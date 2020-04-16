NASDAQ's Rising Opportunity Cost

This could flip the tailwind into a headwind and cause some of the more ambitiously priced portions of the NASDAQ to come back to earth.

With dividend yields now higher and multiples a bit lower, opportunity costs have come back up a bit.

The NASDAQ's outperformance over the past 5 years has been driven by a low opportunity cost tailwind.

The Nasdaq 100, as represented by Invesco’s QQQ ETF (QQQ) is a future focused index. Many of its constituent stocks have minimal near-term earnings with business models geared toward capturing market share in hopes of one day turning that market share into profit. As a major index, it has a healthy number of both bulls and bears arguing over whether the healthy growth is enough to overcome the ambitious valuations. Today, I want to present a new side to the argument; opportunity cost.

Opportunity cost – the loss of potential gain from other alternatives when one alternative is chosen.

A falling opportunity cost has been the invisible force guiding the NASDAQ to substantial outperformance over the past 5 years.

Source: SNL Financial

The outperformance is clear, but what do we mean by a falling opportunity cost?

Well, the opportunity cost of investing in the QQQ is that one cannot invest that same capital in other things. Thus, the opportunity cost is the expected rate of return of other stocks. Over the past 5 years, interest rates started low and dropped to very low. Stock multiples on the S&P were somewhat high at 22X in 2016 and went up to 24.6X at the start of 2020 as compared to the long term median of 14.82 (data from Multpl.com). Thus, the expected return from alternative stocks was low relative to historical averages and got very low relative to historical averages which means the opportunity cost of investing in the NASDAQ was low at the start of this period and moved to very low. This falling opportunity cost allowed the NASDAQ to rise.

Quite simply, the lower the opportunity cost, the more valuable earnings 10 to 20 years into the future are. Since the NASDAQ is more growth oriented than the broader market, its weighted average earnings are further away. This makes opportunity cost have a relatively greater impact on the NASDAQ than it does on the rest of the market. Therefore, it makes sense that when opportunity costs were low and dropping over the past 5 years that the NASDAQ outperformed. We can show this mathematically:

Source: Google images

Opportunity cost can be represented as the discount rate or “r” in the equation above. The discount rate compounds exponentially over time while the rest of the equation is linear. Thus, the further into the future earnings are, the more impactful a higher discount rate is.

Think of a company like Amazon (AMZN) which is the third largest holding of QQQ. Its near term earnings are minimal but the business model is quite strong and portends significant earnings at some distant point in the future. In contrast consider a value stock that has strong current cashflows but not much growth. The relative cashflows of a growth company and a value stock look roughly like this.

Type of company Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Year 9 Year 10 Growth 1 1 1 3 4 5 7 10 13 15 Value company 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6

Both companies have $60 of earnings over the next 10 years, but the timing of earnings is quite different.

For the value stock, the weighted average timing is 5.5 years.

For the growth stock, the weighted average timing of earnings is around 8 years.

Why does this matter?

Well, it means opportunity cost affects them unequally. Since the weighted average earnings of a growth company are further into the future, a higher discount rate disproportionately hurts the net present value of a growth company.

The value company’s earnings, in this example are being discounted back an average of 5.5 years while the growth company’s earnings are being discounted back about 8 years.

Over the past 5 years, growth companies have gotten a pass because the discount rate was so small that this difference was not all that large. However, with a now higher opportunity cost, the extra years of discounting to get to present value hurt a lot more.

Higher opportunity cost

The discount rate has always been a nebulous concept that analysts can use almost as a plug figure to make their models work. A stock may not look like a buy with a 7% discount rate, but plug in a 6% discount rate and suddenly the fair value jumps up.

Any stock pricing model, whether it is a DCF (discounted cashflow), NPV, DDM (dividend discount model) or otherwise, is highly sensitive to input variables and financial academia has not yet come up with a better way of doing it.

Unfortunately, the discount rate is such a nebulous concept that even an honest analyst who is trying their best to find the most accurate number cannot reliably calculate the “r”. Many analysts use the ten year Treasury rate, plus a risk premium.

Risk Premium - The required return in excess of the “risk free” rate (Treasuries)

How much is the risk premium? It is unclear whether it should be 100 or 600 basis points. It definitely depends on how risky the particular stock is, but again that is a subjective assessment.

A different way of calculating the “r” is to think of it as an opportunity cost. How much return could one be expected to get investing capital in similarly risky positions? Broadly, the NASDAQ is similarly risky to other equities, so I would define its opportunity cost as the expected return of other equities.

Heading into 2020, stocks broadly were richly valued. The mid 20s multiples made expected returns fairly low by historical standards. These were justified by extremely low treasury yields as there was no clearly better option than equities. We were simply in a low return world.

Well, the stock market crash between late February and mid-March fixed that paradigm. It single handedly restored the investment universe to closer to historically normal expected returns. This is why the opportunity cost of the NASDAQ has risen.

Opportunity cost has gone from low to medium.

One can now invest at higher earnings yields and higher dividend yields making it more expensive to park capital in a growth stock that will pay off in 15 years. With 4% dividend yields broadly available and 8% yields somewhat available, it is now harder to justify the ambitious multiples of the constituents of QQQ.

Valuation

Some may point out that the NASDAQ is not all that expensive with a multiple of 21.58X which is fairly close to the S&P.

Source: NASDAQ

However, this number is a harmonic average, not a straight average and some wonky stuff happens with harmonic averages.

Consider an index with 10 equally weighted stocks with the following characteristics:

9 of them have 0 earnings (infinite PE)

1 of them has a PE of 2X

The harmonic average PE of that index is 20. The earnings generated from that 1 super cheap stock are enough to make the entire index have a reasonable valuation even though 90% of the constituents have infinitely high PE ratios.

The NASDAQ isn’t quite as extreme as this hypothetical, but that is roughly what is making the index multiple not look outrageous. Let us take a look at the top ten holdings of QQQ.

Source SA

Below are the forward multiples of these holdings (data from SA)

Company P/E multiple Microsoft 29.4 Apple 21.2 Amazon 71.7 Facebook 21.0 GOOG 24.0 GOOGL 24.0 Intel 11.9 Pepsi 23.1 Cisco 13.3 Netflix 62.0 Average 30.1

Basically, Intel and Cisco are generating enough earnings to pull the harmonic average down to 21.6X, but the straight average is 30.1X. I would consider that a fairly lofty multiple.

Over this same time period in which the opportunity cost of the NASDAQ went up, the index has barely gone down. It is down just 11.4% in 2020, substantially outperforming the rest of the market.

Source: SNL Financial

Mathematically, the rising opportunity cost means it should have gone down substantially more. As the economy goes back to normal, I suspect market participants will be less willing to forgo the high earnings yields available elsewhere. The NASDAQ now looks substantially overvalued to us and rather than having the tailwind of low opportunity costs that it has enjoyed over the past 5 years, it will have to battle the headwind of higher opportunity costs.

Closing

If you have been in the NASDAQ the past few years, congratulations, you have done great. At the present moment, however, other areas of the market are looking relatively more opportunistic. In particular, we like REITs coming out of the crash as REITs fell significantly more than other areas of the market and have significantly more room to rebound.

As the NASDAQ has a high tech concentration, perhaps some of the tech REITs would be the most suitable replacements. Among tech REITs we like CyrusOne (CONE) as it offers exposure to the strong growth of data centers at a reasonable multiple.

For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Retirement Income Solutions. As a member you will get: Access to Two Real Money REIT Portfolios

Real-Time Trade Alerts

Continuous market commentary

Data sets on every REIT You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Retirement Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and offer members a chance to participate and grow. We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $240 before it expires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer