would launch an updated version of the iPhone SE. The smaller screen and thus lower priced smartphone was a big hit with many consumers who didn't want to pay up or carry around a large phone. Over the past few months we've been hearing that a new version was coming rather soon, but when Apple revealed the new smartphone on Wednesday, I came away with a bit of disappointment.

The new SE is larger than the original, as expected, as it carries the same dimensions as the iPhone 8. In fact, the new SE is basically an iPhone 8 that carries the A13 Bionic chip instead of the A11 Bionic that the 8 has. With this week's launch of the new SE, Apple has discontinued sales of the iPhone 8. That was probably to be expected as the 8 has run its life cycle, launching in the fall of 2017.

While we don't have all of the technology specs out just yet, a comparison on Apple's site shows that you really didn't get too many upgrades here with the new SE over the 8. Outside of an extra version that contains 256 GB of storage and the primary camera containing Portrait mode, you don't get much else. There's no dramatically better selfie camera, there isn't better water resistance, and the battery life is basically the same. In fact, Apple's own page shows that audio playback is actually 20% less on the new SE than the original SE. The color options on the new phone are also quite limited.

If you were expecting at least some of the bells and whistles of the iPhone 11 line, you are in for a major disappointment. Of course, that's why the device is priced at $399, but it seems that Apple could have done a lot better here. While it was crazy to think you'd get a double or even triple lens camera setup like some of the flagship iPhones, not really upgrading the camera hardware from the iPhone 8 seems like a poor effort. As someone who loves the original SE and is potentially looking to upgrade, I'm not exactly rushing out the door to get this new device. The iPhone 8 came out more than 2.5 years ago, and I don't see how this new SE is a quantum leap over that device.

The other side of this argument is launch timing. Analysts originally thought this new SE was coming in March, but the coronavirus threw a wrench into that idea. Some out there even thought the delay could linger until June, but that obviously didn't happen either. With many Apple stores still closed and a number of global economies not opening back up until May at the absolute earliest, couldn't Apple have waited a few more weeks to launch? In the US, for example, stimulus checks are just starting to go out, so I don't think consumers are eager to buy a new phone unless they absolutely need one.

I hope that the timing of this launch wasn't predicated by a dramatic slowdown in Apple's overall business. As the table below shows, analysts have cut calendar 2020 revenue estimates by more than $23 billion since the company warned in mid-February. There are likely more cuts to come since some estimates still are well above Apple's since suspended guidance range. I hope that this wasn't an effort to get a small sales boost in before the end of month earnings report, especially if management won't give June quarter guidance as one analyst believes is possible.

As for Apple shares, they've bounced with the market recently. On Tuesday, they hit their highest level since March 6th. Given how bad some of the US economic data coming in is starting to be, this market feels like it wants to pullback a bit. All of this stimulus money will help, but it may be a quarter or two until non-essential consumer spending really starts to rebound. Some positive comments from management or a dividend raise might help Apple confidence in the short term, but the stock is only $40 from its all time high again. I'm not saying Apple will retest its March low below $213, but if we get any market weakness in the coming weeks the 200-day moving average is certainly in play. That key technical level is currently around $254 but rising.

After more than two years of rumors floating around about an upgraded iPhone SE coming, Wednesday's launch of the new smartphone was extremely underwhelming. The new version is basically an iPhone 8 with an upgraded chipset, leaving those who were hoping for major improvements disappointed. Just like last month's iPad/Mac/other launches, the timing is also curious with the coronavirus situation still front and center. While I'm sure that the $399 price tag will appease some consumers, those looking at a real phone upgrade and willing to bite the bullet on a larger device can probably do better overall by finding discounted versions of newer iPhones. Given this effort, if it was strictly about selling the most units, Apple might have been better served by just discounting the iPhone 8.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

